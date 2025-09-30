Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] expansion

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] marks a significant moment in the digital card-collecting journey. Serving as the A-series' final chapter before the B-series, the next season, begins. The set revisits relevant cards from earlier releases, presenting them with fresh artwork.

Unlike standard boosters, each Deluxe Pack ex set guarantees one pull to be of 4-Diamond rarity or higher. These include reprints of selected ex cards and new artwork for other cards that trace back across the A-series, from Genetic Apex (A1) to Wisdom of Sea and Sky (A4).

Here’s a closer look at the rarest cards included in this celebratory set:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]: All rarest cards

1) One-Star Full Arts

Some One-Star Full Arts in the set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These cards function as different alternatives of standard cards, but they stand out thanks to their colorful artwork. Despite not being ex cards, they are high-chase cards due to their appealing designs and the popularity of the selected Pokemon. Notable additions like Gardevoir and Greninja are more appealing because they continue to stay relevant in the meta.

One-Star Full Arts in this set include:

Floragato

Crawdaunt

Greninja

Gardevoir

Slurpuff

Farfetch’d

2) Two-Star Super Rare & Special Art Rares

Some Two-Star rarities seen in the set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This tier showcases full-body illustrations of both Pokemon and Supporter cards. In the Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] expansion, these cards have been reimagined with a glass-painting inspired art style. The uniform aesthetic of these ex cards ties the set together, yet each card’s artwork maintains a unique personality.

Pokemon ex and Supporter Two-Stars in this set include:

Buzzwole ex

Charizard ex

Ho-Oh ex

Palkia ex

Pikachu ex

Mewtwo ex

Mew ex

Lunala ex

Dialga ex

Solgaleo ex

Eevee ex

Lugia ex

Arceus ex

Professor’s Research

Lillie

Lusamine

3) Three-Star Immersive Rare

The new Three-Star Immersive Pikachu ex card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Exclusive to Pokemon TCG Pocket, Immersive Rares offer a digital-only experience. Pulling one of these triggers a cinematic cutscene, adding a layer of interactivity unavailable in physical sets. For this release, the spotlight goes to a special variant of Pikachu ex from Genetic Apex, standing as the sole 3-Star Immersive Rare in the pack.

4) Two-Shiny Rares

Shiny Giratina ex and Shiny Darkrai ex from this set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Pokemon continue their streak in the final set of the A-series, appearing here as full-art ex cards with the Pokemon's main series alternate color schemes.

Shiny inclusions from Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] are:

Giratina ex

Darkrai ex

5) Gold Crown Rare

The Gold Crown Rare Candyis the rarest card in the set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the pinnacle of rarity lies the Gold Crown category. These cards are prized for their radiant golden finish and their notoriously low pull rates. In the Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] expansion, the standout is Rare Candy (Gold Crown), marking only the third time an Item card that has been given this treatment.

