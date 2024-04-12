Latest Pokemon GO datamine leaks Pokemon Fusing, including Duskmane Necrozma and Shadow Rider Calyrex 

The latest Pokemon GO datamine from Pokeminers indicated the imminent arrival of Pokemon Fusing in-game, along with information regarding Bellsprout Community Day and GO Fest 2024. Players will be eager to learn more about fusing and the potential Pokemon they will have a chance to get.
None of this has been officially confirmed (apart from Necrozma's debut in Pokemon GO). We advise readers to take the information with a grain of salt till Niantic announces something concrete.
Pokemon GO datamine discusses Pokemon Fusing debut, GO Fest 2024, and Bellsprout Community Day
The latest Pokemon GO Pokeminers datamine features a look at Pokemon fusing appearing in-game. The major highlights are as follows:
- Fused Pokemon cannot be left at Gyms.
- Buddy Pokemon cannot be fused.
- Fused Pokemon cannot be transferred.
- You can unfuse (separate) Fused Pokemon.
- There are resources needed for Fusion.
The following Fused Pokemon are mentioned in the latest Pokemon GO datamine:
- Ice Rider Calyrex
- Shadow Rider Calyrex
- White Kyurem
- Black Kyurem
- Duskmane Necrozma
- Dawning Necrozma
They also talk about GO Fest 2024 and Bellsprout Community Day.
The datamined texts are as follows:
- RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_hat_gofest24mooncrownprepurchase
- TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Moon Crown
- RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_hat_gofest24suncrownprepurchase
- TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Sun Crown
- RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_gofest2024darkgray_00_bundle_icon
- TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee (Dark Gray)
- RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_gofest2024purple_00_bundle_icon
- TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee
- RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_hat_gofest24mooncrownprepurchase
- TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Moon Crown
- RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_hat_gofest24suncrownprepurchase
- TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Sun Crown
- RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_gofest2024darkgray_00_bundle_icon
- TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee (Dark Gray)
- RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_gofest2024purple_00_bundle_icon
- TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee
- RESOURCE ID: bonus_cd_move_bellsprout
- TEXT: Evolve Weepinbell to get a Victreebel that knows the Fast Attack Magical Leaf!
- RESOURCE ID: bonus_implicit_social_bellsprout_raid
- TEXT: If Trainers work together to win a Weepinbell raid, large numbers of Bellsprout will appear in the area for 30 minutes
- RESOURCE ID: bug_out_event_name
- TEXT: Bug Out
- RESOURCE ID: community_day_bellsprout_event_name
- TEXT: Community Day: Bellsprout
- RESOURCE ID: disabled_fused
- TEXT: Fused Pokémon cannot be left at Gyms.
- RESOURCE ID: error_disabled_fused_pokemon
- TEXT: This Pokémon is fused with another Pokémon.
- RESOURCE ID: event_datetime_range_key_bellsproutcd2024
- TEXT: April 20, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_buddy_error_toast
- TEXT: You can’t fuse your buddy!
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_description
- TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with {0} to become {1}, or {2} to become {3}.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_description_calyrex
- TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with Glastrier to become Ice Rider Calyrex, or Spectrier to become Shadow Rider Calyrex.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_description_kyurem
- TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with Reshiram to become White Kyurem, or Zekrom to become Black Kyurem.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_description_necrozma
- TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with Solgaleo to become Duskmane Necrozma, or Lunala to become Dawnwing Necrozma.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_feature_name
- TEXT: Fusion
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_ftue_description
- TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with {0} or {1}.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_fuse_button
- TEXT: Fuse
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_fuse_error_toast
- TEXT: Failed to fuse Pokémon. Please try again.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_fuse_question
- TEXT: Do you want to fuse this {0}?
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_fused_disabled_state
- TEXT: This Pokémon is fused.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_no_pokemon_to_fuse
- TEXT: You don’t have a {0} to fuse.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_resource_dawnwings_necrozma_name
- TEXT: Lunar Fusion Energy
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_resource_duskmane_necrozma_name
- TEXT: Solar Fusion Energy
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_button
- TEXT: Separate
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_complete
- TEXT: {0} has separated from {1}.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_cost
- TEXT: Pokémon can separate for no cost.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description
- TEXT: This {0} will separate into {1} and {2}.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_calyrex_icerider
- TEXT: This Calyrex will unfuse into Glastrier and Calyrex.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_calyrex_shadowrider
- TEXT: This Calyrex will unfuse into Spectrier and Calyrex.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_kyurem_black
- TEXT: This Kyurem will unfuse into Zekrom and Kyurem.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_kyurem_white
- TEXT: This Kyurem will unfuse into Reshiram and Kyurem.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_necrozma_dawnwings
- TEXT: This Necrozma will unfuse into Necrozma and Lunala.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_necrozma_duskmane
- TEXT: This Necrozma will unfuse into Necrozma and Solgaleo.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_error_toast
- TEXT: Failed to separate Pokémon. Please try again.
- RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_question
- TEXT: Do you want to separate {0}?
- RESOURCE ID: general1.ticket_bellsproutcd2024_title
- TEXT: Bellsprout Community Day Ticket
- RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_desc
- TEXT: A ticket to access the Bellsprout Community Day Special Research starting April 20 at 2:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.
- RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_desc_bagon
- TEXT: A ticket to access the Community Day Classic: Bagon Special Research on April 7, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.
- RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_details
- TEXT: This ticket will automatically activate to give you access to the Special Research story All About Bellsprout on April 20, wherever you are.
- RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_details_bagon
- TEXT: This ticket will automatically activate to give you access to the Community Day Classic: Bagon Special Research story on April 7, 2024, wherever you are.
- RESOURCE ID: n_backpack_combeebackpack_0_display_name
- TEXT: Male Combee Bag
- RESOURCE ID: n_backpack_combeebackpack_1_display_name
- TEXT: Female Combee Bag
- RESOURCE ID: n_hat_earringsburmyplant_0_display_name
- TEXT: Burmy Earrings (Plant Cloak)
- RESOURCE ID: n_hat_earringsburmysandy_0_display_name
- TEXT: Burmy Earrings (Sandy Cloak)
- RESOURCE ID: n_hat_earringsburmytrash_0_display_name
- TEXT: Burmy Earrings (Trash Cloak)
- RESOURCE ID: n_hat_gofest24mooncrownprepurchase_0_display_name
- TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Moon Crown
- RESOURCE ID: n_hat_gofest24suncrownprepurchase_0_display_name
- TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Sun Crown
- RESOURCE ID: n_shirt_gofest24_display_name
- TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee
- RESOURCE ID: n_shirt_gofest24eventexclusive_display_name
- TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee (Dark Gray)
- RESOURCE ID: necrozma_dawn_wings
- TEXT: Dawn Wings Necrozma
- RESOURCE ID: necrozma_dusk_mane
- TEXT: Dusk Mane Necrozma
- RESOURCE ID: neutral_avatar_hat_blocked
- TEXT: Chosen hairstyle is incompatible with this item.
- RESOURCE ID: photobomb_five_bellsprout
- TEXT: 5 surprise encounters with Bellsprout in GO Snapshot
- RESOURCE ID: pokemon_info_fusion_need_resources
- TEXT: You need more {0} to fuse.
- RESOURCE ID: pokemon_info_transfer_fused_pokemon
- TEXT: You can’t transfer a fused Pokémon!
- RESOURCE ID: quest_bellsprout_catch_b
- TEXT: Catch {0} Bellsprout
- RESOURCE ID: quest_bellsprout_evolve_b_plural
- TEXT: Evolve {0} Bellsprout
- RESOURCE ID: quest_bellsprout_evolve_b_singular
- TEXT: Evolve a Bellsprout
- RESOURCE ID: quest_bellsprout_snapshot_b
- TEXT: Take a snapshot of {0} Bellsprout
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_0_0
- TEXT: Hello there, %PLAYERNAME%! Have you happened to do any exploring today?
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_0_1
- TEXT: It’s quite the sight, let me tell you! It’s lousy with Bellsprout out there!
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_0_2
- TEXT: They tend to prefer hot and humid places, but right now they seem to be everywhere.
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_0_3
- TEXT: And you know, there’s still plenty for us to learn about the Flower Pokémon. Would you be a pal and catch one for us to study?
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_1_0
- TEXT: Welcome back, %PLAYERNAME%. And what a great specimen you’ve brought!
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_1_1
- TEXT: Did you know that despite their slender frames, they can move lightning fast to catch insects? One more reason to be glad we’re not bugs!
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_1_2
- TEXT: But there’s more for us to learn about this fascinating Pokémon! Drop by again after you’ve evolved your Bellsprout into Weepinbell.
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_1_3
- TEXT: I’ll leaf through my Weepinbell research notes so I’m ready for you when you get back!
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_2_0
- TEXT: Hey now, that’s got to be the Weepinbell of the ball! Let me take a closer look.
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_2_1
- TEXT: Aha! You see that large hook on its rear end? Weepinbell tend to use that to hook themselves on tree branches when they sleep.
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_2_2
- TEXT: In other words, if you see your Weepinbell yawning, find it a tree on the double!
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_2_3
- TEXT: But there’s no time for us to be snoozing. How about you evolve Weepinbell into a Victreebel and bring it back here?
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_3_0
- TEXT: Hey, you’re victree-orious! Vic-tree...riffic? Ahem. Let’s have a look at your Victreebell, %PLAYERNAME%.
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_3_1
- TEXT: These large, plant-like Pokémon live in huge colonies, deep within the jungle. No one who’s visited has returned to tell the tale. That’s sure foreboding!
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_3_2
- TEXT: Although if I put my professor cap on and think about it, how do we know about the colonies unless someone DID make it back?
- RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_3_3
- TEXT: There’s something to ponder! In the meantime, thanks for letting me observe your Victreebel. I’m sure you’ll be fast friends in no time—just watch out for that prey-dissolving acid!
- RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout
- TEXT: All About Bellsprout
- RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout_0
- TEXT: All About Bellsprout (1/4)
- RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout_1
- TEXT: All About Bellsprout (2/4)
- RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout_2
- TEXT: All About Bellsprout (3/4)
- RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout_3
- TEXT: All About Bellsprout (4/4)
- RESOURCE ID: quest_weepinbell_evolve_b_plural
- TEXT: Evolve {0} Weepinbell
- RESOURCE ID: quest_weepinbell_evolve_b_singular
- TEXT: Evolve a Weepinbell
- RESOURCE ID: share_caps
- TEXT: SHARE
- RESOURCE ID: spawn_bellsprout
- TEXT: More Bellsprout are appearing in the wild!
- RESOURCE ID: text_rewards_key_bellsproutcd2024
- TEXT: <b>Included rewards:</b>
- • Premium in-game items, such as Rare Candies, Ultra Balls, and more
- • Extra encounters with Bellsprout and its Evolutions
- RESOURCE ID: ticket_bellsprout
- TEXT: Ticket for the Bellsprout Community Day Special Research story available in the shop
- RESOURCE ID: trade_exclusion_fusion
- TEXT: You can’t trade a fused Pokémon!
- RESOURCE ID: trade_exclusion_fusion_component
- TEXT: You can’t trade a Pokémon acting as part of a fusion!
