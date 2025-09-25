  • home icon
Pokemon TCG Pocket A4b pack revealed, titled Deluxe Pack ex

By Aashish Victor
Modified Sep 25, 2025 15:17 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]
Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to expand its digital roster with the reveal of the new upcoming pack, the Deluxe Pack ex. Serving as the conclusion to the A4 series, this release will give players and collectors a chance to obtain familiar cards and reprints with new designs. With guaranteed high-rarity pulls and new “parallel foil” visual treatments, the Deluxe Pack ex is set to be a major highlight.

The Deluxe Pack ex will be available for a limited window, so players eager to make the most of it will want to act quickly.

New designs take the spotlight in Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex A4b pack

Each Deluxe Pack ex will come give you four cards instead of the usual five, with at least one 4 Diamond rarity or higher guaranteed. These 4 Diamond Pokemon ex cards will be cards from previous expansions ranging from Genetic Apex (A1) to Wisdom of Sea and Sky (A4).

In addition, collectors can pull parallel foils, which feature a unique shine, as well as familiar cards refreshed with new artwork.

The pack will be live from September 29th at 11 pm PDT until October 29th at 10:59 pm PDT.

While this is the official debut window, The Pokemon Company has confirmed that the Deluxe Pack ex booster packs will return again in the future.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex A4b pack: Confirmed cards

The new 2-Star reprints in the upcoming Pokemon TCGP Deluxe Pack ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

So far, the following cards have been revealed for the A4b Deluxe Pack ex lineup:

  • Pikachu ex (2-Star reprint)
  • Solgaleo ex (2-Star reprint)
  • Buzzwole ex (2-Star reprint)
  • Arceus ex (2-Star reprint)
  • Farfetch’d (1-Star reprint)
  • Professor’s Research (2-Star reprint)
  • Gardevoir (1-Star reprint)
  • Greninja (1-Star reprint)
  • Lucario (Parallel Foil)
  • Dratini (Parallel Foil)
  • Sprigatito (Parallel Foil)
  • Red (Parallel Foil)

The four confirmed 2-Star reprints (Pikachu ex, Solgaleo ex, Buzzwole ex, and Arceus ex) stand out with an art style that resembles a distinct stained-glass painting, giving these versions a striking and collectible look.

Other reprints revealed in the this set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The reveal trailer also showcased some familiar 4 Diamond cards, hinting that players can look forward to completing their unfinished collection with Articuno ex, Charizard ex, Eevee ex, Pachirisu ex, Giratina ex, and Exeggutor ex within this release.

