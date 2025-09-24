Pokemon GO Dudunsparce best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

To get the most optimal use out of Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO, you must equip it with its best moveset. The creature will be available via evolution (required 50 Candy and a Dunsparce) starting 10 am local time on September 23, 2025. It is a mono-Normal-type creature that is focused on HP-based bulk in terms of stats.

Ad

This article covers the best moveset for Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO. It also goes into the best creatures to counter it besides providing a brief note on the Land Snake Pokemon's PvP and PvE utility.

Pokemon GO Dudunsparce best moveset

Dudunsparce in the anime (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Ad

Trending

Pokemon GO Dudunsparce best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Astonish

Astonish Charged Attack: Drill Run and Rock Slide

Pokemon GO Dudunsparce best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Bite

Bite Charged Attack: Drill Run

Is Dudunsparce good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Dudunsparce is not particularly good in PvP battles in Pokemon GO. It is outclassed by a mile by its pre-evolution, Dunsparce, which has more bulk and damage output in the Great League. In the Ultra League, where Dudunsparce gains slightly increased utility, it falls short against the meta, making it a suboptimal choice.

Ad

As a Normal-type that knows zero STAB moves, Dudunsparce should be kept as far away from raids as possible. You can, however, power it up and leave it at a Gym as a defender, and this might yeild you a tone of PokeCoins over time.

Pokemon GO Dudunsparce: Stats and moves

Type: Normal

Normal Attack: 188

188 Defense: 150

150 Stamina: 268

268 Max CP: 3,097 (3,134 with Best Buddy boost)

3,097 (3,134 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Astonish, Bite, and Rollout

Astonish, Bite, and Rollout Charged Attacks: Dig, Drill Run, and Rock Slide

Ad

Dudunsparce's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weakness

Fighting

Resistance

Ghost

Also read: Pokemon GO Completely Normal overview

Best counters to Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Primeape, Gastrodon, Marowak (Shadow), Cradily, and Corviknight

Ultra League counters: Annihilape, Regidrago, Altered Forme Giratina, Corviknight, and Bellibolt

PvE counters:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mega Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Mega Heracross Counter Close Combat Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail Dragon Ascent Shadow Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Keldeo (Ordinary) Low Kick Sacred Sword Shadow Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Shadow Hariyama Counter Dynamic Punch Mega Gallade Low Kick Close Combat Shadow Annihilape Counter Close Combat

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨