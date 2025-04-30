Lack of Applin spawns irks players, Reddit reacts

Players have been disappointed by the lack of Applin spawns in Pokemon GO. The Generation IX Grass/Dragon Applin debuted in the game during the Sweet Discoveries event. One of the main ways players could encounter this mon was through apples that would spawn in the overworld. However, these apples have not spawned at a reasonable rate for most, like Reddit user u/dgr1zzle.

The original poster had only encountered 11 Applin during the event, as well as eight Sweet Apples and 10 Tart Apples. This was despite the player being near Pokestops with Mossy Lure Modules, which were supposed to boost the odds of the apples appearing.

u/dgr1zzle questioned whether others experienced the same in a post on Reddit:

Many replies on Reddit echoed similar sentiments about the poor spawn rate of the apples. u/_saltyalien mentioned not having encountered many spawns despite them using a Mossy Lure Module:

"Barely got any applin or any apples. Did mossy lure, opened and closed the app, etc"

u/Desirai, too, was disappointed with their encounters. They even stated that having to wait at a Pokestop was not something they preferred to do after work:

Redditor u/PokemonGoTTP expressed disappointment with the event:

"It was a horrible event. If they had been even half of what the spawns were like on April 1 April fools day event it would have been 100% better."

In response to them, u/LoveYouLikeYeLovesYe made a rather humorous response:

"We’re willing to dump 3 billion burmy out but if there’s even a single Apple Niantic HQ would have exploded."

However, not everyone was unlucky. User u/shanverse had a decent haul of Applin during the event using a Mossy Lure Module on Community Day.

However, the overall experience appears to have been negative for most. u/AwardSignal commented:

"I caught 2 that just randomly spawned while I was walking & then it took me 7 lures and a lot of playing Pokémon GO the way it was obviously “intended”: sitting around waiting, to spawn enough Applin for 400 Candy and at least 20 of each apple (and yes I was using both a grass type mega and silver and regular pinapps)."

How could players catch Applin in Pokemon GO?

Applin in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon GO, players could see apples in the wild. Tapping on them would offer trainers a chance of encountering an Applin. However, other Pokemon like Eevee could spawn in place of the critter. Additionally, items like the Sweet Apple and the Tart Apple, which were needed to evolve Applin into Appletun or Flapple, respectively, could also spawn from these apples.

Due to the wide variety of spawns that could show up as a result of tapping on them, combined with the scarce rate at which they appear on the map, players seem to have valid reasons to be disappointed.

