Pokemon GO Palpitoad raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Palpitoad raid guide will help trainers take on this Water- and Ground-type Gen V creature. Palpitoad is set to appear in 3-star Raid Battles from April 9, 2025, until the next raid cycle begins. Given the critter's typing, the path to victory against it is straightforward — use a team of powerful Grass-type creatures and keep hitting it till it faints.
This article lists the weaknesses of the creature and the best counters to take it down in Pokemon GO Palpitoad raids.
Pokemon GO Palpitoad raid weaknesses
Being a Water- and Grass-type critter, Palpitoad is weak to only Grass-type attacks. However, these moves are double super-effective, dealing 256% additional damage.
Palpitoad's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Palpitoad has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 9,554
- Attack: 128
- Defense: 109
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Bubble and Mud Shot
- Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Water Pulse, and Sludge Wave
Best counters to Pokemon GO Palpitoad raids
To take down Palpitoad raids in Pokemon GO, you are best off using a team of six Grass-type creatures, each with over 2,500 CP. Some of the best and most accessible examples are Mega Sceptile, Shadow Venusaur, Shadow Torterra, Rillaboom, and Kartana.
Here is a table of some of the best Grass-type attackers to use against Palpitoad in its raid battles:
You can also use the following search string to find the best Grass-type attackers in your collection:
- Grass&@Grass&cp2500-
Pokemon GO Palpitoad raid catch CP and shiny availability
You can capture Palpitoad at the following CP ranges after taking down its raids:
- No weather boost: 742 - 795 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy and Sunny): 928 - 994 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Palpitoad raids?
- No weather boost: 795 CP
- Weather boosted (Rainy and Sunny): 994 CP
Can Palpitoad be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?
No, you cannot get a Shiny Palpitoad directly from raids. If you want one, you must evolve it from a Shiny Tympole.
