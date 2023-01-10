Pokemon GO Druddigon raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more (January 2023)

Raid Battles in Pokemon GO are one of the many forms of gameplay players look forward to. This ever-cycling content helps keep the game fresh for the endless wave of new and returning players while giving them a chance to obtain some rarer creatures.

Currently, players can find Three-Star Raid Battles hosting Druddigon, the territorial Dragon-type from the Unova region. The Pocket Monster is known to be quite uncommon in recent times. This has led many newer players to catch one to fill out their Pokedex. Luckily, this is the perfect opportunity.

However, no boss in Pokemon GO should be challenged without a fair bit of research beforehand. With the huge increase in power that every Raid Boss receives, it can be easy to underestimate how devastating these fights can be for players who go in unprepared.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Druddigon is a pure Dragon-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO

Druddigon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players should know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before constructing their team is its typing. Druddigon is a pure Dragon-type Pokemon. This typing leaves it exposed to Ice, Fairy, and other Dragon-type attacks. With this in mind, the optimal party should capitalize on these weaknesses.

With Druddigon being very weak defensively, players can look towards utilizing Dragon-type creatures of their own. Choices like Salamence, Rayquaza, and Dragonite are all great offensive choices to bring to this battle. For more defensive Dragon-type picks, options like Dialga or Altered Giratina may suffice.

Since Dragon-type attacks deal minimal damage to Steel-type Pokemon, it may be handy to bring a few. Choices like Steelix, Forretress, and Registeel are great for trainers to have in the back of their party. This is in case they need to stall for time if members of their raid group need to heal their party.

For players who may not have access to potent Dragon-type or Legendary Pokemon, there are still many options to choose from.

In terms of Ice and Fairy-type Pokemon, Sylveon and Glaceon are some of the strongest and easiest to get. Using Pokemon GO's Eevee nickname trick, players can guarantee evolving one of the two once per account. However, it still costs 25 Eevee candies.

Aside from that, there are studier picks that have the type advantage in Pokemon GO. Avalugg and Mamoswine are some of the best possible offensive tanks to have for this fight. Thanks to their high stamina and defense, they can absorb everything Druddigon can throw at them and easily outlast it with the right amount of teammates.

In terms of an optimally-sized raid group, players with an average experience level and Pokemon pool should aim for three or four other trainers. However, those with access to Legendary or Perfect Pokemon could very well complete this Raid Battle with a team of two. They may even be able to take it on solo.

