Is the Daily PokeCoin Bounty Part 1 ticket worth it in Pokemon GO?

The Daily PokeCoin Bounty Part 1 ticket allows you to access the Timed Research tasks available with the start of the Max Out season. Divided into three parts, it offers many valuable rewards, including Pokecoins, Stardust, and XP. The ticket is available for purchase in the in-game store from September 3, 2024, at 12:00 am local time to September 10, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time.

You will not be able to buy this item from the shop after the deadline. Moreover, you have to complete all Timed Research tasks before October 2, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time, or else they will expire.

With that said, this article will analyze whether the Daily PokeCoin Bounty Part 1 ticket is worth purchasing in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Max Out: Daily PokeCoin Bounty Part 1 ticket rewards

You can get the following rewards from the Daily PokeCoin Bounty Part 1 ticket in Pokemon GO:

Daily Field Research Tasks that give you 20 PokeCoins.

Timed Research tasks that offer 200 PokeCoins, XP, and Stardust.

3× XP for your first catch of the day.

3× XP for your first spin of the day.

Open up to 50 Gifts daily.

Amass up to 150 Gifts per day from PokeStops and Gyms.

Hold up to 40 Gifts at a time in your Item Bag. 7

Those who buy this ticket can get up to 800 PokeCoins in total along with other exciting rewards. However, they will have to purchase it from the very start.

Pokemon GO Daily PokeCoin Bounty Part 1 ticket Timed Research task

You have to complete the following Timed Research tasks to receive the rewards from the Daily PokeCoin Bounty ticket:

Claim Reward! (200 PokeCoins).

Catch 300 Pokemon (2,500 XP).

Catch 50 different species of Pokemon (2,500 XP).

Transfer 150 Pokemon (2,500 XP).

Use 100 Berries to help catch Pokemon (2,500 XP).

Visit 100 PokéStops (2,500 Stardust),

Hatch 20 Eggs (2,500 Stardust).

Earn 50 hearts with your buddy (2,500 Stardust).

Explore 50 km (2,500 Stardust).

Once you finish these tasks, you can obtain awards like PokeCoins, XP, and Stardust. As mentioned earlier, the total PokeCoins you can obtain by purchasing the Daily PokeCoin Bounty Part 2 ticket is 800. The sooner you purchase it, the bigger your chance of getting all the rewards.

From this analysis, we can tell that the Daily PokeCoin Bounty Part 1 ticket is worth purchasing in Pokemon GO. It can provide more PokeCoins than what you will usually get for $4.99, so you should acquire the ticket.

