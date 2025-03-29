Pokemon GO Beartic: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Beartic's best moveset will help you understand how to get the best out of your Beartic in both PvP and PvE battles. Beartic made its debut during the Holiday 2019 event. On March 29, 2025, Beartic's pre-evolved form, Cubchoo, will be more available than usual thanks to the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day taking place from 2 to 5 pm local time. You can get Beartic by evolving Cubchoo using 50 Candy.
This article covers the best moves for Beartic in both formats and whether or not you should invest in one. Also, we have the top counters for players who are struggling to defeat Beartic in battle.
Pokemon GO Beartic best moveset
Pokemon GO Beartic best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow
- Charged Attacks: Ice Punch, Liquidation
Pokemon GO Beartic best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow
- Charged Attack: Ice Punch
Is Beartic good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Beartic in Pokemon GO PvP
Beartic can spam its dual Ice moves (Powder Snow and Ice Punch) relatively quickly in both the Great and Ultra Leagues. However, it struggles against meta staples like Annihilape and Feraligatr and is hard-walled by Steel types.
The best way to use Beartic is to force its opponents to use their Shields early so that its teammates can clear up later.
Beartic in Pokemon GO PvE
Beartic is a decent pick thanks to its decent Attack and Stamina. It is a Pokemon that requires less investment and can work well for budget teams. But its pure Ice typing holds it back significantly, especially with its low Defense. Its best Fast Move, Powder Snow, is useful for quick chip damage to build up energy, while its best Charged Move, Ice Punch, is spammable but not too powerful.
However, if you do not have access to a stronger Ice type like Mamoswine or Galarian Darmanitan, Beartic will do in a pinch.
Pokemon GO Beartic: All moves and stats
All Fast Attacks that Beartic can learn are:
- Powder Snow
- Charm
All Charged Attacks that Beartic can learn include:
- Ice Punch
- Liquidation
- Surf
- Play Rough
Base Stats
- Attack: 233
- Defense: 152
- Stamina: 216
- Max CP: 3,439
Pokemon GO Beartic's strengths and weaknesses
Weaknesses
- Fire
- Fighting
- Rock
- Steel
Resistances
- Ice
Beartic deals super-effective damage to the following types
- Grass
- Flying
- Ground
- Dragon
Learn more about Beartic's offensive and defensive prowess in our Pokemon GO type calculator.
Best counters to Beartic in Pokemon GO
Great League Counters: Drapion (Shadow), Annihilape, Clodsire, Azumarill, Feraligatr (Shadow)
Ultra League Counters: Skeledirge, Virizion, Feraligatr, Annihilape, Giratina (Altered)
Master League Counters: Xerneas, Ho-oh, Palkia (Origin), Dialga (Origin), Necrozma (Dusk Mane)
PvE counters
- Necrozma (Dusk Mane) with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere
- Metagross (Shadow) with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Heatran (Shadow) with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
