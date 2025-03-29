Pokemon GO Beartic: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Beartic's best moveset will help you understand how to get the best out of your Beartic in both PvP and PvE battles. Beartic made its debut during the Holiday 2019 event. On March 29, 2025, Beartic's pre-evolved form, Cubchoo, will be more available than usual thanks to the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day taking place from 2 to 5 pm local time. You can get Beartic by evolving Cubchoo using 50 Candy.

Ad

This article covers the best moves for Beartic in both formats and whether or not you should invest in one. Also, we have the top counters for players who are struggling to defeat Beartic in battle.

Also read: Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day preparation guide

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon GO Beartic best moveset

Pokemon GO Beartic best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Attacks: Ice Punch, Liquidation

Pokemon GO Beartic best PvE moveset

Ad

Trending

Fast Attack: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Attack: Ice Punch

Is Beartic good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Beartic with its pre-evolution Cubchoo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beartic in Pokemon GO PvP

Ad

Beartic can spam its dual Ice moves (Powder Snow and Ice Punch) relatively quickly in both the Great and Ultra Leagues. However, it struggles against meta staples like Annihilape and Feraligatr and is hard-walled by Steel types.

The best way to use Beartic is to force its opponents to use their Shields early so that its teammates can clear up later.

Beartic in Pokemon GO PvE

Beartic is a decent pick thanks to its decent Attack and Stamina. It is a Pokemon that requires less investment and can work well for budget teams. But its pure Ice typing holds it back significantly, especially with its low Defense. Its best Fast Move, Powder Snow, is useful for quick chip damage to build up energy, while its best Charged Move, Ice Punch, is spammable but not too powerful.

Ad

However, if you do not have access to a stronger Ice type like Mamoswine or Galarian Darmanitan, Beartic will do in a pinch.

Pokemon GO Beartic: All moves and stats

All Fast Attacks that Beartic can learn are:

Powder Snow

Charm

All Charged Attacks that Beartic can learn include:

Ice Punch

Liquidation

Surf

Play Rough

Base Stats

Attack: 233

233 Defense: 152

152 Stamina: 216

216 Max CP: 3,439

Pokemon GO Beartic's strengths and weaknesses

Beartic's type matchups in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Ad

Fire

Fighting

Rock

Steel

Resistances

Ice

Beartic deals super-effective damage to the following types

Grass

Flying

Ground

Dragon

Learn more about Beartic's offensive and defensive prowess in our Pokemon GO type calculator.

Best counters to Beartic in Pokemon GO

Great League Counters: Drapion (Shadow), Annihilape, Clodsire, Azumarill, Feraligatr (Shadow)

Ultra League Counters: Skeledirge, Virizion, Feraligatr, Annihilape, Giratina (Altered)

Master League Counters: Xerneas, Ho-oh, Palkia (Origin), Dialga (Origin), Necrozma (Dusk Mane)

Ad

PvE counters

Necrozma (Dusk Mane) with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Metagross (Shadow) with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Heatran (Shadow) with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Check out our other Pokemon GO Guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨