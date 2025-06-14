Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research, Collection Challenges, and Field Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Phantom Ruins provides Pokemon GO trainers with a Premium Timed Research, as well as free Collection Challenges and Field Research tasks, to complete. The rewards range from in-game items like Incense and Stardust to Pokemon encounters such as Phantump and Gothita.

Phantom Ruins starts on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 10 am local time and comes to an end on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The global event begins in tandem with the GO Fest 2025 Paris and also sees the debut of Gigantamax Inteleon.

How to complete Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

The Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research costs US$1.99. The tasks and rewards are:

Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Phantump encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Phantump encounter

Transfer 5 Pokemon - Phantump encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Phantump encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Phantump encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Phantump encounter

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Phantump encounter

Rewards: Phantump encounter, 2x Incense, 500x Stardust

Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research - Step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Pokemon - Phantump encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Phantump encounter

Transfer 5 Pokemon - Phantump encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Phantump encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Phantump encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Phantump encounter

Use an Incense - Phantump encounter

Rewards: Gothita encounter, 3x Incense, 500x Stardust

How to complete Phantom Ruins Field Research in Pokemon GO

The Phantom Ruins Field Research tasks and rewards are:

Catch 10 Pokemon - Gothita encounter [shiny variant available], Rufflet encounter [shiny variant available], Phantump encounter [shiny variant available], or Greavard encounter

- Gothita encounter [shiny variant available], Rufflet encounter [shiny variant available], Phantump encounter [shiny variant available], or Greavard encounter Catch 7 different species of Pokemon - Gothita encounter [shiny variant available] or Phantump encounter [shiny variant available]

- Gothita encounter [shiny variant available] or Phantump encounter [shiny variant available] Catch a Gothita - Phantump encounter [shiny variant available]

- Phantump encounter [shiny variant available] Catch a Phantump - Gothita encounter [shiny variant available]

- Gothita encounter [shiny variant available] Explore 2 km - 2x Rare Candy

How to complete Phantom Ruins Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO

The Phantom Ruins Collection Challenges are:

Collection Challenge 1

Catch Drilbur

Catch Rhyhorn

Catch Duskull

Catch Skorupi

Catch Phantump

Catch Golett

Rewards: 2000 XP, Phantump encounter

Collection Challenge 2

Catch Drilbur

Catch Rhyhorn

Catch Duskull

Catch Skorupi

Catch Gothita

Catch Archen

Rewards: 2000 XP, Gothita encounter

Collection Challenge 3

Catch Phantump

Catch Gothita

Catch Chimecho

Catch Sableye

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1x Incense

