Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day Special Research: Bug Report in Pokemon GO 

The Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day brings an event-exclusive Special Research for trainers to pick up. The questline costs US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in the player's currency). The tasks revolve around generic Pokemon GO gameplay, with rewards including Rocket Radar, Stardust, and Pokemon with Special Background encounters.

The Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day is scheduled on Sunday, February 9, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day Special Research: Tasks and rewards

The tasks and rewards for the Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day Special Research are:

Bug Report - Step 1 of 3

Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Karrablast encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Lucky Egg

Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Shelmet Candy

Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense

Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball

Rewards: Shelmet encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Bug Report - Step 2 of 3

Catch 5 Pokemon - Karrablast encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Shelmet encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Karrablast encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Shelmet encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Karrablast encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon - Shelmet encounter

Rewards: Karrablast encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Bug Report - Step 3 of 3

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Accelgor encounter

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar

Transfer 25 Pokemon - 50x Karrablast Candy

Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy

Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM

Earn 15000 XP - Escavalier encounter

Rewards: Shelmet encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL

In the Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day Special Research, the completion reward encounters for each step provides Pokemon with Special Backgrounds.

