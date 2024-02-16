  • home icon
By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 16, 2024 19:41 GMT
Pokemon GO - Catch Cup Great League Edition team recommendations
Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League Edition is back for the Timeless Travels season. It will be the last of the special cups this season and last for a week from 1 pm PT on February 16 to 1 pm PT on February 23, 2024. You can use any Pocket Monster caught after December 1, 2023, as long as they are at or under 1,500 CP.

For players looking for suggestions for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League Edition for the Timeless Travels season, this article contains the best leads, safe switches, and closers.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League

Gligar or Shadow Gligar

Base stats

  • Attack: 143
  • Defense: 184
  • Stamina: 164

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/12
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Wing Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dig

Swampert or Shadow Swampert

Base stats

  • Attack: 208
  • Defense: 175
  • Stamina: 225

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Mud Shot
  • Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon* and Earthquake

Serperior

Base stats

  • Attack: 161
  • Defense: 204
  • Stamina: 181

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/10/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Vine Whip
  • Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Frenzy Plant*

Honorable Mentions

  • Gligar: Wing Attack + Aerial Ace and Dig
  • Medicham: Counter + Ice Punch and Dynamic Punch
  • Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot + Earthquake and Rock Slide
  • Lickitung: Lick + Body Slam* and Power Whip
  • Shadow Whiscash: Mud Shot + Scald and Mud Bomb

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League

Lickitung

Base stats

  • Attack: 108
  • Defense: 137
  • Stamina: 207

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 8/14/15
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Lick
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Power Whip

Poliwrath or Shadow Poliwrath

Base stats

  • Attack: 182
  • Defense: 184
  • Stamina: 202

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Counter*
  • Charged Attacks: Scald and Icy Wind

Sableye

Base stats

  • Attack: 141
  • Defense: 136
  • Stamina: 137

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 3/14/15
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Return

Honorable Mentions

  • Dragonair: Dragon Breath + Body Slam and Aqua Tail
  • Annihilape: Counter + Night Slash and Shadow Ball
  • Shadow Gliscor: Wing Attack + Earthquake and Aerial Ace
  • Greedent: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Crunch
  • Shadow Sneasler: Shadow Claw + Aerial Ace and Close Combat

Best closers for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League

Skarmory

Base stats

  • Attack: 148
  • Defense: 226
  • Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Steel Wing
  • Charged Attacks: Brave Bird and Sky Attack

Excadrill or Shadow Excadrill

Base stats

  • Attack: 255
  • Defense: 129
  • Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 2/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Mud Shot
  • Charged Attacks: Drill Run and Rock Slide

Carbink

Base stats

  • Attack: 95
  • Defense: 285
  • Stamina: 137

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 5/15/15
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Rock Throw
  • Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Moonblast

Honorable Mentions

  • Shadow Froslass: Powder Snow + Avalanche and Shadow Ball
  • Shadow Sneasler: Shadow Claw + Close Combat and Aerial Ace
  • Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot + Earthquake and Rock Slide
  • Clodsire: Poison Sting + Earthquake and Sludge Bomb
  • Azumarill: Bubble + Ice Beam and Play Rough

