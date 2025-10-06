Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour preparation guide (October 2025)

Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour will take place on October 8, 2025, from 6 to 7 pm local time. This is a creature from the Unova region and evolves into Ferrothorn. Both stages are Grass- and Steel-types. The bonus for the event is 2x Evolution XP. This is the first Spotlight Hour in October and will be followed by Petilil, Gastly, and Sinistea.

Ad

This article tells you everything you need to know to make the most out of the Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour.

Pokemon GO Ferroseed Spotlight Hour tips and tricks

Ferroseed Spotlight Hour bonus

The bonus for this event gives you 2x XP for evolving Pocket Monsters. This means you will get 1,000 XP for each evolution that you achieve. If you use a Lucky Egg, you can get 2,000 XP for each evolution. Moreover, if you end up evolving into something you don't have registered on your Pokedex, you will get 2,000 XP extra (considering the event bonus and the Lucky Egg boost).

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Ferroseed and Ferrothorn stats and moves

Ferroseed

Attack: 82

82 Defense: 155

155 Stamina: 127

127 Fast Attacks: Tackle and Metal Claw

Tackle and Metal Claw Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Gyro Ball, Iron Head

Bonus tip: The best moveset for Ferroseed involves Metal Claw and Iron Head. However, it is not recommended that you use it in any battle that has consequences.

Ferrothorn

Attack: 158

158 Defense: 223

223 Stamina: 179

179 Fast Attacks: Bullet Seed and Metal Claw

Bullet Seed and Metal Claw Charged Attacks: Power Whip, Flash Cannon, Acid Spray, Thunder, and Mirror Shot

Ad

Bonus tip: Ferrothorn's best moveset is Bullet Seed, Power Whip, and either Mirror Shot (for baiting) or Thunder (for nuking Fire-types).

Ferroseed and Ferrothorn weaknesses and resistances

Bonus tip: With only two weaknesses Ferrothorn can be one of the best Gym Defender in Pokemon GO.

Ferroseed evolution requirements

Ferroseed evolves into Ferrothorn when fed 50 Candy.

Ferroseed Spotlight Hour shiny odds

You have a 1-in-512 chance of finding shiny Ferrothorn during the Spotlight Hour event.

Ad

Shiny Ferroseed (Image via TPC)

Ferroseed hundo IVs

Ad

Level Hundo CP 1 13 CP 2 41 CP 3 70 CP 4 98 CP 5 126 CP 6 155 CP 7 183 CP 8 212 CP 9 240 CP 10 269 CP 11 295 CP 12 322 CP 13 349 CP 14 376 CP 15 403 CP 16 430 CP 17 457 CP 18 484 CP 19 510 CP 20 537 CP 21 564 CP 22 591 CP 23 618 CP 24 645 CP 25 672 CP 26 699 CP 27 726 CP 28 753 CP 29 779 CP 30 806 CP 31 820 CP 32 833 CP 33 847 CP 34 860 CP 35 874 CP 36 887 CP 37 900 CP 38 914 CP 39 927 CP 40 941 CP 41 953 CP 42 965 CP 43 977 CP 44 989 CP 45 1001 CP 46 1014 CP 47 1026 CP 48 1038 CP 49 1051 CP 50 1064 CP

Ad

Ferrothorn best PvP IVs

Ferrothorn best IVs for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 25 1500 0 13 13 100.000% 105.5 157.6 128 2129346 2 24.5 1499 2 14 15 99.661% 105.7 156.7 128 2122117 3 25 1499 0 14 12 99.639% 105.5 158.3 127 2121662 4 25 1497 0 12 13 99.576% 105.5 156.9 128 2120323 5 25 1498 0 10 15 99.500% 105.5 155.6 129 2118702 6 24.5 1493 1 15 15 99.456% 105.1 157.3 128 2117752 7 25 1500 1 10 13 99.354% 106.2 155.6 128 2115583 8 24.5 1499 2 15 14 99.299% 105.7 157.3 127 2114422 9 25 1498 0 15 11 99.272% 105.5 158.9 126 2113838 10 25 1495 0 15 10 99.272% 105.5 158.9 126 2113838

Ad

Bonus tip: While Ferrothorn is good in the open Great League, it is better in limited formats like the Summer Cup and the Jungle Cup.

Ferrothorn best IVs for the Ultra League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect XL PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 51 2496 5 15 14 100.000% 296 137.7 201.1 163 4518288 2 51 2500 6 13 14 99.768% 296 138.6 199.4 163 4507806 3 50 2498 7 14 15 99.613% 296 138.6 199.1 163 4500789 4 50.5 2497 6 14 15 99.600% 276 138.2 199.7 163 4500209 5 51 2497 5 14 15 99.580% 296 137.7 200.3 163 4499304 6 51 2490 5 14 14 99.580% 296 137.7 200.3 163 4499304 7 51 2499 6 14 13 99.576% 296 138.6 200.3 162 4499134 8 50 2488 6 15 15 99.427% 296 137.8 199.9 163 4492387 9 50 2497 7 15 14 99.419% 296 138.6 199.9 162 4492051 10 50.5 2487 5 15 15 99.410% 276 137.3 200.5 163 4491641

Ad

Best Mega Pokemon for the Spotlight Hour featuring Ferroseed

Ferroseed is a Grass- and Steel-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, to increase the amount of Candy you receive from catching it, you should employ the following Megas:

Mega Venusaur

Mega Sceptile

Primal Groudon

Mega Steelix

Mega Aggron

Mega Metagross

Mega Mawile

Bonus tip: If you have a fully leveled-up Mega, you can get even more Candy.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨