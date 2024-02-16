Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League Edition is back for the Timeless Travels season. It will be the last of the special cups this season and last for a week from 1 pm PT on February 16 to 1 pm PT on February 23, 2024. You can use any Pocket Monster caught after December 1, 2023, as long as they are at or under 1,500 CP.

For players looking for suggestions for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League Edition for the Timeless Travels season, this article contains the best leads, safe switches, and closers.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League

Best leads for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League (Image via TPC)

Gligar or Shadow Gligar

Base stats

Attack : 143

: 143 Defense : 184

: 184 Stamina: 164

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/12

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dig

Swampert or Shadow Swampert

Base stats

Attack : 208

: 208 Defense : 175

: 175 Stamina: 225

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon* and Earthquake

Serperior

Base stats

Attack : 161

: 161 Defense : 204

: 204 Stamina: 181

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/10/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Frenzy Plant*

Honorable Mentions

Gligar: Wing Attack + Aerial Ace and Dig

Medicham: Counter + Ice Punch and Dynamic Punch

Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot + Earthquake and Rock Slide

Lickitung: Lick + Body Slam* and Power Whip

Shadow Whiscash: Mud Shot + Scald and Mud Bomb

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Catch Cup Great League (Image via TPC)

Lickitung

Base stats

Attack : 108

: 108 Defense : 137

: 137 Stamina: 207

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

8/14/15

Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Lick

Lick Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Power Whip

Poliwrath or Shadow Poliwrath

Base stats

Attack : 182

: 182 Defense : 184

: 184 Stamina: 202

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter*

Counter* Charged Attacks: Scald and Icy Wind

Sableye

Base stats

Attack : 141

: 141 Defense : 136

: 136 Stamina: 137

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

3/14/15

Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Return

Honorable Mentions

Dragonair: Dragon Breath + Body Slam and Aqua Tail

Annihilape: Counter + Night Slash and Shadow Ball

Shadow Gliscor: Wing Attack + Earthquake and Aerial Ace

Greedent: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Crunch

Shadow Sneasler: Shadow Claw + Aerial Ace and Close Combat

Best closers for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League

Best closers for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League (Image via TPC)

Skarmory

Base stats

Attack : 148

: 148 Defense : 226

: 226 Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Steel Wing

Steel Wing Charged Attacks: Brave Bird and Sky Attack

Excadrill or Shadow Excadrill

Base stats

Attack : 255

: 255 Defense : 129

: 129 Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

2/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Drill Run and Rock Slide

Carbink

Base stats

Attack : 95

: 95 Defense : 285

: 285 Stamina: 137

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

5/15/15

Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Rock Throw

Rock Throw Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Moonblast

Honorable Mentions

Shadow Froslass: Powder Snow + Avalanche and Shadow Ball

Shadow Sneasler: Shadow Claw + Close Combat and Aerial Ace

Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot + Earthquake and Rock Slide

Clodsire: Poison Sting + Earthquake and Sludge Bomb

Azumarill: Bubble + Ice Beam and Play Rough

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

