Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day Special Research: Bug Report in Pokemon GO 

The Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day brings an event-exclusive Special Research for trainers to pick up. The questline costs US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in the player's currency). The tasks revolve around generic Pokemon GO gameplay, with rewards including Rocket Radar, Stardust, and Pokemon with Special Background encounters.
The Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day is scheduled on Sunday, February 9, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time in Pokemon GO.
Also Read: Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day PvP and PvE analysis
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day Special Research: Tasks and rewards
The tasks and rewards for the Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day Special Research are:
Bug Report - Step 1 of 3
- Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Karrablast encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Lucky Egg
- Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Shelmet Candy
- Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
- Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: Shelmet encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Bug Report - Step 2 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Karrablast encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Shelmet encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Karrablast encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Shelmet encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Karrablast encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon - Shelmet encounter
- Rewards: Karrablast encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball
Bug Report - Step 3 of 3
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Accelgor encounter
- Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
- Transfer 25 Pokemon - 50x Karrablast Candy
- Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
- Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM
- Earn 15000 XP - Escavalier encounter
- Rewards: Shelmet encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
Also Read: Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day preparation guide
In the Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day Special Research, the completion reward encounters for each step provides Pokemon with Special Backgrounds.
Check out other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨