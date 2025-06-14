  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research, Collection Challenges, and Field Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research, Collection Challenges, and Field Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jun 14, 2025 06:32 GMT
Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research, Collection Challenges, and Field Research guide (Image via Niantic)
Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research, Collection Challenges, and Field Research are now available (Image via Niantic)

Phantom Ruins provides Pokemon GO trainers with a Premium Timed Research, as well as free Collection Challenges and Field Research tasks, to complete. The rewards range from in-game items like Incense and Stardust to Pokemon encounters such as Phantump and Gothita.

Ad

Phantom Ruins starts on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 10 am local time and comes to an end on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The global event begins in tandem with the GO Fest 2025 Paris and also sees the debut of Gigantamax Inteleon.

sk promotional banner

How to complete Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

The Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research costs US$1.99. The tasks and rewards are:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 2

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Phantump encounter
  • Transfer 5 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Phantump encounter
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
  • Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Phantump encounter
  • Rewards: Phantump encounter, 2x Incense, 500x Stardust

Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research - Step 2 of 2

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Phantump encounter
  • Transfer 5 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Phantump encounter
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
  • Use an Incense - Phantump encounter
  • Rewards: Gothita encounter, 3x Incense, 500x Stardust
Ad
Ad

How to complete Phantom Ruins Field Research in Pokemon GO

The Phantom Ruins Field Research tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Gothita encounter [shiny variant available], Rufflet encounter [shiny variant available], Phantump encounter [shiny variant available], or Greavard encounter
  • Catch 7 different species of Pokemon - Gothita encounter [shiny variant available] or Phantump encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Catch a Gothita - Phantump encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Catch a Phantump - Gothita encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Explore 2 km - 2x Rare Candy
Ad

How to complete Phantom Ruins Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO

The Phantom Ruins Collection Challenges are:

Collection Challenge 1

  • Catch Drilbur
  • Catch Rhyhorn
  • Catch Duskull
  • Catch Skorupi
  • Catch Phantump
  • Catch Golett
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, Phantump encounter

Collection Challenge 2

  • Catch Drilbur
  • Catch Rhyhorn
  • Catch Duskull
  • Catch Skorupi
  • Catch Gothita
  • Catch Archen
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, Gothita encounter

Collection Challenge 3

  • Catch Phantump
  • Catch Gothita
  • Catch Chimecho
  • Catch Sableye
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, 1x Incense

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications