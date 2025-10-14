When is Mega Evolution coming in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been steadily expanding its digital card roster since launch, constantly shifting the meta and introducing iconic Pokemon along the way. Since its announcement players have patiently waited for Mega Evolutions to debut in the game. In this article we go deeper into when Mega Evolution is coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket and what we know so far.
Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Evolution release revealed
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
In a recent Pokemon TCG Pocket update announcement that gave us insights about future app changes, the developers confirmed that Mega Evolutions will debut in the game at the end of October. The feature will be introduced in the next upcoming expansion, alongside the starting of the new B-series.
Although the team has not shared an exact release date, it is safe to expect the update to land on October 30, 2025, the one-year anniversary of Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Also read: Pokemon TCGP Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]: All cards, types, and rarities
Mega Evolution in Pokemon TCG Pocket: What do we know so far
Mega Evolution cards confirmed
This news comes weeks after a YouTube preview showcased the first look at Mega Evolution cards in TCG Pocket. The teaser revealed three new additions: Mega Altaria ex, Mega Gyarados ex, and Mega Blaziken ex.
Of the three, Mega Gyarados ex caught the most attention for having a new set of stats and moveset. These were different from the existing Gyarados and Gyarados ex cards. This confirmed that future Mega entries could follow a similar pattern, featuring exclusive new moves and unique gameplay strategies.
Also read: Rarest cards in Pokemon TCGP Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] expansion
Mega Evolution in-game mechanics
One of the most intriguing mechanics of Mega Evolution cards in TCG Pocket is how they function in battle. Unlike traditional mainline Mega Evolution, TCG Pocket variants can evolve directly from their earlier stages.
Meaning, Mega Gyarados ex can evolve straight from Magikarp, potentially allowing Torchic to evolve directly into Mega Blaziken ex using a Rare Candy.
However, this power buff comes with higher stakes. Defeating a standard ex card typically grants opponents two victory points, but taking down a Mega Evolution ex will award three points, enough to instantly win in TCG Pocket’s three-point format.
Another interesting observation from the initial reveal is the choice of Pokemon featured. Mega Altaria ex and Mega Blaziken ex can let us safely speculate that the next set may be based on the Hoenn region.
Also read: 5 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCGP Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] expansion
Check out our other articles on Pokemon TCGP:
- Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier list
- What are Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCGP, and how to use them
- All status conditions explained in Pokemon TCGP
- How to access older packs in Pokemon TCGP
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨