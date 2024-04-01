Pokemon GO April Fools' Day 2024: An Excellent Opportunity event

An Excellent Opportunity awaits Pokemon GO trainers on April Fools' Day 2024, with a significant boost appearing for a short duration in-game. The event also features a unique Field Research encounter and a free Timed Research questline.

This is neither a practical joke nor a hoax, something that gamers have been wary of every time April 1 comes knocking. For example, Bulbapedia has gone monochrome as part of an April Fools' 2024 celebrations.

An Excellent Opportunity was announced on March 31 through Pokemon GO's X channel.

Pokemon GO An Excellent Opportunity schedule and bonus

An Excellent Catch (Image via Pokemon GO)

An Excellent Opportunity takes place on Monday, April 1, 2024, from 12 am local time to 11.59 pm local time.

The event bonus is as follows:

Nice Throws or better will register as Excellent Throws!

Pokemon GO An Excellent Opportunity Field Research and Timed Research

Event-themed Field Research tasks are available for players to complete. During An Excellent Opportunity, they can encounter Spinda (shiny form available) from completing said Field Research tasks.

A Timed Research questline is also available. It centers on catching Pokemon and rewards include Poke Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, Stardust, and Golden Razz Berries.

