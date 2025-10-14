When is Mega Evolution coming in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been steadily expanding its digital card roster since launch, constantly shifting the meta and introducing iconic Pokemon along the way. Since its announcement players have patiently waited for Mega Evolutions to debut in the game. In this article we go deeper into when Mega Evolution is coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket and what we know so far.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution release revealed

Mega Altaria ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In a recent Pokemon TCG Pocket update announcement that gave us insights about future app changes, the developers confirmed that Mega Evolutions will debut in the game at the end of October. The feature will be introduced in the next upcoming expansion, alongside the starting of the new B-series.

Although the team has not shared an exact release date, it is safe to expect the update to land on October 30, 2025, the one-year anniversary of Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Mega Evolution in Pokemon TCG Pocket: What do we know so far

Mega Gyarados ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Evolution cards confirmed

This news comes weeks after a YouTube preview showcased the first look at Mega Evolution cards in TCG Pocket. The teaser revealed three new additions: Mega Altaria ex, Mega Gyarados ex, and Mega Blaziken ex.

Of the three, Mega Gyarados ex caught the most attention for having a new set of stats and moveset. These were different from the existing Gyarados and Gyarados ex cards. This confirmed that future Mega entries could follow a similar pattern, featuring exclusive new moves and unique gameplay strategies.

Mega Evolution in-game mechanics

Mega Blaziken ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most intriguing mechanics of Mega Evolution cards in TCG Pocket is how they function in battle. Unlike traditional mainline Mega Evolution, TCG Pocket variants can evolve directly from their earlier stages.

Meaning, Mega Gyarados ex can evolve straight from Magikarp, potentially allowing Torchic to evolve directly into Mega Blaziken ex using a Rare Candy.

However, this power buff comes with higher stakes. Defeating a standard ex card typically grants opponents two victory points, but taking down a Mega Evolution ex will award three points, enough to instantly win in TCG Pocket’s three-point format.

Another interesting observation from the initial reveal is the choice of Pokemon featured. Mega Altaria ex and Mega Blaziken ex can let us safely speculate that the next set may be based on the Hoenn region.

