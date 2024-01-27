How to solo defeat Shadow Skarmory in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

A solo raid guide is crucial for Pokemon GO’s Shadow Skarmory raids, as you can participate in them in person. If you do not have active players in your locality, you might have to challenge this boss alone. So, it is best to prepare before attacking this raid boss. You can participate in Skarmory’s Shadow Raids during the Taken Treasure event in Pokemon GO from Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 12 am local time through Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time.

In this article, we will take a look at how you can prepare for solo Shadow Skarmory raids in GO.

Can you solo defeat Shadow Skarmory in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids?

Skarmory in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Skarmory is a Steel and Flying-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this shadow creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fire

The dual elemental typing of Skarmory’s shadow form makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:

Bug

Grass

Poison

Dragon

Fairy

Flying

Ground

Normal

Psychic

Steel

Since Skarmory is being featured in Shadow Raids, it will have the ability to enter an enraged form. Once that happens, you must use Purified Gems to remove this status. Otherwise, you cannot damage this creature, no matter what you hit it with.

Skarmory, as a Shadow Raid boss, will have an attack stat of 148 and a defense stat of 226. While it won’t hit hard, you might have some issues, given this monster comes with a decent bulk stat. It will get worse for you in the enraged phase of the fight.

However, if you use your Gems at the right time, you shall not have issues defeating it, provided you go in with high-level counters that we will discuss shortly.

You should be careful when it comes to Skarmory’s Charged moves. This Shadow Raid boss comes with a few strong moves like Flash Cannon and Brave Bird. So, you should dodge and avoid getting hit by these moves.

If you can dodge the attacks, remove the enraged status as soon as it comes into play, and attack this raid boss with strong creatures, you can solo defeat Skarmory as a Shadow Raid boss.

How to defeat Shadow Skarmory raids alone in Pokemon GO

For this Shadow Raid, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Electric and Fire-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this shadow monster in Pokemon GO:

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blaziken

Mega Manectric

Mega Charizard X

Mega Houndoom

Mega Ampharos

Primal Groudon

Xurkitree

Reshiram

Zekrom

Heatran

Magnezone

Raikou

Electivire

Zapdos

Darmanitan

Entei

Emboar

Salamence

Blaziken

Shadow Skarmory will come with a Combat Power of 6,972. Taking that into account, if you go into these Skarmory raids with high-level counters like Mega Charizard X or Y, Xurkitree, Reshiram, Heatran, Raikou, and Electivire, you can whittle down this raid boss without much resistance.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

