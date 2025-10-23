  • home icon
By Aashish Victor
Modified Oct 23, 2025 14:02 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket B1 pack revealed, titled Mega Rising
Pokemon TCG Pocket B1 pack: Mega Rising (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising, the officially revealed upcoming B1 pack, will be a major turning point for the game. With this release, a whole year of the title comes to an end, closing out the Series A and opening the doors to Series B.

What truly sets Mega Rising apart is the debut of Mega Evolutions in the digital trading card game. This is the first time the mechanic will appear in the title.

The expansion officially launches on October 29, 2025, at 11 pm PDT (October 30 at 11:30 am IST). This article will dive deep into everything that has been announced in the upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising set.

Mega Evolutions take the spotlight in Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising B1 pack

Mega Rising, much like the Genetic Apex set, will feature three themed booster packs, with Mega Gyarados, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Altaria being the faces of each.

To commemorate the game’s anniversary, the set puts Mega Evolution ex Pokemon at the center. These cards not only generate a sense of nostalgia but also introduce an interesting new depth of gameplay with exciting movesets and upgraded visual design.

The main trio is accompanied by a solid set of other Mega Pokemon and supporting cards.

Confirmed cards revealed in Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising

Other cards revealed in the official set announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Mega Evolution ex cards:

  • Mega Gyarados ex
  • Mega Blaziken ex
  • Mega Altaria ex
  • Mega Pinsir ex
  • Mega Absol ex
  • Mega Ampharos ex

Other Pokemon cards:

  • Furfrou (Natural, Heart Trim, and Pharaoh Trim variants)
  • Pidgey
  • Jirachi
  • Jellicent
  • Growlithe (1-Star)
  • Pancham (1-Star)
  • Goomy (1-Star)
  • Torchic
  • Flaaffy
  • Hydreigon
  • Lilligant
  • Aegislash
  • Krookodile

Supporter and Tool cards:

  • Flame Patch (Pokemon Tool)
  • Sitrus Berry (Pokemon Tool)
  • May (Supporter)
  • Marlon (Supporter)
  • Lisia (Supporter)

New Pidgey print and Jirachi (Image via The Pokemon Company)
New Pidgey print and Jirachi (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Mega Evolutions taking center stage, Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising will most definitely reshape the current meta and provide new strategic possibilities. Whether you're a collector or a competitive player, the B1 set might be one of the most influential expansions since the release of the title.



