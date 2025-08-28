5 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs expansion, ranked

The latest Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs (A4a) expansion has officially arrived, bringing 105 new cards to the digital collection. While Secluded Springs doesn’t necessarily introduce cards that redefine competitive play overnight, it does feature several standout options that could make the meta interesting.

In this article, we’ve ranked the five best cards from Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs. These picks stand out not just for their power, but also for their potential to turn things in your favor in clever ways.

Best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs ranked competitively

5) Zoroark

Zoroark's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zoroark enters Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs with a potentially frustrating yet powerful ability we’ve seen in the game. Its Illusive Trickery grants protection if it secures a knockout: meaning that after Zoroark takes down an opposing Pokemon, it becomes untouchable on the next turn.

Both damage and other effects are nullified, essentially giving players a “free turn” to keep up the pressure without fear of retaliation. This kind of tempo swing can completely change the pace of a game, especially against aggressive decks.

4) Miltank

Miltank's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Miltank earns its spot as the set’s surprise troll entry. Its Rolling Frenzy attack costs just a single Colorless energy and starts at 10 damage. However, as long as Miltank stays in the Active Spot, Rolling Frenzy gains +30 damage each time it’s used, with no upper limit. That scaling power, combined with its Colorless cost, allows Miltank to be flexible enough to fit into any deck.

Additionally, Miltank pairs perfectly with Whitney, a Supporter card from the same set. Whitney heals 60 damage from one of your Miltank while also curing it from Sleep, Paralysis, or Confusion.

3) Celebi

Celebi's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Celebi offers something we don’t often see in the title, a direct counter to evolution-heavy decks. Its Temporal Leaves attack costs two Grass energy, dealing 40 damage and devolving the opponent’s Active Pokemon if it’s evolved.

The devolved Stage card goes back into the opponent’s hand, but here’s the kicker: decks that rely on Rare Candy to jump straight from Basic to Stage 2 can’t immediately re-evolve, since Rare Candy is already discarded upon use.

For example, a Blastoise that was evolved via Rare Candy gets reverted back to Squirtle with no way to evolve again unless the opponent has another Candy or a Wartortle ready. That disruption alone makes Celebi one of the most interesting tech options in Secluded Springs.

2) New Baby Pokemon: Igglybuff & Azurill

Igglybuff and Azurill's cards in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The popularity of Baby Pokemon surged during the A4 meta thanks to their low-cost utility, and Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs continues that trend with Igglybuff and Azurill, both of which are major upgrades over their predecessors.

Igglybuff : Its Sleepy Lullaby not only deals 10 damage, the first Baby Pokemon attack that actually inflicts damage, but also puts the opponent’s Active Pokemon to Sleep. With no energy cost, it delivers double value for free.

: Its Sleepy Lullaby not only deals 10 damage, the first Baby Pokemon attack that actually inflicts damage, but also puts the opponent’s Active Pokemon to Sleep. With no energy cost, it delivers double value for free. Azurill: Its Squishy Healing restores 50 HP to one of your Benched Pokemon at no energy cost. While Azurill’s 30 HP makes it fragile and easy to KO, a free 50-point heal is enormous value that can completely reset a key attacker’s survivability.

Both cards solidifies what makes Baby Pokemon so useful for, energy-less abilities and free retreat.

1) Legendary Beasts: Entei ex, Raikou ex, & Suicune ex

Entei ex, Suicune ex and Raikou ex's cards as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It’s no surprise that the Legendary Beasts headline in Pokemon TCG Pocket Secluded Springs. Entei ex, Raikou ex, and Suicune ex each bring different offensive options to the table:

Entei ex : Blazing Beatdown hits for 60 damage with 2 Fire energy, but doubles to 120 if you attach 4.

: Blazing Beatdown hits for 60 damage with 2 Fire energy, but doubles to 120 if you attach 4. Raikou ex : Voltaic Bullet deals 60 damage for 2 Lightning energy and snipes 10 more to a Benched Pokemon.

: Voltaic Bullet deals 60 damage for 2 Lightning energy and snipes 10 more to a Benched Pokemon. Suicune ex: Crystal Waltz starts at 20 damage for 2 Water energy, but adds +20 for every Benched Pokemon in play (on both sides of the field) making it potentially devastating.

Individually, Suicune ex seems to be the strongest damage dealer, with Raikou ex offering consistent chip damage and Entei ex providing heavy swings but it's a little expensive. But what truly elevates all three beasts is their shared ability, Legendary Pulse.

At the end of your turn, if one of these Pokemon is in the Active Spot, you draw a card. In Pokemon TCG Pocket’s 20-card deck format, that extra draw power is a massive advantage.

We have already seen how Sylveon ex dominated the previous meta with its two-card draw ability. The Legendary Beasts may only give one card per turn, but they can do it indefinitely, creating a steady and consistent advantage.

