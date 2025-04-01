Pokemon GO Mudsdale: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

  • home icon
By Samir Dhakal
Modified Apr 01, 2025 11:56 GMT
Pokemon GO Mudsdale
Is Mudsdale good in battles? (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Mudsdale is available for trainers to utilize in battles. It made its debut at the start of the Pokemon GO City Safari events held separately in Mumbai, Milan, Singapore, and Santiago on March 29, 2025. You can obtain Mudsdale by evolving Mudbray using 50 Candy in the game.

Mudsdale can be taught the proper moveset to optimize its performance in PvP and PvE battles. However, there are numerous counters to Mudsdale, which raises the question of whether it is any good to use or not.

This article analyzes the viability of Mudsdale in the GO Battle League formats, Raids, and Gyms. It details the creature’s best moveset and counters, as well.

Pokemon GO Mudsdale best moveset

Mudsdale in the anime (Image via TPC)
Mudsdale in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Mudsdale best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Mud-Slap
  • Charged Attacks: Earthquake and Heavy Slam

Pokemon GO Mudsdale best PvE moveset

  • Fast Attack: Mud-Slap
  • Charged Attack: Earthquake

Is Mudsdale good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Mudsdale in Pokemon GO PvP

This Pocket Monster and Groudon are Ground-type creatures. It is not as strong as Groudon in PvP because it has several demerits. The Attack and Stamina stats of Mudsdale are quite impressive. It doesn’t, however, sport a good Defensive stat, which is a requirement for a creature that wants to withstand damage.

The Fast Attack, Mud-Slap, helps Mudsdale reach for its Charged Attacks quickly. On top of that, this move also deals considerably higher damage than other Ground-type attacks available in the game. That said, Pokemon GO Mudsdale is suitable to use in various PvP battle scenarios.

Mudsdale in Pokemon GO PvE

Mudsdale, as seen in the show (Image via TPC)
Mudsdale, as seen in the show (Image via TPC)

As a Ground-type creature, Mudsdale takes super-effective damage from Grass-, Ice-, and Water-type attacks. These moves dish out significant damage to the monster. However, it also does STAB damage on five Pokemon types, including Rock and Poison.

You can utilize Mudsdale as a counter against creatures that take considerable damage from it. It can be used as an attacker in Raids and Gyms. If you like, you may also use it as a Gym defender. However, do note that Mudsdale doesn’t have the high endurance capacity to guard a Gym for a long time.

Pokemon GO Mudsdale: All moves and stats

Fast Attacks

  • Mud-Slap
  • Rock Smash

Charged Attacks

  • Earthquake
  • Heavy Slam
  • Body Slam
  • Bulldoze

Stats

  • Max CP: 3,443
  • Attack: 214
  • Defense: 174
  • Stamina: 225 HP

Pokemon GO Mudsdale: Weaknesses and strengths

Mudsdale&#039;s type effectiveness in the game (Image via Sportskeeda/TPC)
Mudsdale's type effectiveness in the game (Image via Sportskeeda/TPC)

Its weaknesses are:

  • Grass
  • Ice
  • Water

Its resistances are:

  • Poison
  • Rock
  • Electric

It inflicts super-effective damage to the following Pokemon types:

  • Poison
  • Rock
  • Steel
  • Fire
  • Electric

Counters to Pokemon GO Mudsdale

PvE counters

  • Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse
  • White Kyurem: Ice Fang and Ice Burn
  • Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
  • Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip
  • Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip
  • Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
