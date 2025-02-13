Pokemon GO x MLB announced: Official Routes, branded Gyms and PokeStops, and more

Pokemon GO recently announced a partnership with MLB (Major League Baseball) for the 2025 season. Trainers are due to enjoy Official Routes, club-branded PokeStops and Gyms, Pokemon GO-themed ball games, and more during this period.
So what can players expect from this collaboration? Let's find out.
Pokemon GO announces partnership with MLB for themed content
In a recent announcement, Niantic revealed that trainers will encounter official club-branded PokeStops and Gyms in all MLB ballparks during the 2025 season. The locations will also feature official Routes. Furthermore, there will also be Pokemon GO-themed ball games with the following:
- Pokemon GO and club-branded merchandise
- Exclusive in-game avatar items
- Timed Research awarding exciting Pokemon encounters
- Raid Battles where Trainers have a chance to catch Pokemon with a Location Background
The devs provided the following dates (clubs' home games) for such themed ball games:
- Cleveland Guardians – Friday, May 9, 2025
- Seattle Mariners – Wednesday, July 2, 2025
- Miami Marlins – Friday, July 18, 2025
- Milwaukee Brewers – Friday, July 25, 2025
- San Diego Padres – Monday, July 28, 2025
- Arizona Diamondbacks – Sunday, August 10, 2025
- Chicago White Sox – Monday, August 11, 2025
- Baltimore Orioles – Wednesday, August 13, 2025
- New York Mets – Monday, August 25, 2025
- Boston Red Sox – Friday, August 29, 2025
- San Francisco Giants – Friday, August 29, 2025
- Minnesota Twins – Sunday, August 31, 2025
- Texas Rangers – Sunday, September 7, 2025
We also got a boilerplate disclaimer that the aforementioned dates can be changed and/or additional dates can be added.
While this partnership is limited to one part of the world, it will be interesting to see how Niantic curates the experience for MLB fans and Pokemon GO trainers alike. We have already seen successful partnerships between the game and other franchises, like the recent McDonald's tie-up.
