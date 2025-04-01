Is the Pokemon GO Pass April worth purchasing?

The Pokemon GO Pass will be available from April 1, 2025, at 10:00 am local time to April 6. While a free version is accessible to trainers in certain regions, there is also a paid variant (called GO Pass Deluxe) on offer during this period. Those who purchase the GO Pass Deluxe will acquire bonus rewards alongside what the free version offers. However, with the main difference between the two being the presence of the Lucky Trinket, the Deluxe Pass isn't quite useful to most players.

We review whether the Pokemon GO Pass April is worth purchasing.

Pokemon GO Pass April: Rewards in the Free and Deluxe versions

Players will have a chance to catch Xerneas while ranking up the Pokemon GO Pass (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

During the time the Pokemon GO Pass is available, players can earn the following rewards by completing tasks:

Free version

Encounters with Pokemon, including the Gen VI Legendary Xerneas

XP

Stardust

Candies for different Pokemon species

Other rewards

GO Pass Deluxe

A Lucky Trinket

Premium items, including Premium Battle Passes, Incense, an Incubator, a Lucky Egg, Lure Modules, etc.

Candy XL

More Pokemon encounters

Other rewards

Players purchasing the GO Pass Deluxe will also get access to all the tasks in the free version. Additionally, if trainers were to purchase it after completing part of the tasks in the free version, they would get access to any previous corresponding rewards in the Premium variant.

The rewards in both versions can only be collected only until April 8, 2025, at 10:00 am local time.

Pokemon GO Pass April Deluxe: Is it worth buying?

Xerneas in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The main draw of the Deluxe Pass is the Lucky Trinket, a one-time use special item that makes one of your friends a Lucky Friend for a single trade. For it to work, you must be at least "Great Friends" in the game.

Considering the Lucky Trinket is a one-time item that will only be available for a limited time (until May 11, 2025, 11:59 pm local time), it's hard to justify spending money on the Deluxe GO Pass. The other rewards are not too enticing to justify getting the pass either.

If you need to immediately trade with someone who isn't a "Lucky Friend" and cannot afford the Stardust, getting the Deluxe edition might be worthwhile. However, it might be best for other players to give this a pass.

