Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]: Meta predictions, analysis and expected cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] continues to push the digital card-collecting momentum forward. With the announcement of this pack, the A-series reaches its finale before transitioning into the teased B-series. Unlike a routine pack release where new cards are introduced, this special drop highlights standout cards from the past with new designs and some interesting treatments.

Both collectors and competitive players have plenty to look forward to. From guaranteed high-rarity pulls to parallel foil exclusives and reimagined reprints, the set aims to satisfy both sides of the playerbase.

Its short availability window only makes this set more exclusive, making this pack feel more like a milestone than a filler release.

The Deluxe Pack ex will be available starting September 29th at 11 pm PDT until October 29th at 10:59 pm PDT, giving players just one month to secure their pulls.

What sets the Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] apart

2-Star Pokemon ex reprints revealed in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike standard boosters, which usually contain five or six cards, each Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] includes four cards with one guaranteed 4-Diamond rarity or higher. These guaranteed pulls can be reprints of Pokmon ex cards from across the A-series, spanning from Genetic Apex (A1) to Wisdom of Sea and Sky (A4).

The standout highlights are undoubtedly the 2-Star Pokemon ex reprints (Pikachu ex, Solgaleo ex, Buzzwole ex and Arceus ex currently confirmed), all of which have a distinct 3D stained-glass art style.

The new 1-star and 2-star cards, like Greninja and Professor's Research, also serve as chase cards, giving familiar favorites and meta relevant picks an entirely refreshed aesthetic.

On top of that, players have a chance to have a collection of the new parallel foil versions of known cards, like Red and Lucario, each with a shimmer effect. Since Dratini and Sprigatito’s parallel foils were revealed in the preview as well, expect their entire evolution line to receive a similar treatment. These variants will be more common pulls compared to other rares in the set.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]: Competitive meta predictions

1-Star Gardevoir and 1-Star Greninja as revealed in this set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] does not introduce brand-new mechanics or strategies, it reshapes the current Pocket meta in versatile ways. Guaranteed ex pulls ensure that more players gain access to staples like Arceus ex, which has consistently proven itself as a cornerstone and flexible in many decks.

Meanwhile, Professor’s Research remains a universal inclusion across decks, and its Deluxe Pack reprint will be one of the hottest chase cards of the release.

Support cards like Rare Candy, Sabrina, and other floating inclusions spotted in previews suggest that this set almost acts like a “meta toolkit”, bundling essential reprints in one place. For returning players or newcomers, this makes building a competitive deck far easier than piecing together older releases.

That said, the current meta, sometimes described as “stale”, is unlikely to see seismic shifts just from this drop. Instead, the Deluxe Pack ex feels like the calm before the storm, with its real value being accessibility and collectibility rather than format-breaking inclusion.

Parallel foil variants as seen in the set's preview (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] feels like a carefully curated conclusion to the A-series. It's a drive through memory lane with modern redesigned polish, offering competitive staples and visually striking collectibles in a single set. While it may not affect the Ranked side of the game much, it ensures players are well-equipped heading into the new B-series.

For collectors, Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] expansion offers something truly unique. The new visual treatments, from 1- and 2-Star cards, convert even older cards into desirable collectibles.

Despite the limited-time exclusivity ensures strong demand, The Pokemon Company has confirmed that Deluxe Pack ex boosters will reappear in the future, most probably with different selections or themes.

