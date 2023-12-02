Pokemon GO Drampa PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

The new season of Pokemon GO has come with a lot of fresh Pocket Monsters for trainers to hunt. One of these new monsters is Drampa, which is a Dragon- and Normal-type monster. As of this writing, it is not yet available in GO. That said, we can expect it to make its debut very soon.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Drampa in GO PvP and PvE. We will also discuss the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against Drampa in GO.

Best PvE moveset for Drampa in Pokemon GO

Best PvE moveset for Drampa (Image via TPC)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Drampa

The best offensive PvE moveset for Drampa in GO is Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Outrage and Fly as the Charged moves.

Your best option is to use Dragon Breath and Outrage as the main moves for Drampa. Since they match the elemental typing of Drampa, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Drampa

Extrasensory as the Fast move, along with Dragon Pulse and Fly as the Charged moves, is the best defensive PvE moveset for Drampa in this game.

Is Drampa good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Drampa is set to be one of the hardest-hitting Pocket Monsters in this game. So, with an impressive offensive stat paired with a nice moveset, Drampa will be a nice asset in your raid party.

Best PvP moveset for Drampa in Pokemon GO

Best PvP moveset for Drampa (Image via TPC)

Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Outrage and Fly as the Charged moves, is the best PvP moveset for Drampa in GO.

Is Drampa good in Pokemon GO PvP?

On paper, Drampa seems to be very promising but things can roll out differently in practice. Even though Drampa has an insanely high attack stat, its low defense (164) and stamina (186) stats make it fairly squishy.

So, unless you have a bulk-centric team, Drampa will have a hard time dealing with enemies on the battlefield.

Drampa’s strengths and weaknesses

Drampa is a Dragon- and Normal-type beast. This makes it vulnerable to the following typings:

Dragon

Fairy

Fighting

Ice

Drampa is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fire

Ghost

Grass

Water

All moves that Drampa can learn in Pokemon GO

Drampa in the anime (Image via TPC)

Drampa can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves

This Pocket Monster can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Dragon Breath

Extrasensory

Charged moves

Drampa can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Dragon Pulse

Outrage

Fly

Best counters for Drampa in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Drampa if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Garchomp

Mega Gardevoir

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Garchomp

Mega Salamence

Shadow Dragonite

Terrakion

Mega Latios

Shadow Mamoswine

Primal Groudon

Aside from these monsters mentioned above, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Drampa.