Festival of Colors 2025 Premium Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Festival of Colors 2025 Premium Timed Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for $2.00. The tasks involved include catching Pokemon, making curveball throws, and spinning PokeStops, with rewards including Lure Modules, Incense, and Stardust.

During the Festival of Colors 2025, Indian Pokemon GO trainers can participate in the region-exclusive India Timed Research. This unique questline includes branching options that determine the kind of Pokemon encounters you receive as rewards.

How to complete Festival of Colors 2025 Premium Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Festival of Colors 2025 Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 2

Catch 7 Pokemon - Bruxish encounter

Make 5 Curveball Throws - Bruxish encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - Bruxish encounter

Send 2 Gifts to friends - Bruxish encounter

Use an Incense - Bruxish encounter

Catch 7 Pokemon - 1x Incense

Rewards: 1x Lure Module, 1x Incense, 1000x Stardust

Festival of Colors 2025 Premium Timed Research - Step 2 of 2

Catch 7 Pokemon - Bruxish encounter

Make 5 Curveball Throws - Bruxish encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - Bruxish encounter

Send 2 Gifts to friends - Bruxish encounter

Use an Incense - Bruxish encounter

Catch 7 Pokemon - 1x Incense

Rewards: 1x Lure Module, 1x Incense, 1000x Stardust

Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025 Timed and Field Research: Tasks and rewards

Festival of Colors is live (Image via Niantic)

There's a free Timed Research exclusively available during this event. The tasks and rewards associated are:

Catch 15 Pokemon - Ledyba encounter

Make 15 Curveball Throws - Pawmi encounter

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Tadbulb encounter

Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - Alolan Grimer encounter

Send 15 Gifts to friends - Amaura encounter

Make 15 Great Throws - Crabrawler encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon - Bruxish encounter

Trade a Pokemon - Bruxish encounter

Use an Incense - 1x Incense

Rewards: 4x Rare Candy, 1500x Stardust, 2000 XP

The event-themed Field Research tasks and rewards are:

Catch 7 Pokemon (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa only) - Red Flabebe encounter

Catch 7 Pokemon (Asia-Pacific only) - Blue Flabebe encounter

Catch 7 Pokemon (Americas only) - Yellow Flabebe encounter

Explore 2 km - Bruxish encounter

Take a snapshot of your buddy - 500x Stardust

Use an Incense - Bruxish encounter

