Pokemon GO Druddigon raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

While trainers everywhere are gearing up for the Halloween spirit with Pokemon GO's autumnal celebrations, the Dia de Muertos event is not far away. While Ghost-types that run rampant in the game are sure to die down with time, this upcoming celebration brings a new division of specters and the Dragon-type, Druddigon.

Known for their quick temper and tough skin, Druddigon roams the wilderness stealing dens from other Pokemon. The Pokedex claims that it absorbs sunlight through its wings to keep its body warm. If it gets too cold, it cannot move. Aside from this, it is a very sturdy dragon and a great addition to any trainer's team.

With this in mind, it may seem intimidating for players to challenge themselves in a Raid Battle. Luckily, no battle is impossible in Pokemon GO. With Druddigon being a Three-Star Raid Boss, it will be easier than most serious threats.

Druddigon Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to Know

Druddigon as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before challenging it to a battle, the first thing to know about every Raid Boss is its type. Druddigon is a pure Dragon-type, which means it effectively damages Ice, Fairy, and other Dragon-type attacks. Druddigon's type also leaves it resistant to Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric-type damage, so avoid using moves of those types.

In terms of its movepool, Druddigon has access to Dark, Dragon, and Normal-type attacks. With this in mind, it would be best to avoid using Psychic, Ghost, and other Dragon-types to maintain an advantage. Defensive Steel and Dark-types can make for a great anchor in case your teammates need to heal their Pokemon.

In terms of Druddigon's stat spread in Pokemon GO, it maintains its reputable offensive prowess from the main series. However, unlike other Dragon-types in the franchise, Druddigon fails to hit as hard as stars like Hydreigon or Dragonite. It wields an attack stat of 213, defense of 170, and stamina of 184.

Some of the best offensive counters for Druddigon are the ones that can overpower it. Great examples are Galarian Darmanitan and Weavile. These are the Ice-types with the highest attack stats in Pokemon GO. While their defense is on the frailer side, they make up for it if there are enough of them in a Raid Team.

In terms of defensive counters, nothing beats a good old-fashioned Steel-type. Given its movepool, a Dark-type would also be an excellent choice if Druddigon has any coverage moves. With this in mind, the three great anchors to carry into this battle are Umbreon, Bisharp, and Steelix.

While an experienced player with every Legendary Pokemon in the game may be able to complete this Raid Battle alone, it is unrealistic to assume that every player has access to such a roster. It will be much easier to complete this Raid if a team of around three or four gets together to overcome this terrible foe.

