Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research, Collection Challenges, and Field Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Phantom Ruins provides Pokemon GO trainers with a Premium Timed Research, as well as free Collection Challenges and Field Research tasks, to complete. The rewards range from in-game items like Incense and Stardust to Pokemon encounters such as Phantump and Gothita.
Phantom Ruins starts on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 10 am local time and comes to an end on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The global event begins in tandem with the GO Fest 2025 Paris and also sees the debut of Gigantamax Inteleon.
How to complete Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research in Pokemon GO?
The Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research costs US$1.99. The tasks and rewards are:
Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 2
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Phantump encounter
- Transfer 5 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Phantump encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - Phantump encounter
- Rewards: Phantump encounter, 2x Incense, 500x Stardust
Phantom Ruins Premium Timed Research - Step 2 of 2
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Phantump encounter
- Transfer 5 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Phantump encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - Phantump encounter
- Use an Incense - Phantump encounter
- Rewards: Gothita encounter, 3x Incense, 500x Stardust
How to complete Phantom Ruins Field Research in Pokemon GO
The Phantom Ruins Field Research tasks and rewards are:
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Gothita encounter [shiny variant available], Rufflet encounter [shiny variant available], Phantump encounter [shiny variant available], or Greavard encounter
- Catch 7 different species of Pokemon - Gothita encounter [shiny variant available] or Phantump encounter [shiny variant available]
- Catch a Gothita - Phantump encounter [shiny variant available]
- Catch a Phantump - Gothita encounter [shiny variant available]
- Explore 2 km - 2x Rare Candy
How to complete Phantom Ruins Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO
The Phantom Ruins Collection Challenges are:
Collection Challenge 1
- Catch Drilbur
- Catch Rhyhorn
- Catch Duskull
- Catch Skorupi
- Catch Phantump
- Catch Golett
- Rewards: 2000 XP, Phantump encounter
Collection Challenge 2
- Catch Drilbur
- Catch Rhyhorn
- Catch Duskull
- Catch Skorupi
- Catch Gothita
- Catch Archen
- Rewards: 2000 XP, Gothita encounter
Collection Challenge 3
- Catch Phantump
- Catch Gothita
- Catch Chimecho
- Catch Sableye
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 1x Incense
