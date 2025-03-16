Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Archen: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Archen is a one-day event that focuses on the First Bird Pokemon. The Gen V Rock- and Flying-type Fossil Pokemon will be available as encounters from the event-themed Field Research, Timed Research, and paid Timed Research. Apart from that, there are two other Fossile Pokemon available as wild encounters during Catch Mastery Archen.

Apart from today's event, Pokemon GO trainers are currently enjoying the offerings of the Festival of Colors 2025, which marked the debut of Shiny Bruxish. Lucky trainers may also encounter a Shiny Smeargle during this event.

Pokemon GO Catch Mastery Archen event overview

Date, time, and event bonuses

Catch Mastery Archen takes place on Sunday, March 16, 2025, from 10 am local time to 8 pm local time. The event bonuses are:

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Omanyte, Shiny Kabuto, and Shiny Archen.

2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better.

2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Curveball Throws.

Wild encounters and event research

The wild encounters that enjoy a boosted spawn rate during the event are:

Omanyte [shiny encounter available]

Kabuto [shiny encounter available]

The Catch Mastery Archen event will also include themed-Field Research, Timed Research, and Paid Timed Research (US$2.00) questlines for trainers to complete and reap rewards from.

