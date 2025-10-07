Pokemon GO Festival of Lights 2025 will take place from 10 am local time on Saturday, October 18, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Thursday, October 23, 2025. This is an India-focused event to celebrate Diwali, one of the biggest festivals in the country. Pikachu wearing a saree and kurta return for the event, so do a bunch of other creatures.
This article covers all the details of the Pokemon GO Festival of Lights 2025, highlighting India-specific details.
Pokemon GO Festival of Lights 2025 features and bonuses
Features
Increased Incense Encounters
- Ponyta [shiny available]
- Chinchou shiny available]
- Volbeat [shiny available]
- Litwick [shiny available]
- Morelull [shiny available]
- Tadbulb
One-star raids
- Pikachu wearing a saree [shiny available]
- Pikachu wearing a kurta [shiny available]
Bonuses
- 2× Stardust for catching Pokemon.
- 2× Incense duration (excluding Daily Adventure Incense).
- Get stickers featuring Pikachu in a saree or kurta when spinning PokéStops.
Other than this, there will be event-themed Field Research tasks awarding encounters with Pikachu wearing a saree and Pikachu wearing a kurta.
Additionally, a branching Timed Research quest will be available, which will reward trainers with the following:
- Stickers
- An encounter with Pikachu in festive attire (based on the path you choose)
- Premium Raid Pass, Rare Candy, and Poke Balls
In-person events during Pokemon GO Festival of Lights 2025
Trainers in India can attend in-person events to be held in Bengaluru and New Delhi to join other members from the Pokemon GO community in celebrating the Festival of Lights. This will take place on October 18 and 19, 2025.
In Bangalore the physical event will take place at Nexus Mall Koramangala, while in New Delhi it will take place at Nexus Select CityWalk.
Trainers outside India can also get Pikachu wearing a saree and Pikachu wearing a kurta via remote raids.
