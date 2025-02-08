Is the Pokemon GO February 2025 Community Day ticket worth purchasing?

Pokemon GO's next Community Day will take place on February 9, 2025, featuring Karrablast and Shelmet, two Bug-type creatures from the Unova region. Like other events in the modern state of the title, this one will feature a purchasable ticket for players to buy from the in-game shop.

For $2, trainers can get the Shelmet and Karrablast Research Ticket, which gives them access to a research path rewarding premium items, as well as encounters with special variants of the two spotlighted Pocket Monsters. While the ticket may be worth purchasing for some, it may not be useful for others.

What does Pokemon GO's February 2025 Community Day ticket offer?

The event ticket offers no passive bonuses like other tickets have in the past (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO's February 2025 Community Day ticket only gives players access to a research path, much like other similar events in the past. However, the biggest change is the rewards.

Previous Community Days granted players encounters with each spotlighted Pocket Monster's evolutionary line. However, the modern event ticket only rewards trainers with variants of the spotlight creature, featuring a special background themed around the Dual Destiny season.

Since the February 2025 Community Day features two Pokemon, players who purchase this ticket get two Karrablasts and two Shelmets, which is the perfect amount for those who want to collect a living Pokedex of every creature with special backgrounds. In addition to these encounters, trainers can also earn some high-tier items by completing tasks.

A premium Battle Pass and a Rare Candy XL can be earned by completing tasks, with these items being crucial among the competitive audience. They are typically difficult to come across, so getting both for a low cost of $2 is a fairly good deal.

Is Pokemon GO's February 2025 Community Day ticket worth buying?

The event ticket is a worthy investment for competitive players (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The February 2025 Community Day ticket is a worthy investment for players who partake in Pokemon GO's Battle League or those who care about collecting every variant of every creature in the game. For only $2, trainers get a surprising amount of substance, but these rewards are not as good as they were in the past.

For the average player, such tickets will rarely ever be worth buying. It could be debated that they were worth the money before, granting players access to evolved creatures, which was helpful for those who sought to complete the Pokedex. However, the new tickets add a substantial grind to obtaining these evolved forms.

