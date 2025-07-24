Pokemon GO Aegislash best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Aegislash's best moveset in Pokemon GO will help you obtain the best possible results with the creature. It was released with the start of the Steel and Scales event on July 22, 2025. It can be obtained by evolving Honedge into Doublade using 25 Candy and then into Aegislash by using 100 Candy.
This article covers Aegislash's best moveset in Pokemon GO, the best creatures to counter it, and more.
Pokemon GO Aegislash best moveset
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Pokemon GO Aegislash best PvP moveset
- Fast Move: Psycho Cut
- Charged Move: Shadow Ball and Flash Cannon
Pokemon GO Aegislash best PvE moveset
- Fast Move: Psycho Cut
- Charged Move: Shadow Ball
Also read: How to get Honedge in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
Is Aegislash good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Yes, Aegislash can be a very strong pick in GO Battle League. It can be one of the best Gym defenders in Pokemon GO. It has incredible defensive typing, which, in combination with its fantastic bulk (comparable to the likes of Bastiodon), gives Aegislash quite a lot of usage for trainers looking to climb the ranked ladder or increase their passive PokeCoin income.
Pokemon GO Aegislash: All moves and stats
- Type: Ghost and Steel
- Attack: 97
- Defense: 272
- Stamina: 155
- Max CP: 1,746 (1,767 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Air Slash and Psycho Cut
- Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Gyro Ball, and Shadow Ball
Aegislash's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Weaknesses
- Fire
- Ground
- Ghost
- Dark
Resistances
- Dragon
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Flying
- Grass
- Ice
- Psychic
- Rock
- Steel
- Bug
- Normal
- Poison
The types that Aegislash can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:
- Ghost
- Psychic
- Rock
- Fairy
- Ice
Best counters to Aegislash in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Mandibuzz, Shadow Sableye, Furret, Shadow Marowak, Sableye, Skeledirge, Talonflame, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Drapion, Morpeko
PvE counters:
- Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega or Shadow Absol with Snarl and Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake
- Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball
- Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨