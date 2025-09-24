Pokemon GO Dudunsparce best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

  • home icon
By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 24, 2025 06:46 GMT
Pokemon GO Dudunsparce best moveset
Pokemon GO Dudunsparce PvP and PvE guide (Image via TPC)

To get the most optimal use out of Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO, you must equip it with its best moveset. The creature will be available via evolution (required 50 Candy and a Dunsparce) starting 10 am local time on September 23, 2025. It is a mono-Normal-type creature that is focused on HP-based bulk in terms of stats.

This article covers the best moveset for Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO. It also goes into the best creatures to counter it besides providing a brief note on the Land Snake Pokemon's PvP and PvE utility.

Pokemon GO Dudunsparce best moveset

Dudunsparce in the anime (Image via TPC)
Dudunsparce in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Dudunsparce best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Astonish
  • Charged Attack: Drill Run and Rock Slide

Pokemon GO Dudunsparce best PvE moveset

  • Fast Attack: Bite
  • Charged Attack: Drill Run

Is Dudunsparce good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Dudunsparce is not particularly good in PvP battles in Pokemon GO. It is outclassed by a mile by its pre-evolution, Dunsparce, which has more bulk and damage output in the Great League. In the Ultra League, where Dudunsparce gains slightly increased utility, it falls short against the meta, making it a suboptimal choice.

As a Normal-type that knows zero STAB moves, Dudunsparce should be kept as far away from raids as possible. You can, however, power it up and leave it at a Gym as a defender, and this might yeild you a tone of PokeCoins over time.

Pokemon GO Dudunsparce: Stats and moves

  • Type: Normal
  • Attack: 188
  • Defense: 150
  • Stamina: 268
  • Max CP: 3,097 (3,134 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Astonish, Bite, and Rollout
  • Charged Attacks: Dig, Drill Run, and Rock Slide
Dudunsparce's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weakness

  • Fighting

Resistance

  • Ghost

Also read: Pokemon GO Completely Normal overview

Best counters to Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Primeape, Gastrodon, Marowak (Shadow), Cradily, and Corviknight

Ultra League counters: Annihilape, Regidrago, Altered Forme Giratina, Corviknight, and Bellibolt

PvE counters:

PokemonFast AttackCharged Attack
Mega LucarioForce PalmAura Sphere
Mega HeracrossCounterClose Combat
Mega RayquazaDragon TailDragon Ascent
Shadow ConkeldurrCounterDynamic Punch
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
Mega BlazikenCounterFocus Blast
Keldeo (Ordinary)Low KickSacred Sword
Shadow MachampCounterDynamic Punch
LucarioForce PalmAura Sphere
Shadow HariyamaCounterDynamic Punch
Mega GalladeLow KickClose Combat
Shadow AnnihilapeCounterClose Combat
About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
