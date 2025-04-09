Pokemon GO Palpitoad raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Palpitoad raid guide will help trainers take on this Water- and Ground-type Gen V creature. Palpitoad is set to appear in 3-star Raid Battles from April 9, 2025, until the next raid cycle begins. Given the critter's typing, the path to victory against it is straightforward — use a team of powerful Grass-type creatures and keep hitting it till it faints.

This article lists the weaknesses of the creature and the best counters to take it down in Pokemon GO Palpitoad raids.

Pokemon GO Palpitoad raid weaknesses

Palpitoad in the anime (Image via TPC)

Being a Water- and Grass-type critter, Palpitoad is weak to only Grass-type attacks. However, these moves are double super-effective, dealing 256% additional damage.

Learn more about its type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Palpitoad's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Palpitoad has the following stats:

Combat Power: 9,554

9,554 Attack: 128

128 Defense: 109

109 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Bubble and Mud Shot

Bubble and Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Water Pulse, and Sludge Wave

Best counters to Pokemon GO Palpitoad raids

To take down Palpitoad raids in Pokemon GO, you are best off using a team of six Grass-type creatures, each with over 2,500 CP. Some of the best and most accessible examples are Mega Sceptile, Shadow Venusaur, Shadow Torterra, Rillaboom, and Kartana.

Here is a table of some of the best Grass-type attackers to use against Palpitoad in its raid battles:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega or Shadow Sceptile Bullet Seed Frenzy Plant Mega or Shadow V enusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Shadow Torterra Razor Leaf Frenzy Plant Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Shadow Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip Shadow Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Meowscarada Leafage Frenzy Plant Shaymin (Sky Forme) Magical Leaf Grass Knot Chesnaught Vine Whip Frenzy Plant

You can also use the following search string to find the best Grass-type attackers in your collection:

Grass&@Grass&cp2500-

Pokemon GO Palpitoad raid catch CP and shiny availability

Palpitoad shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

You can capture Palpitoad at the following CP ranges after taking down its raids:

No weather boost: 742 - 795 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

742 - 795 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy and Sunny): 928 - 994 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Palpitoad raids?

No weather boost: 795 CP

795 CP Weather boosted (Rainy and Sunny): 994 CP

Can Palpitoad be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

No, you cannot get a Shiny Palpitoad directly from raids. If you want one, you must evolve it from a Shiny Tympole.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

