Pokemon GO Frosmoth best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Equipping Frosmoth with its best moveset in Pokemon GO will help you gain the best possible results with this creature. It debuted as part of the Cosy Companions event on August 6 and can be obtained by evolving Snom by feeding it 400 Candy at night after earning 10 hearts with it as your Buddy.

This article covers the best moveset for Frosmoth in Pokemon GO, as well as the best ways to counter it.

Pokemon GO Frosmoth best moveset

Snom evolves into Frosmoth (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Frosmoth best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Powder Snow

Charged Attacks: Icy Wind and Bug Buzz

Pokemon GO Frosmoth best PvE moveset

Bug-type attacker

Fast Attack: Bug Bite

Charged Attack: Bug Buzz

Ice-type attacker

Fast Attack: Powder Snow

Charged Attack: Ice Beam

Is Frosmoth good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

No, Frosmoth is not too effective either in PvP or in PvE. It is too glassy for the limited CP formats of the GO Battle League and not strong enough for the Master League. Its base form, Snom, on the other hand, is quite a strong contender for Little Cup formats.

Frosmoth is not particularly useful in PvE either. With powerful Megas dominating the Bug-type arena and the likes of White and Black Kyurem existing as Ice-type attackers, Frosmoth will hardly, if ever, be called upon to deal either type of damage.

Pokemon GO Frosmoth: Stats and moves

Type: Ice and Bug

Ice and Bug Attack: 230

230 Defense: 155

155 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3,084 (3,121 with Best Buddy boost)

3,084 (3,121 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Powder Snow and Bug Bite

Powder Snow and Bug Bite Charged Attacks: Icy Wind, Bug Buzz, Hurricane, and Ice Beam

Frosmoth's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

Fire

Rock

Steel

Flying

Resistances

Ground

Grass

Ice

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

The types that Frosmoth can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:

Dragon

Ground

Grass

Dark

Psychic

Best counters to Frosmoth in Pokemon GO

Great League: Lapras, Typhlosion, Araquanid, Blastoise, Shadow Scizor, Golisopod, Feraligatr, Greninja

PvE counters:

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Rhyeperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam.

Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Crowned Sword Zacian with Metal Claw and Behemoth Blade

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Salamence with Fire Fang and Fly

