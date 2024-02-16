Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League Edition is back for the Timeless Travels season. It will be the last of the special cups this season and last for a week from 1 pm PT on February 16 to 1 pm PT on February 23, 2024. You can use any Pocket Monster caught after December 1, 2023, as long as they are at or under 1,500 CP.
For players looking for suggestions for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League Edition for the Timeless Travels season, this article contains the best leads, safe switches, and closers.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
Best leads for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League
Gligar or Shadow Gligar
Base stats
- Attack: 143
- Defense: 184
- Stamina: 164
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/12
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dig
Swampert or Shadow Swampert
Base stats
- Attack: 208
- Defense: 175
- Stamina: 225
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Mud Shot
- Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon* and Earthquake
Serperior
Base stats
- Attack: 161
- Defense: 204
- Stamina: 181
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/10/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Vine Whip
- Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Frenzy Plant*
Honorable Mentions
- Gligar: Wing Attack + Aerial Ace and Dig
- Medicham: Counter + Ice Punch and Dynamic Punch
- Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot + Earthquake and Rock Slide
- Lickitung: Lick + Body Slam* and Power Whip
- Shadow Whiscash: Mud Shot + Scald and Mud Bomb
Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League
Lickitung
Base stats
- Attack: 108
- Defense: 137
- Stamina: 207
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 8/14/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Lick
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Power Whip
Poliwrath or Shadow Poliwrath
Base stats
- Attack: 182
- Defense: 184
- Stamina: 202
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Counter*
- Charged Attacks: Scald and Icy Wind
Sableye
Base stats
- Attack: 141
- Defense: 136
- Stamina: 137
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 3/14/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Return
Honorable Mentions
- Dragonair: Dragon Breath + Body Slam and Aqua Tail
- Annihilape: Counter + Night Slash and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Gliscor: Wing Attack + Earthquake and Aerial Ace
- Greedent: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Crunch
- Shadow Sneasler: Shadow Claw + Aerial Ace and Close Combat
Best closers for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Great League
Skarmory
Base stats
- Attack: 148
- Defense: 226
- Stamina: 163
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Steel Wing
- Charged Attacks: Brave Bird and Sky Attack
Excadrill or Shadow Excadrill
Base stats
- Attack: 255
- Defense: 129
- Stamina: 242
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 2/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Mud Shot
- Charged Attacks: Drill Run and Rock Slide
Carbink
Base stats
- Attack: 95
- Defense: 285
- Stamina: 137
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 5/15/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Rock Throw
- Charged Attacks: Rock Slide and Moonblast
Honorable Mentions
- Shadow Froslass: Powder Snow + Avalanche and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Sneasler: Shadow Claw + Close Combat and Aerial Ace
- Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot + Earthquake and Rock Slide
- Clodsire: Poison Sting + Earthquake and Sludge Bomb
- Azumarill: Bubble + Ice Beam and Play Rough
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || February 2024 infographic || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters