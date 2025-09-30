5 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] expansion

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] expansion is live now, soon closing the curtain on the A-series before B-series launches. This set redesigns many cards from the past since the title’s release, breathing new life into them before new cards are introduced.

With so much artistry on display, some cards naturally stand out as highlights, for both their visual appeal as well as their competitive viability. Here are five of the best-looking cards in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b].

Five of the best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]

5) Floragato (One-Star)

Floragato's One-Star full art variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Floragato is shown leaping across rooftops under a pastel sunset in its One-Star full art card, which bursts with motion and vibrancy. The perspective of this design is what makes it unique; as Floragato leaps into the foreground, your eyes follow the rooftops into the distance.

The composition is lively and full of energy, reminiscent of an anime still frame. Floragato's illustration is full of personality, compared to many other cards in the set that are more grand and regal.

4) Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex (Two-Star)

Two-Star Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex cards as seen in the set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The glass-art styled Ho-Oh ex showcases its fiery phoenix inspiration, ablaze with red, orange, and yellow shades. Its wings and crest are highlighted by the simple yet powerful design.

On the other hand, Lugia ex is surrounded by violet wave currents and cloaked in cold whites and deep blues. These two cards together represent duality and are among the set's most eye-catching pairs.

3) Greninja (One-Star)

Greninja's One-Star variant from this set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Among all the non-ex cards, Greninja's design is the most striking. The design is backlit by a bright full moon against a dark night sky with Kalos Water starter standing in the foreground. The artwork feels like a fusion of a Japanese ink painting and noir cinema: moody, mysterious, and cinematic.

While it does not have the flashing appeal, much like the ex cards in the set, the intimidating and ominous atmosphere emphasizes its Ninja roots.

2) Lusamine (Two-Star)

Lusamine's Two-Star variant as seen in this set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Stepping away from Pokemon, Lusamine's card is unique among all Supporter cards to date. This Two-Star variant features a muted color scheme of white and purple, with the character in the center under Nihilego’s control, surrounding her: an incredibly lore-accurate depiction from the Pokemon Sun and Moon series.

The design conveys both elegance and menace. Lusamine's entry is among the most intriguing in Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b], standing in contrast to the more explosive Pokemon cards.

1) Mewtwo ex (Two-Star)

Mewtwo ex's Two-Star card from this set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Commanding the top spot, Mewtwo ex’s Two-Star card simply exudes power living up to its Legendary reputation it holds across the franchise. The Pokemon is covered in shades of white and purple, with two orbs of psychic power in its hands, ready to launch them. Its stance is majestic and menacing.

This Mewtwo ex's rare card does not feel cluttered or overly zoomed-in, compared to many other Two-Star cards in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] set with the similar artstyle.

