Pokemon GO Frosmoth best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

By Abhipsito Das
Published Aug 07, 2025 16:32 GMT
Pokemon GO Frosmoth best moveset
Pokemon GO Frosmoth PvP and PvE guide (Image via TPC)

Equipping Frosmoth with its best moveset in Pokemon GO will help you gain the best possible results with this creature. It debuted as part of the Cosy Companions event on August 6 and can be obtained by evolving Snom by feeding it 400 Candy at night after earning 10 hearts with it as your Buddy.

This article covers the best moveset for Frosmoth in Pokemon GO, as well as the best ways to counter it.

Pokemon GO Frosmoth best moveset

Snom evolves into Frosmoth (Image via TPC)
Snom evolves into Frosmoth (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Frosmoth best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Powder Snow
  • Charged Attacks: Icy Wind and Bug Buzz

Pokemon GO Frosmoth best PvE moveset

Bug-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Bug Bite
  • Charged Attack: Bug Buzz

Ice-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Powder Snow
  • Charged Attack: Ice Beam

Is Frosmoth good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

No, Frosmoth is not too effective either in PvP or in PvE. It is too glassy for the limited CP formats of the GO Battle League and not strong enough for the Master League. Its base form, Snom, on the other hand, is quite a strong contender for Little Cup formats.

Frosmoth is not particularly useful in PvE either. With powerful Megas dominating the Bug-type arena and the likes of White and Black Kyurem existing as Ice-type attackers, Frosmoth will hardly, if ever, be called upon to deal either type of damage.

Pokemon GO Frosmoth: Stats and moves

  • Type: Ice and Bug
  • Attack: 230
  • Defense: 155
  • Stamina: 172
  • Max CP: 3,084 (3,121 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Powder Snow and Bug Bite
  • Charged Attacks: Icy Wind, Bug Buzz, Hurricane, and Ice Beam
Frosmoth's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

  • Fire
  • Rock
  • Steel
  • Flying

Resistances

  • Ground
  • Grass
  • Ice

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

The types that Frosmoth can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:

  • Dragon
  • Ground
  • Grass
  • Dark
  • Psychic

Best counters to Frosmoth in Pokemon GO

Great League: Lapras, Typhlosion, Araquanid, Blastoise, Shadow Scizor, Golisopod, Feraligatr, Greninja

PvE counters:

  • Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
  • Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
  • Shadow Rhyeperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
  • Shadow Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam.
  • Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
  • Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • Crowned Sword Zacian with Metal Claw and Behemoth Blade
  • Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
  • Salamence with Fire Fang and Fly
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

