Pokemon GO Kubfu: Best counters, moveset, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Kubfu made its debut as part of the Powerful Potential event during the Might and Mastery season. It cannot be evolved into Single Strike Urshifu and Rapid Strike Urshifu for now. But, it knows five different attacks. You can teach Kubfu the right attacks for its best moveset to work in PvP and PvE battles.
This article covers the best moveset for Kubfu in GO Battle League, Raids, and Gym battles. You can also see its counters and how it performs in the game.
Pokemon GO Kubfu best moveset
Pokemon GO Kubfu best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attacks: Close Combat and Brick Break
Pokemon GO Kubfu best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attack: Dynamic Punch
Is Kubfu good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Kubfu in Pokemon GO PvP
The Wushu Pokemon has weak defensive capabilities and lacks moves that can deal consistent damage in battles. On top of that, the moves are unreliable. Kubfu is a glass cannon in PvP as it takes heavy damage in return, although it deals significant damage in return.
This Pocket Monster has some potential in the Great League but is not as powerful as other Fighting-types, such as Pangoro, Primeape, and Shadow Machoke. Considering it has a maximum CP of 1,919, it should not be taken in the Ultra League. This league houses strong monsters and Pokemon GO Kubfu cannot match up to.
Kubfu in Pokemon GO PvE
If Kubfu can evolve into Single Strike Urshifu or Rapid Strike Urshifu, then it can become a good pick for PvE battles. It should not be used in Raids and Gym battles because its best moveset is unable to dish out considerable damage on bosses and Gym defenders. Moreover, the game has a restriction on making Legendary Pokemon a Gym defender. Kubfu cannot stay in the Gym as such.
Pokemon GO Kubfu: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Rock Smash
- Counter
Charged Attacks
- Brick Break
- Close Combat
- Dynamic Punch
Base stat
- Max CP: 1,919
- Attack: 170
- Defense: 112
- Stamina: 155
Pokemon GO Kubfu: Weaknesses and strengths
Kubfu's weaknesses are:
- Fairy
- Flying
- Psychic
Its resistances are:
- Bug
- Dark
- Rock
Kubfu can deal STAB super-effective damage on the following Pokemon types:
- Normal
- Rock
- Steel
- Ice
- Dark
Best counters to Pokemon GO Kubfu
Great League counters: Drifblim, Jellicent, Galarian Weezing, Jumpluff, Shadow Annihilape, and Clodsire.
PvE counters:
- Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike
- Mega Gardevoir: Confusion and Psychic
- Dawn Wing Necrozma: Psycho Cut and Moongeist Beam
- Apex Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory and Aeroblast
- Lunala: Confusion and Psychic
- Incarnate Forme Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Fly
