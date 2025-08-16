  • home icon
Pokemon GO Eternatus Dynamax Cannon: New Adventure Effect explored

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Aug 16, 2025 12:26 GMT
Eternatus with Dynamax Cannon (Image via Niantic)
Eternatus arrives with the brand new Adventure Effect, Dynamax Cannon, in Pokemon GO. The Poison- and Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon from Galar debuts on August 18, 2025 with the Dark Skies event. The new Adventure Effect will directly impact Max Moves in Pokemon GO once activated.

When activated, Adventure Effects provide temporary bonuses for trainers to enjoy. These unique mechanics are utilized outside battles. There are a total of nine Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO, including Eternatus'.

Pokemon GO Eternatus Dynamax Cannon explained

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Dynamax Cannon effects in Pokemon GO

Once activated, Dynamax Cannon will increase all Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon's (including Eternatus') Max Moves by one level for 10 minutes. If a Max Move is locked, it will be boosted to level 1. For those already at Level 3, Niantic mentioned the following:

"Max Moves that have been fully trained to Level 3 will increase to Level 4, which will provide an outsized power relative to a standard level up."
Dynamax Cannon requirements in Pokemon GO

The Dynamax Cannon requirements are as follows:

  • Eternatus that knows Charged Attack Dynamax Cannon
  • 5000x Stardust
  • 30 Eternatus Candy

How to extend Dynamax Cannon effects?

To extend Dynamax Cannon's duration by 10 minutes by using more Stardust and Eternatus Candy. The blog post states:

"The timer can be extended up to two hours each time you tap Use, and you can tap Use again to add additional time—up to 24 hours total!"
How to get Dynamax Cannon Eternatus in Pokemon GO

You can get Eternatus that knows Charge Attack Dynamax Cannon from the GO Pass: Max Finale encounter.

Dark Skies runs in Pokemon GO from August 18, 2025, at 10 am local time to August 23, 2025, at 10 am local time.

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
