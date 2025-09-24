Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]: Release date, balance updates, and more

With Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2], Aeos Island continues to see balanced tweaks and fresh content, keeping the battlefield dynamic. The latest patch will be live on September 25, 2025, introducing another round of adjustments in an attempt to improve and balance the competitive experience.Alongside the balance changes, players will find new challenges and rewards, as well as a new Battle Mode to experience.As always, server downtime may occur during the rollout, so players are encouraged to be patient and restart their apps once the patch is live.Here's everything included in the latest Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] Ver.1.20.2.7 update.Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]: New Content &amp; EventsNew Battle Mode: Charjabug Scuffle arrives with new gameplay and rewards.Treasure Chest Challenge: Returns with Space Style: Lucario as a reward possibility.Shop &amp; Event updates: Fresh content added to keep customization and seasonal challenges engaging.Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]: Balance adjustmentsLicenses getting major changes in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] update (Image via The Pokemon Company)1) CinderacePyro BallCooldown: 5s → 4.5sTime until the move activates: Reduced.To make the playstyle centered on Pyro Ball smoother, the move's cooldowns and usability have been improved.2) LucarioPower-Up PunchDamage based on the opponent's missing HP: 10% → 12%Close CombatCooldown: 7.5s → 6.5sAs Lucario has been struggling somewhat in the recent battle environment, the finishing power of Power-Up Punch, which serves as a combo ender, and the cooldown of Close Combat have been buffed in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2].3) DragapultDragon BreathCooldown: 7.5s → 7sFirst-stage damage: 23% increaseTo enhance Dragapult's signature playstyle of using its high mobility to attack opponents while keeping them at a distance, the damage of Dragon Breath has been increased and its cooldown has been reduced in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]. By applying its slowing effect more frequently, it is now easier for Dragapult to maintain an advantageous position.4) ZoroarkCutHP recovery: 15% increaseNight SlashInput window for movement: 2s → 2.5sShadow Claw+Time opponent is thrown: 0.6s → 0.4sAs Zoroark had issues with durability in combat, the recovery from Cut has been improved. On the other hand, the throw duration of Shadow Claw, which had powerful hindrance effects, has been shortened to adjust the balance.5) MewBasic AttackChanged to deal damage based on Sp. Atk (damage changed from -20% to +37%).Solar BeamDamage (Lv 1 to 15): 10% decrease to 8% increaseSurfDamage (Lv 1 to 15): 7% decrease to 8% increaseWhile Mew could overwhelm opponents with high damage in the early game, it often struggled in the later stages as its damage did not scale well. These Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] adjustments are intended to reduce Mew's early-game damage while improving its damage scaling, allowing it to shine in the final team fights.6) PawmotBasic AttackHP recovery: 0-20% → 0-15%Thunder PunchAdded effect: Now paralyzes the opponent (decreasing movement speed and attack speed).Damage: 8% decreaseSupercell SlamGains unstoppable while charging.Now grants a shield upon landing.Damage: 10% increaseVolt SwitchCooldown: 8s → 7sDamage: 10% increaseUnite Move: Zip Zap Full-Charge SparkAdded effect: Recovers HP equal to 30% of damage dealt while the Unite Move is active.A general overhaul has been performed to broaden Pawmot's tactical options. Thunder Punch's damage has been lowered in exchange for hindrance effects, while Wild Charge has been improved for more aggressive plays. By lowering the recovery from its basic attack but increasing the explosive power of its Unite Move, Pawmot's playstyle is now intended to have more defined moments of power.7) AbsolPursuitDamage: 17%-8% decreaseCooldown reduction on hit from behind: 80% → 70%Unite Move: Midnight SlashDamage: 8% decreaseWith Pursuit, which is available from the early game, Absol could easily turn an early advantage into a one-sided match. The main factors for this were the move's extremely high damage when attacking from behind and the ability to use it repeatedly at short intervals. To mitigate scenarios where the match is decided in the early game and to create more counter-play opportunities for the opposing team, the damage and cooldown reduction effect of Pursuit have been lowered.8) ComfeyGrass KnotCooldown: 6s → 7sAdditional damage when hitting two opponents: Approx. 30% decreaseFloral HealingShield granted upon attaching: 5% decreaseSweet KissShield granted upon attaching: 5% decreaseGrass Knot's impact in team fights, particularly its ability to deal significant bonus damage when hitting multiple opponents, was overly potent for a Supporter. To shift Comfey's power more towards its healing and utility, the move's cooldown has been increased and its multi-hit damage has been reduced.9) UmbreonFoul PlayTime opponent is unable to act on the second hit: 1s → 0.6sCooldown: 7s → 7.5sUmbreon's hindrance capabilities were exceptionally high, frequently creating situations where it was difficult to counterattack once caught. The duration of the unable to act effect and the move's cooldown have been nerfed to make it easier for opponents to handle.10) CeruledgePsycho CutDamage: 11%-7% decreaseOpponent's Defense reduction effect: Decreased by 36~21%Unite Move: Revenant RendDamage: 8% decreaseCeruledge combined a Defense reduction effect with high burst damage, making it a major threat, especially to low-durability Pokemon in the early game. Its damage and the Defense reduction effect have been lowered to adjust the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] balance.11) AegislashWide GuardCooldown: 8s → 8.5sTime opponent is thrown: 0.75s → 0.6sWide guard was a powerful move both offensively and defensively, with an especially high impact in team fights. By adjusting the move's cooldown and hindrance duration, the timing of its use is now intended to be more critical.12) Empoleon (has been live since September 20)Water GunDamage: 35% decreasePeckDamage: 35% decreaseHydro CannonDamage: 24% decreaseEmpowered recovery: 20% decreaseWhirlpoolDamage: 12% decreaseRecovery: 33% decreaseEmpowered recovery: 38% decreaseEmpoleon has been demonstrating extremely high damage right from the early game and appears to maintain excellent performance in both damage and recovery into the mid and late game. As a result, Empoleon's impact on the overall battle environment has been significant, maintaining a high win rate since its release. To create more opportunities for opposing Pokemon to counter, adjustments in Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] have been focused primarily on the damage of Empoleon's moves.Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]: Bug FixesLicenses getting bug fixes in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] update (Image via The Pokemon Company)Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] fixes an issue where Dragapult's Unite Move incorrectly targeted Alolan Raichu's Electro Ball.Resolved a bug preventing Tsareena from receiving a buff when an ally defeated Groudon during its Unite Move.Corrected a bug where Pawmot's basic attack sometimes failed to deal damage when combined with high attack speed during its Unite Move.