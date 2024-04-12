  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Latest Pokemon GO datamine leaks Pokemon Fusing, including Duskmane Necrozma and Shadow Rider Calyrex 

Latest Pokemon GO datamine leaks Pokemon Fusing, including Duskmane Necrozma and Shadow Rider Calyrex 

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Apr 12, 2024 11:49 GMT
Latest Pokemon GO datamine leaks Pokemon Fusing (Image via Sportskeeda | TPC)
Latest Pokemon GO datamine leaks Pokemon Fusing (Image via TPC)

The latest Pokemon GO datamine from Pokeminers indicated the imminent arrival of Pokemon Fusing in-game, along with information regarding Bellsprout Community Day and GO Fest 2024. Players will be eager to learn more about fusing and the potential Pokemon they will have a chance to get.

None of this has been officially confirmed (apart from Necrozma's debut in Pokemon GO). We advise readers to take the information with a grain of salt till Niantic announces something concrete.

Pokemon GO datamine discusses Pokemon Fusing debut, GO Fest 2024, and Bellsprout Community Day

The latest Pokemon GO Pokeminers datamine features a look at Pokemon fusing appearing in-game. The major highlights are as follows:

  • Fused Pokemon cannot be left at Gyms.
  • Buddy Pokemon cannot be fused.
  • Fused Pokemon cannot be transferred.
  • You can unfuse (separate) Fused Pokemon.
  • There are resources needed for Fusion.

The following Fused Pokemon are mentioned in the latest Pokemon GO datamine:

  • Ice Rider Calyrex
  • Shadow Rider Calyrex
  • White Kyurem
  • Black Kyurem
  • Duskmane Necrozma
  • Dawning Necrozma

They also talk about GO Fest 2024 and Bellsprout Community Day.

The datamined texts are as follows:

  • RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_hat_gofest24mooncrownprepurchase
  • TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Moon Crown
  • RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_hat_gofest24suncrownprepurchase
  • TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Sun Crown
  • RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_gofest2024darkgray_00_bundle_icon
  • TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee (Dark Gray)
  • RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_gofest2024purple_00_bundle_icon
  • TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee
  • RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_hat_gofest24mooncrownprepurchase
  • TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Moon Crown
  • RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_hat_gofest24suncrownprepurchase
  • TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Sun Crown
  • RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_gofest2024darkgray_00_bundle_icon
  • TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee (Dark Gray)
  • RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_gofest2024purple_00_bundle_icon
  • TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee
  • RESOURCE ID: bonus_cd_move_bellsprout
  • TEXT: Evolve Weepinbell to get a Victreebel that knows the Fast Attack Magical Leaf!
  • RESOURCE ID: bonus_implicit_social_bellsprout_raid
  • TEXT: If Trainers work together to win a Weepinbell raid, large numbers of Bellsprout will appear in the area for 30 minutes
  • RESOURCE ID: bug_out_event_name
  • TEXT: Bug Out
  • RESOURCE ID: community_day_bellsprout_event_name
  • TEXT: Community Day: Bellsprout
  • RESOURCE ID: disabled_fused
  • TEXT: Fused Pokémon cannot be left at Gyms.
  • RESOURCE ID: error_disabled_fused_pokemon
  • TEXT: This Pokémon is fused with another Pokémon.
  • RESOURCE ID: event_datetime_range_key_bellsproutcd2024
  • TEXT: April 20, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_buddy_error_toast
  • TEXT: You can’t fuse your buddy!
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_description
  • TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with {0} to become {1}, or {2} to become {3}.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_description_calyrex
  • TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with Glastrier to become Ice Rider Calyrex, or Spectrier to become Shadow Rider Calyrex.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_description_kyurem
  • TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with Reshiram to become White Kyurem, or Zekrom to become Black Kyurem.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_description_necrozma
  • TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with Solgaleo to become Duskmane Necrozma, or Lunala to become Dawnwing Necrozma.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_feature_name
  • TEXT: Fusion
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_ftue_description
  • TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with {0} or {1}.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_fuse_button
  • TEXT: Fuse
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_fuse_error_toast
  • TEXT: Failed to fuse Pokémon. Please try again.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_fuse_question
  • TEXT: Do you want to fuse this {0}?
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_fused_disabled_state
  • TEXT: This Pokémon is fused.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_no_pokemon_to_fuse
  • TEXT: You don’t have a {0} to fuse.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_resource_dawnwings_necrozma_name
  • TEXT: Lunar Fusion Energy
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_resource_duskmane_necrozma_name
  • TEXT: Solar Fusion Energy
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_button
  • TEXT: Separate
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_complete
  • TEXT: {0} has separated from {1}.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_cost
  • TEXT: Pokémon can separate for no cost.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description
  • TEXT: This {0} will separate into {1} and {2}.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_calyrex_icerider
  • TEXT: This Calyrex will unfuse into Glastrier and Calyrex.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_calyrex_shadowrider
  • TEXT: This Calyrex will unfuse into Spectrier and Calyrex.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_kyurem_black
  • TEXT: This Kyurem will unfuse into Zekrom and Kyurem.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_kyurem_white
  • TEXT: This Kyurem will unfuse into Reshiram and Kyurem.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_necrozma_dawnwings
  • TEXT: This Necrozma will unfuse into Necrozma and Lunala.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_necrozma_duskmane
  • TEXT: This Necrozma will unfuse into Necrozma and Solgaleo.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_error_toast
  • TEXT: Failed to separate Pokémon. Please try again.
  • RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_question
  • TEXT: Do you want to separate {0}?
  • RESOURCE ID: general1.ticket_bellsproutcd2024_title
  • TEXT: Bellsprout Community Day Ticket
  • RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_desc
  • TEXT: A ticket to access the Bellsprout Community Day Special Research starting April 20 at 2:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.
  • RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_desc_bagon
  • TEXT: A ticket to access the Community Day Classic: Bagon Special Research on April 7, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.
  • RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_details
  • TEXT: This ticket will automatically activate to give you access to the Special Research story All About Bellsprout on April 20, wherever you are.
  • RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_details_bagon
  • TEXT: This ticket will automatically activate to give you access to the Community Day Classic: Bagon Special Research story on April 7, 2024, wherever you are.
  • RESOURCE ID: n_backpack_combeebackpack_0_display_name
  • TEXT: Male Combee Bag
  • RESOURCE ID: n_backpack_combeebackpack_1_display_name
  • TEXT: Female Combee Bag
  • RESOURCE ID: n_hat_earringsburmyplant_0_display_name
  • TEXT: Burmy Earrings (Plant Cloak)
  • RESOURCE ID: n_hat_earringsburmysandy_0_display_name
  • TEXT: Burmy Earrings (Sandy Cloak)
  • RESOURCE ID: n_hat_earringsburmytrash_0_display_name
  • TEXT: Burmy Earrings (Trash Cloak)
  • RESOURCE ID: n_hat_gofest24mooncrownprepurchase_0_display_name
  • TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Moon Crown
  • RESOURCE ID: n_hat_gofest24suncrownprepurchase_0_display_name
  • TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Sun Crown
  • RESOURCE ID: n_shirt_gofest24_display_name
  • TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee
  • RESOURCE ID: n_shirt_gofest24eventexclusive_display_name
  • TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee (Dark Gray)
  • RESOURCE ID: necrozma_dawn_wings
  • TEXT: Dawn Wings Necrozma
  • RESOURCE ID: necrozma_dusk_mane
  • TEXT: Dusk Mane Necrozma
  • RESOURCE ID: neutral_avatar_hat_blocked
  • TEXT: Chosen hairstyle is incompatible with this item.
  • RESOURCE ID: photobomb_five_bellsprout
  • TEXT: 5 surprise encounters with Bellsprout in GO Snapshot
  • RESOURCE ID: pokemon_info_fusion_need_resources
  • TEXT: You need more {0} to fuse.
  • RESOURCE ID: pokemon_info_transfer_fused_pokemon
  • TEXT: You can’t transfer a fused Pokémon!
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_bellsprout_catch_b
  • TEXT: Catch {0} Bellsprout
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_bellsprout_evolve_b_plural
  • TEXT: Evolve {0} Bellsprout
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_bellsprout_evolve_b_singular
  • TEXT: Evolve a Bellsprout
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_bellsprout_snapshot_b
  • TEXT: Take a snapshot of {0} Bellsprout
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_0_0
  • TEXT: Hello there, %PLAYERNAME%! Have you happened to do any exploring today?
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_0_1
  • TEXT: It’s quite the sight, let me tell you! It’s lousy with Bellsprout out there!
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_0_2
  • TEXT: They tend to prefer hot and humid places, but right now they seem to be everywhere.
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_0_3
  • TEXT: And you know, there’s still plenty for us to learn about the Flower Pokémon. Would you be a pal and catch one for us to study?
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_1_0
  • TEXT: Welcome back, %PLAYERNAME%. And what a great specimen you’ve brought!
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_1_1
  • TEXT: Did you know that despite their slender frames, they can move lightning fast to catch insects? One more reason to be glad we’re not bugs!
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_1_2
  • TEXT: But there’s more for us to learn about this fascinating Pokémon! Drop by again after you’ve evolved your Bellsprout into Weepinbell.
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_1_3
  • TEXT: I’ll leaf through my Weepinbell research notes so I’m ready for you when you get back!
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_2_0
  • TEXT: Hey now, that’s got to be the Weepinbell of the ball! Let me take a closer look.
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_2_1
  • TEXT: Aha! You see that large hook on its rear end? Weepinbell tend to use that to hook themselves on tree branches when they sleep.
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_2_2
  • TEXT: In other words, if you see your Weepinbell yawning, find it a tree on the double!
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_2_3
  • TEXT: But there’s no time for us to be snoozing. How about you evolve Weepinbell into a Victreebel and bring it back here?
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_3_0
  • TEXT: Hey, you’re victree-orious! Vic-tree...riffic? Ahem. Let’s have a look at your Victreebell, %PLAYERNAME%.
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_3_1
  • TEXT: These large, plant-like Pokémon live in huge colonies, deep within the jungle. No one who’s visited has returned to tell the tale. That’s sure foreboding!
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_3_2
  • TEXT: Although if I put my professor cap on and think about it, how do we know about the colonies unless someone DID make it back?
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_3_3
  • TEXT: There’s something to ponder! In the meantime, thanks for letting me observe your Victreebel. I’m sure you’ll be fast friends in no time—just watch out for that prey-dissolving acid!
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout
  • TEXT: All About Bellsprout
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout_0
  • TEXT: All About Bellsprout (1/4)
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout_1
  • TEXT: All About Bellsprout (2/4)
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout_2
  • TEXT: All About Bellsprout (3/4)
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout_3
  • TEXT: All About Bellsprout (4/4)
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_weepinbell_evolve_b_plural
  • TEXT: Evolve {0} Weepinbell
  • RESOURCE ID: quest_weepinbell_evolve_b_singular
  • TEXT: Evolve a Weepinbell
  • RESOURCE ID: share_caps
  • TEXT: SHARE
  • RESOURCE ID: spawn_bellsprout
  • TEXT: More Bellsprout are appearing in the wild!
  • RESOURCE ID: text_rewards_key_bellsproutcd2024
  • TEXT: <b>Included rewards:</b>
  • • Premium in-game items, such as Rare Candies, Ultra Balls, and more
  • • Extra encounters with Bellsprout and its Evolutions
  • RESOURCE ID: ticket_bellsprout
  • TEXT: Ticket for the Bellsprout Community Day Special Research story available in the shop
  • RESOURCE ID: trade_exclusion_fusion
  • TEXT: You can’t trade a fused Pokémon!
  • RESOURCE ID: trade_exclusion_fusion_component
  • TEXT: You can’t trade a Pokémon acting as part of a fusion!

Check out other Pokemon GO articles: