10 new things Pokemon can introduce in Generation 10

The Pokemon series entered its ninth generation of games with the release of Scarlet and Violet in November 2022. While the two titles certainly pushed the envelope in a few areas, many traditional Pocket Monsters tropes were still very much at play. For quite some time, fans have remarked that the franchise is overdue for new and fresh ideas.

Although Game Freak and The Pokemon Company certainly hedge their bets when implementing new additions in the series, the right inclusions could make the tenth generation of games a smash hit. New players could be brought in, existing fans could be pleased, and trainers who haven't played in a while may be willing to come back.

Although Generation X likely won't arrive for years, it doesn't hurt to look at how it could revitalize the Pokemon series with fresh features.

Ten new inclusions that could improve Pokemon in Generation X

1) Create new ways to capture Pokemon

Legends: Arceus introduced a great new way to catch Pokemon, but more can be done. (Image via Game Freak)

Ever since the earliest days of the Pokemon series, trainers have gotten pretty used to how they can catch Pocket Monsters. Enter a battle, weaken the creature, and throw a Poke Ball. The Legends: Arceus game changed this mechanic somewhat by allowing players to catch 'mons without battling, but many more ideas are available.

Perhaps trainers could befriend wild Pocket Monsters and convince them to join their team like in the animated works. Maybe players could catch 'mons via new devices that aren't Poke Balls. Whatever the case, Game Freak may want to think outside the box.

2) Revisualize combat by using positioning

Battles don't take movement and position into account much at all. (Image via @TheYisusOne/X)

The battle system has remained largely consistent throughout the Pokemon series. Pocket Monsters line up across from each other and take turns attacking until combat is concluded. Although Game Freak surely doesn't want to stray too far from the accessible battle system, adding positional placement advantages would certainly be a great choice.

Imagine a battle system where attacks have specific ranges or Pocket Monsters gain advantages battling from the high ground. Environmental hazards could even be included for combatants to avoid or exploit, and Pokemon could move each turn before attacking. This would certainly make Generation X more tactical but still beginner-friendly.

3) Add branching narratives for trainers

Trainers don't have much influence on the narrative of most official Pokemon games. (Image via Game Freak)

Much like other tropes in the Pokemon series, fans know well how their story often plays out. They take the role of the protagonist, making friends and catching Pocket Monsters while defeating a nefarious foe and encountering a legendary species. Trainers get various dialogue options but don't often influence the main story.

It's certainly time for Game Freak to allow the story to branch off based on a player's decision in dialogue and action. They may not need to become villains, but giving trainers more control over the flow of the narrative and its ending (or multiple endings even) would go a long way.

4) Add RPG elements to trainers

Why shouldn't trainers level up much like their Pokemon? (Image via Game Freak)

The majority of RPG elements have been reserved for the series' titular Pocket Monsters. But given the fact that trainers learn and grow throughout their adventures, Game Freak may want to consider adding methods of player progression as well.

By adding something along the lines of trainer levels, abilities, etc., players could not only improve their Pokemon's abilities but also the skills of their trainer as well. Introducing specialized talents for trainers would also expand the PvP battle meta significantly and could even be added for NPC trainers in single-player play.

5) Introduce older player characters

Not all Pokemon trainers are as young as the series' protagonists. (Image via Game Freak)

It's no secret that many Pokemon fans have been playing the series for decades, advancing their lives and careers. However, every major Pocket Monsters title sees fans playing as a young protagonist. Perhaps it's time for Game Freak to consider that some players may prefer an older, more mature player character.

While the childlike wonder of the franchise is part of its appeal, there are already a ton of teenage and adult NPC trainers in the series. Perhaps a new type of story is warranted that allows fans to play trainers of all ages instead of leaving players in the shoes of a child.

6) Reintroduce regional travel

Aside from DLC expansions, recent Pokemon games haven't really allowed for freedom of player movement outside of their main region. Although prior Pocket Monsters games like Gold/Silver/Crystal allowed trainers to travel between two regions of the in-game universe, the gameplay feature has fallen out of favor.

Sure, it's ambitious to render multiple in-game regions on modern hardware, given the complexity compared to the Game Boy days, but trainers have been longing to return to the days when they could travel between regions of the Pokemon universe freely.

7) Add true MMO elements to multiplayer

Scarlet and Violet's co-op multiplayer can be vastly expanded upon. (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet deserve credit for expanding the multiplayer experience by adding online co-op, but Game Freak would likely wow countless fans if it opened up Generation X in a massive multiplayer sense. Although a Pocket Monsters MMO might require an entire game on its own, it would likely be a massive smash hit with players.

Game Freak would have to take plenty of time and effort to create a world that served a large number of players at once, but fan games like PokeMMO have already laid the groundwork for what can be accomplished. An open and living world populated by large numbers of trainers would be revolutionary for the series as a whole.

8) Add difficulty settings

One of the more recurring criticisms of the series in recent games is that they've become too easy for longtime veterans. This has led time-tested trainers to seek out romhacks/mods of existing games to increase the difficulty level. However, if Game Freak introduced a difficulty setting in Generation X, they could essentially please fans of all kinds.

Newer or younger players can begin with easier difficulties, while longtime Pocket Monsters fans can ratchet up the challenge. Given that most conventional RPG games have had this feature for years, it's hard to think that Game Freak couldn't implement the same thing.

9) A 3D/2D graphics swap

Expand Tweet

When the Pocket Monsters series transitioned from 2D sprite-based graphics to 3D models, some fans felt left behind. For many, the sprites of creatures and characters were part of the franchise's appeal, and the 3D visuals have had their fair share of criticisms. But what if fans could have both?

Games like Dragon Quest XI allow players to enjoy the game in both a 2D and 3D visual setting, depending on their preferences. While implementing this would be difficult considering the landscapes, creatures, and characters involved, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company certainly have a robust amount of money to implement a 2D/3D switch.

10) Introduce a randomizer

A randomizer would add a ton of replayability to Generation X. (Image via Game Freak)

One of the most popular additions among fan-made Pokemon games is randomizers. As the name implies, these add a random factor to Pocket Monster spawns, opposing trainer teams, and much more. In the mainline series titles, many trainers often get bored after they've completed the story and any DLCs.

Adding a randomizer would give fans more reasons to play the games over and over again, which would vastly improve the interest and challenges of Generation X and future generations of the series going forward.

All in all, the tenth generation of Pokemon games can be its most successful yet, but this won't occur without a few risks taken. Game Freak can learn from its missteps in Generation IX and build upon the foundation to create a new generation of titles that are bold and innovative and move beyond the franchise's core gameplay loop.

With the next generation of games not arriving anytime soon as Gen 9 continues to develop, hopefully, Game Freak is willing to tune in to the suggestions of the community. Doing so may result in a future Pocket Monsters experience that truly surpasses the player base's expectations.