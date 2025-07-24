Pokemon GO Aegislash best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Aegislash's best moveset in Pokemon GO will help you obtain the best possible results with the creature. It was released with the start of the Steel and Scales event on July 22, 2025. It can be obtained by evolving Honedge into Doublade using 25 Candy and then into Aegislash by using 100 Candy.

Ad

This article covers Aegislash's best moveset in Pokemon GO, the best creatures to counter it, and more.

Pokemon GO Aegislash best moveset

Aegislash and its pre-evolutions (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon GO Aegislash best PvP moveset

Ad

Trending

Fast Move: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Move: Shadow Ball and Flash Cannon

Pokemon GO Aegislash best PvE moveset

Fast Move: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Move: Shadow Ball

Also read: How to get Honedge in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Is Aegislash good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Yes, Aegislash can be a very strong pick in GO Battle League. It can be one of the best Gym defenders in Pokemon GO. It has incredible defensive typing, which, in combination with its fantastic bulk (comparable to the likes of Bastiodon), gives Aegislash quite a lot of usage for trainers looking to climb the ranked ladder or increase their passive PokeCoin income.

Ad

Pokemon GO Aegislash: All moves and stats

Type: Ghost and Steel

Ghost and Steel Attack: 97

97 Defense: 272

272 Stamina: 155

Max CP: 1,746 (1,767 with Best Buddy boost)

1,746 (1,767 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Air Slash and Psycho Cut

Air Slash and Psycho Cut Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Gyro Ball, and Shadow Ball

Aegislash's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

Fire

Ground

Ghost

Dark

Resistances

Dragon

Fairy

Fighting

Flying

Grass

Ice

Psychic

Rock

Steel

Bug

Normal

Poison

The types that Aegislash can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:

Ghost

Psychic

Rock

Fairy

Ice

Ad

Best counters to Aegislash in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Mandibuzz, Shadow Sableye, Furret, Shadow Marowak, Sableye, Skeledirge, Talonflame, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Drapion, Morpeko

PvE counters:

Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega or Shadow Absol with Snarl and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball

Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨