Pokemon GO Completely Normal overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Completely Normal is a rare event in the game that celebrates normal type Pocket Monsters. It runs from 10 am local time on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The event introduces new disguises for Ditto and the creature Dudunsparce.This article covers the features and bonuses of the Completely Normal event in Pokemon GO and tells you how to make the most of it.Pokemon GO Completely Normal features and bonusesFeaturesWild spawnsPidgey [shiny available]Sentret [shiny available]Dunsparce [shiny available]Teddiursa [shiny available]Slakoth [shiny available]Whismur [shiny available]Buneary [shiny available]Audino [rare encounter, shiny available]Pokemon debutsDudunsparce makes its debut during the event. Check out how to get Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO.Apart from this, there will be Field Research tasks that award encounters with the following creatures:Lickitung [shiny available]Dunsparce [shiny available]Miltank [shiny available]Audino [shiny available]Spinda#4 [shiny available]Spinda#5 [shiny available]Bonuses2× Candy for catching Pokemon2× XP for evolving PokemonIncreased chance to encounter Shiny DunsparceIncreased chance to encounter DittoAs far as events go, this one is pretty straightforward with simple features and bonuses.Best tips and tricks to make the most out of Pokemon GO Completely NormalDo the following things to make the most out of the event:Use Pinap berriesThe event gives additional Candy already. You can increase this amount further using Pinap and Silver Pinap berries. This can help you farm the creature you want faster.Evolve DunsparceDunsparce is one of the highlights of the event and it is fairly easy to evolve into Dudunsparce. Evolve as many as you can to maximize your chances of getting a three-segment version of the creature.Catch AudinoAudino is available both as Field Research encounter and in the wild. Catch it as many times as you can as it is one of the creatures that gives additional Stardust when caught. Save the Field Research encounters and crack open a Star Piece before catching all of them to further increase your gains.Best shinies to hunt during the Completely Normal event in Pokemon GOBest shiniesDittoDunsparceTeddiursaMiltankCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts