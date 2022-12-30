Pokemon GO Gengar raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, & more

Gengar is a fan-favorite Pokemon throughout the franchise, including Pokemon GO. This may be the reason why Niantic decided to include it as part of the New Year's 2023 event beginning on December 31, where trainers can find the pocket monster in 3-star raids wearing a party hat.

Gengar is the final evolution of Gastly and Haunter, and is a Ghost/Poison-type Pokemon. If trainers are interested in snagging this well-dressed critter for their roster, they can defeat it in 3-star raids and capture it in a post-raid encounter. However, not all Pokemon GO trainers may be aware of the best way to take on Gengar as a raid boss.

Ideally, they will want to use a battle team complete with Pokemon who can counter Gengar efficiently based on elemental type matchups.

Top counters to defeat Gengar in raids in Pokemon GO

A powerful Psychic-type like Mewtwo can handle Gengar in Pokemon GO raids (Image via Niantic)

As a dual Ghost/Poison-type, Gengar is weak to four total elements in Pokemon GO. Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks will deal super effective damage to the mischievous critter.

However, trainers will have to be careful if they use Psychic-type Pokemon against Gengar, as they receive super effective damage from Ghost-type attacks as well. Additionally, Gengar can use powerful moves such as Lick, Shadow Claw, and Shadow Ball.

It should be noted that some top counters to Gengar in Pokemon GO, such as Tapu Lele and Gardevoir, have Fairy typing. While this can be safe depending on the Ghost-type's moveset, trainers will have to be wary of Gengar's Poison-type attacks like Sludge Bomb.

If it utilizes Poison-type attacks, it may be best to keep Fairy-type counters out of a trainer's battle team to avoid super effective damage. To combat those moves, using Psychic-types should be safer in raid battles.

Top Pokemon counters to Gengar

Mewtwo

Hoopa

Hydreigon

Lunala

Chandelure

Darkrai

Excadrill

Giratina

Metagross

Alakazam

Latios

Latias

Espeon

Azelf

Landorus

Garchomp

Tapu Lele

Rhyperior

Galarian Articuno

Mamoswine

Deoxys

Gardevoir

Yveltal

Groudon

Guzzlord

Gallade

Weavile

Aria Form Meloetta

Exeggutor

Top move counters to Gengar

Confusion

Bite

Shadow Claw

Hex

Snarl

Mud-Slap

Zen Headbutt

Psycho Cut

Mud Shot

Psystrike

Psychic

Brutal Swing

Shadow Ball

Earthquake

Shadow Force

Future Sight

High Horsepower

Dark Pulse

Earth Power

Foul Play

Psyshock

Since Gengar is currently a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, veteran trainers should be able to defeat it handily, even solo.

However, newer players, or those with underdeveloped battle teams, may want to bring along healing items like Potions and Revives to ensure they can patch up their teams if they faint from taking too much damage. Bringing along a few fellow trainers can also be helpful and expedite the raid substantially, leading to greater rewards at the end.

Pokemon GO's New Year event will run until January 4, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. So, there's still plenty of time for trainers to check out nearby gyms to see if Gengar has spawned as a raid boss. Once the event concludes, the Shadow Pokemon will likely be rotated out of the current raid lineup, so players will want to seize on the raiding opportunity while they can.

