  Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]: Release date, balance updates, and more

Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]: Release date, balance updates, and more

By Aashish Victor
Modified Sep 24, 2025 09:02 GMT
Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]: Release date, balance updates, and more
(Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2], Aeos Island continues to see balanced tweaks and fresh content, keeping the battlefield dynamic. The latest patch will be live on September 25, 2025, introducing another round of adjustments in an attempt to improve and balance the competitive experience.

Alongside the balance changes, players will find new challenges and rewards, as well as a new Battle Mode to experience.

As always, server downtime may occur during the rollout, so players are encouraged to be patient and restart their apps once the patch is live.

Here’s everything included in the latest Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] Ver.1.20.2.7 update.

Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]: New Content & Events

  • New Battle Mode: Charjabug Scuffle arrives with new gameplay and rewards.
  • Treasure Chest Challenge: Returns with Space Style: Lucario as a reward possibility.
  • Shop & Event updates: Fresh content added to keep customization and seasonal challenges engaging.

Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]: Balance adjustments

Licenses getting major changes in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] update (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Licenses getting major changes in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Cinderace

Pyro Ball

  • Cooldown: 5s → 4.5s
  • Time until the move activates: Reduced.

To make the playstyle centered on Pyro Ball smoother, the move's cooldowns and usability have been improved.

2) Lucario

Power-Up Punch

  • Damage based on the opponent's missing HP: 10% → 12%

Close Combat

  • Cooldown: 7.5s → 6.5s

As Lucario has been struggling somewhat in the recent battle environment, the finishing power of Power-Up Punch, which serves as a combo ender, and the cooldown of Close Combat have been buffed in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2].

3) Dragapult

Dragon Breath

  • Cooldown: 7.5s → 7s
  • First-stage damage: 23% increase

To enhance Dragapult's signature playstyle of using its high mobility to attack opponents while keeping them at a distance, the damage of Dragon Breath has been increased and its cooldown has been reduced in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]. By applying its slowing effect more frequently, it is now easier for Dragapult to maintain an advantageous position.

4) Zoroark

Cut

  • HP recovery: 15% increase
Night Slash

  • Input window for movement: 2s → 2.5s

Shadow Claw+

  • Time opponent is thrown: 0.6s → 0.4s

As Zoroark had issues with durability in combat, the recovery from Cut has been improved. On the other hand, the throw duration of Shadow Claw, which had powerful hindrance effects, has been shortened to adjust the balance.

5) Mew

Basic Attack

  • Changed to deal damage based on Sp. Atk (damage changed from -20% to +37%).

Solar Beam

  • Damage (Lv 1 to 15): 10% decrease to 8% increase

Surf

  • Damage (Lv 1 to 15): 7% decrease to 8% increase

While Mew could overwhelm opponents with high damage in the early game, it often struggled in the later stages as its damage did not scale well. These Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] adjustments are intended to reduce Mew's early-game damage while improving its damage scaling, allowing it to shine in the final team fights.

6) Pawmot

Basic Attack

  • HP recovery: 0-20% → 0-15%
Thunder Punch

  • Added effect: Now paralyzes the opponent (decreasing movement speed and attack speed).
  • Damage: 8% decrease

Supercell Slam

  • Gains unstoppable while charging.
  • Now grants a shield upon landing.
  • Damage: 10% increase

Volt Switch

  • Cooldown: 8s → 7s
  • Damage: 10% increase

Unite Move: Zip Zap Full-Charge Spark

  • Added effect: Recovers HP equal to 30% of damage dealt while the Unite Move is active.

A general overhaul has been performed to broaden Pawmot's tactical options. Thunder Punch's damage has been lowered in exchange for hindrance effects, while Wild Charge has been improved for more aggressive plays. By lowering the recovery from its basic attack but increasing the explosive power of its Unite Move, Pawmot's playstyle is now intended to have more defined moments of power.

7) Absol

Pursuit

  • Damage: 17%-8% decrease
  • Cooldown reduction on hit from behind: 80% → 70%

Unite Move: Midnight Slash

  • Damage: 8% decrease

With Pursuit, which is available from the early game, Absol could easily turn an early advantage into a one-sided match. The main factors for this were the move's extremely high damage when attacking from behind and the ability to use it repeatedly at short intervals. To mitigate scenarios where the match is decided in the early game and to create more counter-play opportunities for the opposing team, the damage and cooldown reduction effect of Pursuit have been lowered.

8) Comfey

Grass Knot

  • Cooldown: 6s → 7s
  • Additional damage when hitting two opponents: Approx. 30% decrease

Floral Healing

  • Shield granted upon attaching: 5% decrease

Sweet Kiss

  • Shield granted upon attaching: 5% decrease

Grass Knot's impact in team fights, particularly its ability to deal significant bonus damage when hitting multiple opponents, was overly potent for a Supporter. To shift Comfey's power more towards its healing and utility, the move's cooldown has been increased and its multi-hit damage has been reduced.

9) Umbreon

Foul Play

  • Time opponent is unable to act on the second hit: 1s → 0.6s
  • Cooldown: 7s → 7.5s

Umbreon's hindrance capabilities were exceptionally high, frequently creating situations where it was difficult to counterattack once caught. The duration of the unable to act effect and the move's cooldown have been nerfed to make it easier for opponents to handle.

10) Ceruledge

Psycho Cut

  • Damage: 11%-7% decrease
  • Opponent's Defense reduction effect: Decreased by 36~21%

Unite Move: Revenant Rend

  • Damage: 8% decrease

Ceruledge combined a Defense reduction effect with high burst damage, making it a major threat, especially to low-durability Pokemon in the early game. Its damage and the Defense reduction effect have been lowered to adjust the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] balance.

11) Aegislash

Wide Guard

  • Cooldown: 8s → 8.5s
  • Time opponent is thrown: 0.75s → 0.6s

Wide guard was a powerful move both offensively and defensively, with an especially high impact in team fights. By adjusting the move's cooldown and hindrance duration, the timing of its use is now intended to be more critical.

12) Empoleon (has been live since September 20)

Water Gun

  • Damage: 35% decrease

Peck

  • Damage: 35% decrease

Hydro Cannon

  • Damage: 24% decrease
  • Empowered recovery: 20% decrease

Whirlpool

  • Damage: 12% decrease
  • Recovery: 33% decrease
  • Empowered recovery: 38% decrease

Empoleon has been demonstrating extremely high damage right from the early game and appears to maintain excellent performance in both damage and recovery into the mid and late game. As a result, Empoleon's impact on the overall battle environment has been significant, maintaining a high win rate since its release. To create more opportunities for opposing Pokemon to counter, adjustments in Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] have been focused primarily on the damage of Empoleon's moves.

Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]: Bug Fixes

Licenses getting bug fixes in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] update (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Licenses getting bug fixes in the Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] update (Image via The Pokemon Company)
  • Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2] fixes an issue where Dragapult’s Unite Move incorrectly targeted Alolan Raichu’s Electro Ball.
  • Resolved a bug preventing Tsareena from receiving a buff when an ally defeated Groudon during its Unite Move.
  • Corrected a bug where Pawmot’s basic attack sometimes failed to deal damage when combined with high attack speed during its Unite Move.
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Edited by Aashish Victor
