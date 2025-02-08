Is Escavalier with Razor Shell good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Escavalier with Razor Shell will make its Pokemon GO debut on February 9, 2025, as part of the Community Day event featuring Shelmet and Karrablast. The program will run from 2 - 5 pm local time and the exclusive Charged Attack will be available without the use of an Elite TM until 10 pm local time on February 16, 2025.

This article discusses the competitive viability of Escavalier with Razor Shell in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. It also tells you how to get a variant of the creature that knows this attack.

Is Escavalier with Razor Shell good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Escavalier with Razor Shell in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

No, Razor Shell does nothing to improve Escavalier's position in the meta. It fell from grace after the Counter nerfs of Season 20, and the addition of the Community Day move doesn't help its case.

Razor Shell is a 35-energy Water-type Charged Attack that deals 35 damage. It also has a 50% chance of lowering the target's defense, making it a low-rated move in general. Furthermore, being a frail attacker without a solid STAB Fast Attack option to farm things down prevents Escavalier from taking advantage of any of its potential upsides.

To be fair, in 1-1 shield situations in the Great League, Escavalier is just as bad with Razor Shell as it is with non-legacy Drill Run. Although Razor Shell does help improve Escavalier's usability slightly in the Ultra League, it is not to the point where it becomes useful. However, the wins it gains — against Feraligatr, Golisopod, Greninja, Galarian Moltres, and Malamar — are all solid ones.

Is Escavalier with Razor Shell good in Pokemon GO PvE?

With or without Razor Shell, Escavalier has little to no utility in the PvE arena. It is not strong enough to be used as a strong attacker for raids or Gyms. It is also vulnerable to Fire-type damage, and cannot be used as a Gym defender.

How to get Escavalier with Razor Shell in Pokemon GO

Escavalier's evolution process (Image via TPC)

To get Escavalier with Razor Shell in Pokemon GO, you must evolve it between 2 pm local time on February 9 and 10 pm local time on February 16, 2025. This can be done either by trading a Karrablast or feeding the Pokemon 200 Candy. The only case where you should use the latter process is if you have top-notch PvP IVs on the thing. If not, trading is always the way to go.

Keep in mind that once this window passes, you must either wait for another event that gives you this exclusive move or utilize an Elite Charged TM on an Escavalier.

