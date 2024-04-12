Latest Pokemon GO datamine leaks Pokemon Fusing, including Duskmane Necrozma and Shadow Rider Calyrex 

The latest Pokemon GO datamine from Pokeminers indicated the imminent arrival of Pokemon Fusing in-game, along with information regarding Bellsprout Community Day and GO Fest 2024. Players will be eager to learn more about fusing and the potential Pokemon they will have a chance to get.

None of this has been officially confirmed (apart from Necrozma's debut in Pokemon GO). We advise readers to take the information with a grain of salt till Niantic announces something concrete.

Pokemon GO datamine discusses Pokemon Fusing debut, GO Fest 2024, and Bellsprout Community Day

The latest Pokemon GO Pokeminers datamine features a look at Pokemon fusing appearing in-game. The major highlights are as follows:

Fused Pokemon cannot be left at Gyms.

Buddy Pokemon cannot be fused.

Fused Pokemon cannot be transferred.

You can unfuse (separate) Fused Pokemon.

There are resources needed for Fusion.

The following Fused Pokemon are mentioned in the latest Pokemon GO datamine:

Ice Rider Calyrex

Shadow Rider Calyrex

White Kyurem

Black Kyurem

Duskmane Necrozma

Dawning Necrozma

They also talk about GO Fest 2024 and Bellsprout Community Day.

The datamined texts are as follows:

RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_hat_gofest24mooncrownprepurchase

TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Moon Crown

RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_hat_gofest24suncrownprepurchase

TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Sun Crown

RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_gofest2024darkgray_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee (Dark Gray)

RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_gofest2024purple_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee

RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_hat_gofest24mooncrownprepurchase

TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Moon Crown

RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_hat_gofest24suncrownprepurchase

TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Sun Crown

RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_gofest2024darkgray_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee (Dark Gray)

RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_gofest2024purple_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee

RESOURCE ID: bonus_cd_move_bellsprout

TEXT: Evolve Weepinbell to get a Victreebel that knows the Fast Attack Magical Leaf!

RESOURCE ID: bonus_implicit_social_bellsprout_raid

TEXT: If Trainers work together to win a Weepinbell raid, large numbers of Bellsprout will appear in the area for 30 minutes

RESOURCE ID: bug_out_event_name

TEXT: Bug Out

RESOURCE ID: community_day_bellsprout_event_name

TEXT: Community Day: Bellsprout

RESOURCE ID: disabled_fused

TEXT: Fused Pokémon cannot be left at Gyms.

RESOURCE ID: error_disabled_fused_pokemon

TEXT: This Pokémon is fused with another Pokémon.

RESOURCE ID: event_datetime_range_key_bellsproutcd2024

TEXT: April 20, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_buddy_error_toast

TEXT: You can’t fuse your buddy!

RESOURCE ID: fusion_description

TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with {0} to become {1}, or {2} to become {3}.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_description_calyrex

TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with Glastrier to become Ice Rider Calyrex, or Spectrier to become Shadow Rider Calyrex.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_description_kyurem

TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with Reshiram to become White Kyurem, or Zekrom to become Black Kyurem.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_description_necrozma

TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with Solgaleo to become Duskmane Necrozma, or Lunala to become Dawnwing Necrozma.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_feature_name

TEXT: Fusion

RESOURCE ID: fusion_ftue_description

TEXT: This Pokémon can fuse with {0} or {1}.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_fuse_button

TEXT: Fuse

RESOURCE ID: fusion_fuse_error_toast

TEXT: Failed to fuse Pokémon. Please try again.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_fuse_question

TEXT: Do you want to fuse this {0}?

RESOURCE ID: fusion_fused_disabled_state

TEXT: This Pokémon is fused.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_no_pokemon_to_fuse

TEXT: You don’t have a {0} to fuse.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_resource_dawnwings_necrozma_name

TEXT: Lunar Fusion Energy

RESOURCE ID: fusion_resource_duskmane_necrozma_name

TEXT: Solar Fusion Energy

RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_button

TEXT: Separate

RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_complete

TEXT: {0} has separated from {1}.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_cost

TEXT: Pokémon can separate for no cost.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description

TEXT: This {0} will separate into {1} and {2}.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_calyrex_icerider

TEXT: This Calyrex will unfuse into Glastrier and Calyrex.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_calyrex_shadowrider

TEXT: This Calyrex will unfuse into Spectrier and Calyrex.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_kyurem_black

TEXT: This Kyurem will unfuse into Zekrom and Kyurem.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_kyurem_white

TEXT: This Kyurem will unfuse into Reshiram and Kyurem.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_necrozma_dawnwings

TEXT: This Necrozma will unfuse into Necrozma and Lunala.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_description_necrozma_duskmane

TEXT: This Necrozma will unfuse into Necrozma and Solgaleo.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_error_toast

TEXT: Failed to separate Pokémon. Please try again.

RESOURCE ID: fusion_unfuse_question

TEXT: Do you want to separate {0}?

RESOURCE ID: general1.ticket_bellsproutcd2024_title

TEXT: Bellsprout Community Day Ticket

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_desc

TEXT: A ticket to access the Bellsprout Community Day Special Research starting April 20 at 2:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_desc_bagon

TEXT: A ticket to access the Community Day Classic: Bagon Special Research on April 7, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_details

TEXT: This ticket will automatically activate to give you access to the Special Research story All About Bellsprout on April 20, wherever you are.

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_details_bagon

TEXT: This ticket will automatically activate to give you access to the Community Day Classic: Bagon Special Research story on April 7, 2024, wherever you are.

RESOURCE ID: n_backpack_combeebackpack_0_display_name

TEXT: Male Combee Bag

RESOURCE ID: n_backpack_combeebackpack_1_display_name

TEXT: Female Combee Bag

RESOURCE ID: n_hat_earringsburmyplant_0_display_name

TEXT: Burmy Earrings (Plant Cloak)

RESOURCE ID: n_hat_earringsburmysandy_0_display_name

TEXT: Burmy Earrings (Sandy Cloak)

RESOURCE ID: n_hat_earringsburmytrash_0_display_name

TEXT: Burmy Earrings (Trash Cloak)

RESOURCE ID: n_hat_gofest24mooncrownprepurchase_0_display_name

TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Moon Crown

RESOURCE ID: n_hat_gofest24suncrownprepurchase_0_display_name

TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Sun Crown

RESOURCE ID: n_shirt_gofest24_display_name

TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee

RESOURCE ID: n_shirt_gofest24eventexclusive_display_name

TEXT: GO Fest 2024 Tee (Dark Gray)

RESOURCE ID: necrozma_dawn_wings

TEXT: Dawn Wings Necrozma

RESOURCE ID: necrozma_dusk_mane

TEXT: Dusk Mane Necrozma

RESOURCE ID: neutral_avatar_hat_blocked

TEXT: Chosen hairstyle is incompatible with this item.

RESOURCE ID: photobomb_five_bellsprout

TEXT: 5 surprise encounters with Bellsprout in GO Snapshot

RESOURCE ID: pokemon_info_fusion_need_resources

TEXT: You need more {0} to fuse.

RESOURCE ID: pokemon_info_transfer_fused_pokemon

TEXT: You can’t transfer a fused Pokémon!

RESOURCE ID: quest_bellsprout_catch_b

TEXT: Catch {0} Bellsprout

RESOURCE ID: quest_bellsprout_evolve_b_plural

TEXT: Evolve {0} Bellsprout

RESOURCE ID: quest_bellsprout_evolve_b_singular

TEXT: Evolve a Bellsprout

RESOURCE ID: quest_bellsprout_snapshot_b

TEXT: Take a snapshot of {0} Bellsprout

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_0_0

TEXT: Hello there, %PLAYERNAME%! Have you happened to do any exploring today?

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_0_1

TEXT: It’s quite the sight, let me tell you! It’s lousy with Bellsprout out there!

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_0_2

TEXT: They tend to prefer hot and humid places, but right now they seem to be everywhere.

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_0_3

TEXT: And you know, there’s still plenty for us to learn about the Flower Pokémon. Would you be a pal and catch one for us to study?

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_1_0

TEXT: Welcome back, %PLAYERNAME%. And what a great specimen you’ve brought!

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_1_1

TEXT: Did you know that despite their slender frames, they can move lightning fast to catch insects? One more reason to be glad we’re not bugs!

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_1_2

TEXT: But there’s more for us to learn about this fascinating Pokémon! Drop by again after you’ve evolved your Bellsprout into Weepinbell.

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_1_3

TEXT: I’ll leaf through my Weepinbell research notes so I’m ready for you when you get back!

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_2_0

TEXT: Hey now, that’s got to be the Weepinbell of the ball! Let me take a closer look.

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_2_1

TEXT: Aha! You see that large hook on its rear end? Weepinbell tend to use that to hook themselves on tree branches when they sleep.

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_2_2

TEXT: In other words, if you see your Weepinbell yawning, find it a tree on the double!

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_2_3

TEXT: But there’s no time for us to be snoozing. How about you evolve Weepinbell into a Victreebel and bring it back here?

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_3_0

TEXT: Hey, you’re victree-orious! Vic-tree...riffic? Ahem. Let’s have a look at your Victreebell, %PLAYERNAME%.

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_3_1

TEXT: These large, plant-like Pokémon live in huge colonies, deep within the jungle. No one who’s visited has returned to tell the tale. That’s sure foreboding!

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_3_2

TEXT: Although if I put my professor cap on and think about it, how do we know about the colonies unless someone DID make it back?

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_bellsprout_3_3

TEXT: There’s something to ponder! In the meantime, thanks for letting me observe your Victreebel. I’m sure you’ll be fast friends in no time—just watch out for that prey-dissolving acid!

RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout

TEXT: All About Bellsprout

RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout_0

TEXT: All About Bellsprout (1/4)

RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout_1

TEXT: All About Bellsprout (2/4)

RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout_2

TEXT: All About Bellsprout (3/4)

RESOURCE ID: quest_title_bellsprout_3

TEXT: All About Bellsprout (4/4)

RESOURCE ID: quest_weepinbell_evolve_b_plural

TEXT: Evolve {0} Weepinbell

RESOURCE ID: quest_weepinbell_evolve_b_singular

TEXT: Evolve a Weepinbell

RESOURCE ID: share_caps

TEXT: SHARE

RESOURCE ID: spawn_bellsprout

TEXT: More Bellsprout are appearing in the wild!

RESOURCE ID: text_rewards_key_bellsproutcd2024

TEXT: <b>Included rewards:</b>

• Premium in-game items, such as Rare Candies, Ultra Balls, and more

• Extra encounters with Bellsprout and its Evolutions

RESOURCE ID: ticket_bellsprout

TEXT: Ticket for the Bellsprout Community Day Special Research story available in the shop

RESOURCE ID: trade_exclusion_fusion

TEXT: You can’t trade a fused Pokémon!

RESOURCE ID: trade_exclusion_fusion_component

TEXT: You can’t trade a Pokémon acting as part of a fusion!

