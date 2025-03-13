Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

The Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025 event is now live around the world, celebrating vibrant hues and fervor. The event marks the debut of Shiny Bruxish. Trainers may also encounter Shiny Smeargle during the event, provided they are lucky. There are plenty of event bonuses and research questlines for players to complete as well.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the 2025 iteration of the Festival of Colors event below.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025 event overview

Date, time, and event bonuses

Festival of Colors 2025 runs from Thursday, March 13, at 10 am local time to Monday, March 17, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event bonuses are:

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Bruxish will appear more frequently when Trainers use Incense.

Take a few snapshots each day of the event for a surprise! (a possible Shiny Smeargle encounter)

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for two hours.

Festival of Colors celebrations are live (Image via Niantic)

Wild encounters and raids

The following wild encounters are available during the event with boosted spawn rates:

Drowzee [shiny encounter available]

Magikarp [shiny encounter available]

Natu [shiny encounter available]

Aipom [shiny encounter available]

Meditite [shiny encounter available]

Dwebble [shiny encounter available]

Red Flabebe [shiny encounter available] (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa only)

Blue Flabebe [shiny encounter available] (Asia-Pacific only)

Yellow Flabebe [shiny encounter available] (Americas only)

White Flabebe [shiny encounter available] (lucky encounter)

Orange Flabebe [shiny encounter available] (lucky encounter)

Bruxish [shiny encounter available]

The following raid bosses are available during the 2025 iteration of the Festival of Colors event:

Three-star raids: Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon

Five-star raids: Tapu Koko [shiny encounter available]

Mega raids: Mega Swampert [shiny encounter available]

Event Research

Festival of Colors 2025 includes free Field Research and Timed Research, as well as a premium Timed Research for trainers to pick up. Indian players can also access a region-exclusive branching Timed Research questline.

