Pokemon TCG Pocket latest changes: Trade rarity, share feature, and more

The Pokemon TCG Pocket is completing one year since its release, and the development team has dropped some changes ahead of the celebrations. Its anniversary update, set to arrive in late October, will include new sharing options and trading changes to expand trading capabilities.

Ad

This news from Pocket was also a surprise, arriving earlier than before any detailed information of the next set. So, what’s new in this update? Let’s dive into the major highlights.

Pokemon TCG Pocket's new Share feature

The new Send feature will be in the 'Social Hub' section (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The highlight of this announcement is the introduction of the new Share Feature. This system allows players to send 1-4 Diamond rarity cards to friends. This is a one-way distribution and not trade.

Ad

Trending

You can share one card per day with each friend, and when friends send cards your way, you will be able to select and receive one card daily. It is also revealed that you will have 29 days to claim a card that is sent you.

It’s still unclear whether this will act like a “temporary share” or a more permanent distribution, but it’s definitely a fresh way to engage with friends beyond traditional trading.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]: All cards, types, and rarities

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Expanded Trading options

The in-game tradable cards options have been expanded (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Perhaps the most requested among these updates is expanding the limits of tradable cards. Until now, players could only trade 1-4 Diamond and 1-Star cards from only the older sets.

Ad

With this update, 2-Star, 1-Shiny and 2-Shiny cards are now tradeable, even from the current running set.

For collectors and competitive players alike, this is fantastic news. Many fans have already expressed the trading feeling as too restrictive. This especially is a welcome change towards making the in-game economy more balanced and accessible.

Also read: Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] expansion

Improvements to the Pokemon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick feature

Wonder Pick will experience rework (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Wonder Pick feature is also getting a meaningful upgrade. After the update, cards from the latest expansions that you have not pulled yet will appear more frequently, giving you a higher chance to fill out your collection.

Ad

Additionally, each card will now display how many copies you currently own.

Also read: 5 best-looking cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex [A4b] expansion

Collecting Pokemon TCG Pocket Flairs will be easier now

Flairs will be more accessible (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flairs are cosmetic effects that, when equipped on a card, trigger a special animation in battle when that card is played. Until now, these were obtained in exchange for duplicates of that specific card and some amount of Shinedust.

Ad

In this update these will automatically be earned once they reach a specific milestone, eradicating the need for spending Shinedusts.

Also read: Pokemon TCGP Deluxe Pack ex [A4b]: Meta predictions, analysis and expected cards

It is encouraging to see the developers engaging with the community, listening to feedback, and implementing meaningful quality-of-life changes. While some players still want to see changes like dark mode and universal Pack Points, this update marks a hope step forward in the right direction.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCGP Mega Evolution might be coming soon (release date speculation)

Check out our other articles on Pokemon TCGP:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨