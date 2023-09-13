Pokemon GO Galarian Articuno PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

The Galarian variants of the original Legendary bird trio – Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos – are some of the hardest Pocket Monsters to encounter in Pokemon GO. Not only are they insanely rare, but catching them is also an absolute nightmare. This is because they have an incredibly small catch rate in Niantic’s popular mobile game.

This article takes a look at Galarian Articuno, its best movesets, and its counters in Pokemon GO.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best PvE moveset for Galarian Articuno in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Galarian Articuno

The best offensive PvE moveset for Galarian Zapdos in Pokemon GO features Psycho Cut as the Fast move, as well as Brave Bird and Future Sight as the Charged moves.

While Confusion does more damage out of the two Fast moves, you would want to utilize the higher energy generation of Psycho Cut to reach your Charged moves faster. The more Charged moves you use, the more damage you deal to your enemies.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Galarian Articuno

Confusion as the Fast move, along with Psycho Cut and Brave Bird as the Charged moves, make up the best defensive PvE moveset for Galarian Articuno.

Psycho Cut is equally viable as a Fast move, but the higher damage output from Confusion is better suited for Gym defense.

Is Galarian Articuno good in Pokemon GO PvE?

While Galarian Articuno performs better than its Kanto variant, most Psychic typing creatures pale in comparison to Mewtwo in PvE battles. So, unless Galar Articuno outperforms the most powerful Pokemon of all time, it is unlikely that you would want to use it in PvE battles.

Best PvP moveset for Galarian Articuno in Pokemon GO

The best Fast move for Galarian Articuno in PvP battles is a matter of personal preference. Confusion does more damage, while Psycho Cut generates more energy. You could go with either, depending on what your team needs.

Brave Bird and Ancient Power are the only viable Charged moves for Galarian Articuno. You could use Future Sight to get the nuking move along with the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), but you would lose the shield-baiting potential due to its high energy demand.

Is Galarian Articuno good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Galarian Articuno is an overall average Pocket Monster. Regardless of which league you put it in, it fails to deliver, despite its legendary status in the game.

In the Great League, its lack of bulk and elemental typing coverage puts it far behind other Psychic- and Flying-type creatures.

In the Ultra League, you have Lugia to outclass Galarian Articuno in every manner imaginable. Even though it can get to its Charged moves more often, thanks to its added bulk, it still fails to perform well in this league.

In the Master League, with all forms of superior legendary beasts boasting better stats, Galarian Articuno is a far cry from being a viable battler.

All moves that Galarian Articuno can learn in Pokemon GO

Galarian Articuno is a dual Flying- and Psychic-type Pokemon and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Electric

Ghost

Ice

Rock

Galarian Articuno is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Psychic

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 4,059 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 250

: 250 Defense : 197

: 197 Stamina: 207

Galarian Articuno can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Psycho Cut : This is a Psychic-type move. It does 8.33 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 13.33 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Psychic-type move. It does 8.33 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 13.33 Energy Per Second (EPS). Confusion: This is a Psychic-type move. It does 12.50 DPS while generating 9.38 EPS.

Charged moves:

Future Sight : This is a one-bar Psychic-type move with a base power of 120. It does 44.44 DPS and 1.20 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 53.33.

: This is a one-bar Psychic-type move with a base power of 120. It does 44.44 DPS and 1.20 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 53.33. Ancient Power : This is a three-bar Rock-type move with a base power of 70. It does 20 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 42.42.

: This is a three-bar Rock-type move with a base power of 70. It does 20 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 42.42. Brave Bird: This is a one-bar Flying-type move with a base power of 130. It does 65 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 84.50.

Best team for Galarian Articuno in Pokemon GO PvP

Here is the best team for Galarian Articuno in PvP:

Medicham, Lickitung, and Galarian Articuno

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta creatures like Registeel, Medicham, Carbink, Lickitung, and Galarian Stunfisk.

You will have a fair amount of success with Galarian Articuno if you run it with Medicham and Lickitung, especially in the Great League.

Best counters to Galarian Articuno in Pokemon GO

Here are the best counters to Galarian Articuno:

Xurkitree

Tyranitar

Hydreigon

Zekrom

Darkrai

Weavile

Gholdengo

Rampardos

Origin Forme Giratina

Unbound Hoopa

Gengar

Attack Forme Deoxys

Tyrantrum

Rhyperior

Baxcalibur

Therian Forme Thundurus

Chandelure

Confined Hoopa

Raikou

Yveltal

Galarian Darmanitan

Magnezone

Zapdos

This is all you need to know about Galarian Articuno and its current status in Pokemon GO.