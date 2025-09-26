Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]: All cards, types, and rarities

Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex, is set to wrap up series A before transitioning into the next phase, known as series B. This release is designed to highlight iconic cards while refreshing them with new and structured design treatments. Collectors and competitive players alike will find plenty to look forward to.

The Deluxe Pack ex will be available from September 29th at 11 pm PDT, and will remain live until October 29th at 10:59 pm PDT. Because of its short availability window, players hoping to secure these cards will want to act quickly.

Featuring guaranteed higher-rarity pulls, new “parallel foils”, and updated visuals of popular cards in the past, the Deluxe Pack ex seems to be a promising digital expansion. Its limited-time availability also makes sure the pulls will also carry some exclusivity.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]: All card list, types, and rarities

1-Star Gardevoir and Greninja as revealed in the trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike standard packs, which typically include five or six cards, each Deluxe Pack ex will contain four cards, with at least one card guaranteed at 4 Diamond rarity or higher. These guaranteed pulls are reprints of Pokemon ex cards spanning across previous sets: from Genetic Apex (A1) through Wisdom of Sea and Sky (A4).

In addition, players have the chance to acquire parallel foil versions of certain cards, which feature a special shimmering finish to older cards.

All confirmed cards in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]

Here are the cards that have been officially confirmed for this set so far:

# Card Rarity Type 1 Sprigatito 1-Diamond (Parallel Foil) Grass 2 Lucario 3-Diamond (Parallel Foil) Fighting 3 Dratini 1-Diamond (Parallel Foil) Dragon 4 Red 2-Diamond (Parallel Foil) Supporter 5 Greninja 1-Star Water 6 Gardevoir 1-Star Psychic 7 Farfetch'd 1-Star Colorless 8 Pikachu ex 2-Star Lightning 9 Buzzwole ex 2-Star Grass 10 Arceus ex 2-Star Colorless 11 Solgaleo ex 2-Star Metal 12 Professor's Research 2-Star Supporter

The 2-Star reprints feature a bold and distinct 3D stained-glass art style, making them especially collectible. New look for cards like Greninja, Gardevoir and even the card that is staple in every deck, Professor’s Research, also stand out as chase pulls.

1-Star Farfetch'd amd 2-Star Professor's Research (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although this pack has been revealed to be a limited-time event, The Pokemon Company has confirmed that Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex booster packs will return in the future, giving players another shot at grabbing these and future meta-relevant cards.

Whether you are trying to complete an older unfinished collection or give your current deck a new look, the Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] offers a little something for everyone.

