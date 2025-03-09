Pokemon GO Kommo-o: Best counters, moveset, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Kommo-o can be added to the collection during the Powerful Potential event. It can be obtained by evolving Jangmo-o into Hakamo-o and Hakamo-o into Kommo-o. Jangmo-o is featured in 10 KM Eggs and you can hatch these items to get it. Kommo-o is a pseudo-Legendary pocket monster, known for its outstanding offensive and defensive battle capabilities.
This article explains everything a user should know about Kommo-o’s best moveset in the game. It also provides information on its counters as well as how it fights in PvP and PvE battles.
Pokemon GO Kommo-o best moveset
Pokemon GO Kommo-o best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Close Combat and Dragon Claw
Pokemon GO Kommo-o best PvE moveset
Dragon-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw
Fighting-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attack: Close Combat
Is Kommo-o good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Kommo-o in Pokemon GO PvP
This creature is incredibly weak to Fairy-type attacks because it is a dual Dragon- and Fighting-type species. These attacks will severely drop its HP in battle. Still, there are various upsides to Kommo-o’s battle capabilities. It can resist a wide array of moves, use its Charged Attacks quickly, pressure opponents to shield damage, and much more.
Kommo’s PvP ratings in March 2025:
- Great League: #138
- Ultra League: #86
- Master League: #78
Kommo-o in Pokemon GO PvE
Dragon Tail is Kommo-o’s best Fast Attack and deals super-effective damage to Dragon-type pocket monsters only. You can use it as an attacker as you like, but it doesn’t have the necessary Attack stat and good moveset to yield better outcomes in Raids.
You may want to consider using other Gym defenders like Dragonite, and Salamence than using Kommo-o. This is because it can be easily kicked out of a Gym with Fairy-type monsters.
Pokemon GO Kommo-o: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Poison Jab
- Dragon Tail
Charged Attacks
- Flamethrower
- Dragon Claw
- Brick Break
- Close Combat
- Boomburst
Base stats
- Max CP: 3,741
- Attack: 222
- Defense: 240
- Stamina: 181 HP
Pokemon GO Kommo-o: Weaknesses and strengths
Its weaknesses are:
- Fairy
- Dragon
- Flying
- Ice
- Psychic
Its resistances are:
- Bug
- Dark
- Electric
- Fire
- Grass
- Rock
- Water
This Pocket Monsters inflicts STAB super-effective damage on the Pokemon types stated below:
- Dragon
- Normal
- Rock
- Steel
- Ice
- Dark
Counters to Pokemon GO Kommo-o
Ultra League counters: Clefable, Galarian Weezing, Malamar, Corviknight, Cresselia, Grumpig, and Talonflame.
Master League counters: Togekiss, Primarina, Florges, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Lele, Incarnate Enamorus, and Dialga.
PvE counters:
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent
- Incarnate Forme Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam
- Tapu Lele: Confusion and Nature’s Madness
- Xerneas: Geomancy and Moonblast
- Togekiss: Charm and Dazzling Gleam
