Festival of Colors 2025 Premium Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 13, 2025 16:27 GMT
Festival of Colors 2025 Premium Timed Research (Image via Niantic)
Festival of Colors 2025 Premium Timed Research (Image via Niantic)

The Festival of Colors 2025 Premium Timed Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for $2.00. The tasks involved include catching Pokemon, making curveball throws, and spinning PokeStops, with rewards including Lure Modules, Incense, and Stardust.

During the Festival of Colors 2025, Indian Pokemon GO trainers can participate in the region-exclusive India Timed Research. This unique questline includes branching options that determine the kind of Pokemon encounters you receive as rewards.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025 preparation guide

How to complete Festival of Colors 2025 Premium Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Festival of Colors 2025 Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 2

  • Catch 7 Pokemon - Bruxish encounter
  • Make 5 Curveball Throws - Bruxish encounter
  • Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - Bruxish encounter
  • Send 2 Gifts to friends - Bruxish encounter
  • Use an Incense - Bruxish encounter
  • Catch 7 Pokemon - 1x Incense
  • Rewards: 1x Lure Module, 1x Incense, 1000x Stardust

Festival of Colors 2025 Premium Timed Research - Step 2 of 2

  • Catch 7 Pokemon - Bruxish encounter
  • Make 5 Curveball Throws - Bruxish encounter
  • Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - Bruxish encounter
  • Send 2 Gifts to friends - Bruxish encounter
  • Use an Incense - Bruxish encounter
  • Catch 7 Pokemon - 1x Incense
  • Rewards: 1x Lure Module, 1x Incense, 1000x Stardust
Also Read: How to get Kurta Pikachu in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny? (India and worldwide guide)

Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025 Timed and Field Research: Tasks and rewards

Festival of Colors is live (Image via Niantic)
Festival of Colors is live (Image via Niantic)

There's a free Timed Research exclusively available during this event. The tasks and rewards associated are:

  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Ledyba encounter
  • Make 15 Curveball Throws - Pawmi encounter
  • Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Tadbulb encounter
  • Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - Alolan Grimer encounter
  • Send 15 Gifts to friends - Amaura encounter
  • Make 15 Great Throws - Crabrawler encounter
  • Catch 8 different species of Pokemon - Bruxish encounter
  • Trade a Pokemon - Bruxish encounter
  • Use an Incense - 1x Incense
  • Rewards: 4x Rare Candy, 1500x Stardust, 2000 XP

The event-themed Field Research tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch 7 Pokemon (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa only) - Red Flabebe encounter
  • Catch 7 Pokemon (Asia-Pacific only) - Blue Flabebe encounter
  • Catch 7 Pokemon (Americas only) - Yellow Flabebe encounter
  • Explore 2 km - Bruxish encounter
  • Take a snapshot of your buddy - 500x Stardust
  • Use an Incense - Bruxish encounter
Edited by Aatreyee Aich
