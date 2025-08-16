Pokemon GO Eternatus Dynamax Cannon: New Adventure Effect explored

Eternatus arrives with the brand new Adventure Effect, Dynamax Cannon, in Pokemon GO. The Poison- and Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon from Galar debuts on August 18, 2025 with the Dark Skies event. The new Adventure Effect will directly impact Max Moves in Pokemon GO once activated.When activated, Adventure Effects provide temporary bonuses for trainers to enjoy. These unique mechanics are utilized outside battles. There are a total of nine Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO, including Eternatus'. Pokemon GO Eternatus Dynamax Cannon explainedDynamax Cannon effects in Pokemon GOOnce activated, Dynamax Cannon will increase all Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon's (including Eternatus') Max Moves by one level for 10 minutes. If a Max Move is locked, it will be boosted to level 1. For those already at Level 3, Niantic mentioned the following:&quot;Max Moves that have been fully trained to Level 3 will increase to Level 4, which will provide an outsized power relative to a standard level up.&quot;Dynamax Cannon requirements in Pokemon GOThe Dynamax Cannon requirements are as follows:Eternatus that knows Charged Attack Dynamax Cannon5000x Stardust30 Eternatus CandyHow to extend Dynamax Cannon effects?To extend Dynamax Cannon's duration by 10 minutes by using more Stardust and Eternatus Candy. The blog post states:&quot;The timer can be extended up to two hours each time you tap Use, and you can tap Use again to add additional time—up to 24 hours total!&quot;How to get Dynamax Cannon Eternatus in Pokemon GOYou can get Eternatus that knows Charge Attack Dynamax Cannon from the GO Pass: Max Finale encounter.Dark Skies runs in Pokemon GO from August 18, 2025, at 10 am local time to August 23, 2025, at 10 am local time. Check out other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy evolution Adventure Together guide in Pokemon GOBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni counters