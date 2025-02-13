Pokemon GO x MLB announced: Official Routes, branded Gyms and PokeStops, and more

Pokemon GO recently announced a partnership with MLB (Major League Baseball) for the 2025 season. Trainers are due to enjoy Official Routes, club-branded PokeStops and Gyms, Pokemon GO-themed ball games, and more during this period.

So what can players expect from this collaboration? Let's find out.

Pokemon GO announces partnership with MLB for themed content

In a recent announcement, Niantic revealed that trainers will encounter official club-branded PokeStops and Gyms in all MLB ballparks during the 2025 season. The locations will also feature official Routes. Furthermore, there will also be Pokemon GO-themed ball games with the following:

Pokemon GO and club-branded merchandise

Exclusive in-game avatar items

Timed Research awarding exciting Pokemon encounters

Raid Battles where Trainers have a chance to catch Pokemon with a Location Background

The devs provided the following dates (clubs' home games) for such themed ball games:

Cleveland Guardians – Friday, May 9, 2025

Seattle Mariners – Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Miami Marlins – Friday, July 18, 2025

Milwaukee Brewers – Friday, July 25, 2025

San Diego Padres – Monday, July 28, 2025

Arizona Diamondbacks – Sunday, August 10, 2025

Chicago White Sox – Monday, August 11, 2025

Baltimore Orioles – Wednesday, August 13, 2025

New York Mets – Monday, August 25, 2025

Boston Red Sox – Friday, August 29, 2025

San Francisco Giants – Friday, August 29, 2025

Minnesota Twins – Sunday, August 31, 2025

Texas Rangers – Sunday, September 7, 2025

We also got a boilerplate disclaimer that the aforementioned dates can be changed and/or additional dates can be added.

While this partnership is limited to one part of the world, it will be interesting to see how Niantic curates the experience for MLB fans and Pokemon GO trainers alike. We have already seen successful partnerships between the game and other franchises, like the recent McDonald's tie-up.

