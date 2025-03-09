Pokemon GO Kommo-o: Best counters, moveset, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Kommo-o can be added to the collection during the Powerful Potential event. It can be obtained by evolving Jangmo-o into Hakamo-o and Hakamo-o into Kommo-o. Jangmo-o is featured in 10 KM Eggs and you can hatch these items to get it. Kommo-o is a pseudo-Legendary pocket monster, known for its outstanding offensive and defensive battle capabilities.

This article explains everything a user should know about Kommo-o’s best moveset in the game. It also provides information on its counters as well as how it fights in PvP and PvE battles.

Pokemon GO Kommo-o best moveset

What is the best moveset for Kommo-? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Kommo-o best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks: Close Combat and Dragon Claw

Pokemon GO Kommo-o best PvE moveset

Dragon-type attacker

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw

Fighting-type attacker

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Charged Attack: Close Combat

Is Kommo-o good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Kommo-o in Pokemon GO PvP

This creature is incredibly weak to Fairy-type attacks because it is a dual Dragon- and Fighting-type species. These attacks will severely drop its HP in battle. Still, there are various upsides to Kommo-o’s battle capabilities. It can resist a wide array of moves, use its Charged Attacks quickly, pressure opponents to shield damage, and much more.

Kommo’s PvP ratings in March 2025:

Great League : #138

: #138 Ultra League : #86

: #86 Master League: #78

Kommo-o in Pokemon GO PvE

How will Kommo-o perform in PvE? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragon Tail is Kommo-o’s best Fast Attack and deals super-effective damage to Dragon-type pocket monsters only. You can use it as an attacker as you like, but it doesn’t have the necessary Attack stat and good moveset to yield better outcomes in Raids.

You may want to consider using other Gym defenders like Dragonite, and Salamence than using Kommo-o. This is because it can be easily kicked out of a Gym with Fairy-type monsters.

Pokemon GO Kommo-o: All moves and stats

Fast Attacks

Poison Jab

Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks

Flamethrower

Dragon Claw

Brick Break

Close Combat

Boomburst

Base stats

Max CP: 3,741

Attack: 222

Defense: 240

Stamina: 181 HP

Pokemon GO Kommo-o: Weaknesses and strengths

Kommo's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Its weaknesses are:

Fairy

Dragon

Flying

Ice

Psychic

Its resistances are:

Bug

Dark

Electric

Fire

Grass

Rock

Water

This Pocket Monsters inflicts STAB super-effective damage on the Pokemon types stated below:

Dragon

Normal

Rock

Steel

Ice

Dark

Counters to Pokemon GO Kommo-o

Ultra League counters: Clefable, Galarian Weezing, Malamar, Corviknight, Cresselia, Grumpig, and Talonflame.

Master League counters: Togekiss, Primarina, Florges, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Lele, Incarnate Enamorus, and Dialga.

PvE counters:

Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Incarnate Forme Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Lele: Confusion and Nature’s Madness

Xerneas: Geomancy and Moonblast

Togekiss: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

