Pokemon GO Aegislash best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 24, 2025 21:21 GMT
Pokemon GO Aegislash best moveset
Pokemon GO Aegislash PvP and PvE guide (Image via TPC)

Aegislash's best moveset in Pokemon GO will help you obtain the best possible results with the creature. It was released with the start of the Steel and Scales event on July 22, 2025. It can be obtained by evolving Honedge into Doublade using 25 Candy and then into Aegislash by using 100 Candy.

This article covers Aegislash's best moveset in Pokemon GO, the best creatures to counter it, and more.

Pokemon GO Aegislash best moveset

Aegislash and its pre-evolutions (Image via TPC)
Aegislash and its pre-evolutions (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Aegislash best PvP moveset

  • Fast Move: Psycho Cut
  • Charged Move: Shadow Ball and Flash Cannon

Pokemon GO Aegislash best PvE moveset

  • Fast Move: Psycho Cut
  • Charged Move: Shadow Ball

Also read: How to get Honedge in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Is Aegislash good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Yes, Aegislash can be a very strong pick in GO Battle League. It can be one of the best Gym defenders in Pokemon GO. It has incredible defensive typing, which, in combination with its fantastic bulk (comparable to the likes of Bastiodon), gives Aegislash quite a lot of usage for trainers looking to climb the ranked ladder or increase their passive PokeCoin income.

Pokemon GO Aegislash: All moves and stats

  • Type: Ghost and Steel
  • Attack: 97
  • Defense: 272
  • Stamina: 155
  • Max CP: 1,746 (1,767 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Air Slash and Psycho Cut
  • Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Gyro Ball, and Shadow Ball

Aegislash's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

  • Fire
  • Ground
  • Ghost
  • Dark

Resistances

  • Dragon
  • Fairy
  • Fighting
  • Flying
  • Grass
  • Ice
  • Psychic
  • Rock
  • Steel
  • Bug
  • Normal
  • Poison

The types that Aegislash can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:

  • Ghost
  • Psychic
  • Rock
  • Fairy
  • Ice
Best counters to Aegislash in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Mandibuzz, Shadow Sableye, Furret, Shadow Marowak, Sableye, Skeledirge, Talonflame, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Drapion, Morpeko

PvE counters:

  • Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
  • Mega or Shadow Absol with Snarl and Brutal Swing
  • Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
  • Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
  • Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
  • Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
  • Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
  • Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
  • Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake
  • Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
  • Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball
  • Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
  • Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
