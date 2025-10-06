  • home icon
Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour preparation guide (October 2025)

By Abhipsito Das
Published Oct 06, 2025 13:27 GMT
Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour
Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour will take place on October 8, 2025, from 6 to 7 pm local time. This is a creature from the Unova region and evolves into Ferrothorn. Both stages are Grass- and Steel-types. The bonus for the event is 2x Evolution XP. This is the first Spotlight Hour in October and will be followed by Petilil, Gastly, and Sinistea.

This article tells you everything you need to know to make the most out of the Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour.

Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour tips and tricks

Ferroseed Spotlight Hour bonus

The bonus for this event gives you 2x XP for evolving Pocket Monsters. This means you will get 1,000 XP for each evolution that you achieve. If you use a Lucky Egg, you can get 2,000 XP for each evolution. Moreover, if you end up evolving into something you don't have registered on your Pokedex, you will get 2,000 XP extra (considering the event bonus and the Lucky Egg boost).

Ferroseed and Ferrothorn stats and moves

Ferroseed

  • Attack: 82
  • Defense: 155
  • Stamina: 127
  • Fast Attacks: Tackle and Metal Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Gyro Ball, Iron Head

Bonus tip: The best moveset for Ferroseed involves Metal Claw and Iron Head. However, it is not recommended that you use it in any battle that has consequences.

Ferrothorn

  • Attack: 158
  • Defense: 223
  • Stamina: 179
  • Fast Attacks: Bullet Seed and Metal Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Power Whip, Flash Cannon, Acid Spray, Thunder, and Mirror Shot
Bonus tip: Ferrothorn's best moveset is Bullet Seed, Power Whip, and either Mirror Shot (for baiting) or Thunder (for nuking Fire-types).

Ferroseed and Ferrothorn weaknesses and resistances

Bonus tip: With only two weaknesses Ferrothorn can be one of the best Gym Defender in Pokemon GO.

Ferroseed evolution requirements

Ferroseed evolves into Ferrothorn when fed 50 Candy.

Ferroseed Spotlight Hour shiny odds

You have a 1-in-512 chance of finding shiny Ferrothorn during the Spotlight Hour event.

Shiny Ferroseed (Image via TPC)
Shiny Ferroseed (Image via TPC)

Ferroseed hundo IVs

LevelHundo CP
113 CP
241 CP
370 CP
498 CP
5126 CP
6155 CP
7183 CP
8212 CP
9240 CP
10269 CP
11295 CP
12322 CP
13349 CP
14376 CP
15403 CP
16430 CP
17457 CP
18484 CP
19510 CP
20537 CP
21564 CP
22591 CP
23618 CP
24645 CP
25672 CP
26699 CP
27726 CP
28753 CP
29779 CP
30806 CP
31820 CP
32833 CP
33847 CP
34860 CP
35874 CP
36887 CP
37900 CP
38914 CP
39927 CP
40941 CP
41953 CP
42965 CP
43977 CP
44989 CP
451001 CP
461014 CP
471026 CP
481038 CP
491051 CP
501064 CP
Ferrothorn best PvP IVs

Ferrothorn best IVs for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
125150001313100.000%105.5157.61282129346
224.514992141599.661%105.7156.71282122117
32514990141299.639%105.5158.31272121662
42514970121399.576%105.5156.91282120323
52514980101599.500%105.5155.61292118702
624.514931151599.456%105.1157.31282117752
72515001101399.354%106.2155.61282115583
824.514992151499.299%105.7157.31272114422
92514980151199.272%105.5158.91262113838
102514950151099.272%105.5158.91262113838
Bonus tip: While Ferrothorn is good in the open Great League, it is better in limited formats like the Summer Cup and the Jungle Cup.

Ferrothorn best IVs for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectXLPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
151249651514100.000%296137.7201.11634518288
25125006131499.768%296138.6199.41634507806
35024987141599.613%296138.6199.11634500789
450.524976141599.600%276138.2199.71634500209
55124975141599.580%296137.7200.31634499304
65124905141499.580%296137.7200.31634499304
75124996141399.576%296138.6200.31624499134
85024886151599.427%296137.8199.91634492387
95024977151499.419%296138.6199.91624492051
1050.524875151599.410%276137.3200.51634491641
Best Mega Pokemon for the Spotlight Hour featuring Ferroseed

Ferroseed is a Grass- and Steel-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, to increase the amount of Candy you receive from catching it, you should employ the following Megas:

  • Mega Venusaur
  • Mega Sceptile
  • Primal Groudon
  • Mega Steelix
  • Mega Aggron
  • Mega Metagross
  • Mega Mawile

Bonus tip: If you have a fully leveled-up Mega, you can get even more Candy.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

