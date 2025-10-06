Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour preparation guide (October 2025)

Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour will take place on October 8, 2025, from 6 to 7 pm local time. This is a creature from the Unova region and evolves into Ferrothorn. Both stages are Grass- and Steel-types. The bonus for the event is 2x Evolution XP. This is the first Spotlight Hour in October and will be followed by Petilil, Gastly, and Sinistea.
This article tells you everything you need to know to make the most out of the Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour.
Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour tips and tricks
Ferroseed Spotlight Hour bonus
The bonus for this event gives you 2x XP for evolving Pocket Monsters. This means you will get 1,000 XP for each evolution that you achieve. If you use a Lucky Egg, you can get 2,000 XP for each evolution. Moreover, if you end up evolving into something you don't have registered on your Pokedex, you will get 2,000 XP extra (considering the event bonus and the Lucky Egg boost).
Ferroseed and Ferrothorn stats and moves
Ferroseed
- Attack: 82
- Defense: 155
- Stamina: 127
- Fast Attacks: Tackle and Metal Claw
- Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Gyro Ball, Iron Head
Bonus tip: The best moveset for Ferroseed involves Metal Claw and Iron Head. However, it is not recommended that you use it in any battle that has consequences.
Ferrothorn
- Attack: 158
- Defense: 223
- Stamina: 179
- Fast Attacks: Bullet Seed and Metal Claw
- Charged Attacks: Power Whip, Flash Cannon, Acid Spray, Thunder, and Mirror Shot
Bonus tip: Ferrothorn's best moveset is Bullet Seed, Power Whip, and either Mirror Shot (for baiting) or Thunder (for nuking Fire-types).
Ferroseed and Ferrothorn weaknesses and resistances
Bonus tip: With only two weaknesses Ferrothorn can be one of the best Gym Defender in Pokemon GO.
Ferroseed evolution requirements
Ferroseed evolves into Ferrothorn when fed 50 Candy.
Ferroseed Spotlight Hour shiny odds
You have a 1-in-512 chance of finding shiny Ferrothorn during the Spotlight Hour event.
Ferroseed hundo IVs
Ferrothorn best PvP IVs
Ferrothorn best IVs for the Great League
Bonus tip: While Ferrothorn is good in the open Great League, it is better in limited formats like the Summer Cup and the Jungle Cup.
Ferrothorn best IVs for the Ultra League
Best Mega Pokemon for the Spotlight Hour featuring Ferroseed
Ferroseed is a Grass- and Steel-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, to increase the amount of Candy you receive from catching it, you should employ the following Megas:
- Mega Venusaur
- Mega Sceptile
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Steelix
- Mega Aggron
- Mega Metagross
- Mega Mawile
Bonus tip: If you have a fully leveled-up Mega, you can get even more Candy.
