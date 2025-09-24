Pokemon GO Dudunsparce best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

To get the most optimal use out of Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO, you must equip it with its best moveset. The creature will be available via evolution (required 50 Candy and a Dunsparce) starting 10 am local time on September 23, 2025. It is a mono-Normal-type creature that is focused on HP-based bulk in terms of stats.
This article covers the best moveset for Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO. It also goes into the best creatures to counter it besides providing a brief note on the Land Snake Pokemon's PvP and PvE utility.
Pokemon GO Dudunsparce best moveset
Pokemon GO Dudunsparce best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Astonish
- Charged Attack: Drill Run and Rock Slide
Pokemon GO Dudunsparce best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Bite
- Charged Attack: Drill Run
Is Dudunsparce good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Dudunsparce is not particularly good in PvP battles in Pokemon GO. It is outclassed by a mile by its pre-evolution, Dunsparce, which has more bulk and damage output in the Great League. In the Ultra League, where Dudunsparce gains slightly increased utility, it falls short against the meta, making it a suboptimal choice.
As a Normal-type that knows zero STAB moves, Dudunsparce should be kept as far away from raids as possible. You can, however, power it up and leave it at a Gym as a defender, and this might yeild you a tone of PokeCoins over time.
Pokemon GO Dudunsparce: Stats and moves
- Type: Normal
- Attack: 188
- Defense: 150
- Stamina: 268
- Max CP: 3,097 (3,134 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Astonish, Bite, and Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Dig, Drill Run, and Rock Slide
Dudunsparce's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Weakness
- Fighting
Resistance
- Ghost
Best counters to Dudunsparce in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Primeape, Gastrodon, Marowak (Shadow), Cradily, and Corviknight
Ultra League counters: Annihilape, Regidrago, Altered Forme Giratina, Corviknight, and Bellibolt
PvE counters:
