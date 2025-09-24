When is Mega Lucario coming to Pokemon Unite?

By Aashish Victor
Modified Sep 24, 2025 15:42 GMT
Mega Lucario will soon be coming to Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With one or two new additions every month, Pokemon Unite has been steadily growing its roster. Players were recently given a sneak peek at the upcoming Aeos Islands Mega Evolutions. In addition to giving players access to iconic mainline gimmicks, these transformed variants give the competitive arena a new layer of strategy and adaptability.

Among these the teased, Mega Lucario will debut first in the game, and here’s everything to about when it will arrive.

Mega Lucario's Pokemon Unite release date announced

Initially, Mega Lucario was supposed to make its debut on October 3. However, developers decided to surprise the community by moving up its release date. Instead of waiting until early October, Mega Lucario will be live on September 28. This early arrival gives players the chance to dive into the Mega Evolution experience sooner than expected.

Other Mega Evolutions that are set to debut in Pokemon Unite

Charizard X will follow Mega Lucario's release in the title (Image via The Pokemon Company)

But Mega Lucario is not the only Pokemon preparing to make headlines. Following shortly after, Mega Charizard X will release on October 24, although there is a possibility that, like Lucario, this date might also be earlier.

After Charizard X, the development team has hinted that two additional Mega Evolution Pokemon are on track to join before the end of 2025, though their identities have not been revealed for now.

Lucario's Mega Stone might be included in the game

Mega Lucario as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In a recent update, both forms of Mewtwo have gained their respective Mega Stones, Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y, as fixed Held Items, similar to how Zacian uses the Rusted Sword. This mechanic ensures balance while staying true to the franchise’s roots. It is highly likely that Lucario will follow a similar system, receiving its Mega Stone as an exclusive held item.

