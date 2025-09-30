Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] expansion

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] marks a significant moment in the digital card-collecting journey. Serving as the A-series' final chapter before the B-series, the next season, begins. The set revisits relevant cards from earlier releases, presenting them with fresh artwork.
Unlike standard boosters, each Deluxe Pack ex set guarantees one pull to be of 4-Diamond rarity or higher. These include reprints of selected ex cards and new artwork for other cards that trace back across the A-series, from Genetic Apex (A1) to Wisdom of Sea and Sky (A4).
Here’s a closer look at the rarest cards included in this celebratory set:
Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]: All rarest cards
1) One-Star Full Arts
These cards function as different alternatives of standard cards, but they stand out thanks to their colorful artwork. Despite not being ex cards, they are high-chase cards due to their appealing designs and the popularity of the selected Pokemon. Notable additions like Gardevoir and Greninja are more appealing because they continue to stay relevant in the meta.
One-Star Full Arts in this set include:
- Floragato
- Crawdaunt
- Greninja
- Gardevoir
- Slurpuff
- Farfetch’d
2) Two-Star Super Rare & Special Art Rares
This tier showcases full-body illustrations of both Pokemon and Supporter cards. In the Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] expansion, these cards have been reimagined with a glass-painting inspired art style. The uniform aesthetic of these ex cards ties the set together, yet each card’s artwork maintains a unique personality.
Pokemon ex and Supporter Two-Stars in this set include:
- Buzzwole ex
- Charizard ex
- Ho-Oh ex
- Palkia ex
- Pikachu ex
- Mewtwo ex
- Mew ex
- Lunala ex
- Dialga ex
- Solgaleo ex
- Eevee ex
- Lugia ex
- Arceus ex
- Professor’s Research
- Lillie
- Lusamine
3) Three-Star Immersive Rare
Exclusive to Pokemon TCG Pocket, Immersive Rares offer a digital-only experience. Pulling one of these triggers a cinematic cutscene, adding a layer of interactivity unavailable in physical sets. For this release, the spotlight goes to a special variant of Pikachu ex from Genetic Apex, standing as the sole 3-Star Immersive Rare in the pack.
4) Two-Shiny Rares
Shiny Pokemon continue their streak in the final set of the A-series, appearing here as full-art ex cards with the Pokemon's main series alternate color schemes.
Shiny inclusions from Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] are:
- Giratina ex
- Darkrai ex
5) Gold Crown Rare
At the pinnacle of rarity lies the Gold Crown category. These cards are prized for their radiant golden finish and their notoriously low pull rates. In the Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] expansion, the standout is Rare Candy (Gold Crown), marking only the third time an Item card that has been given this treatment.
