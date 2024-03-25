Pokemon GO player shares “Shiny 3*” Legendary Pokemon meme, leaving Reddit in splits

Pokemon fusions are always fun to conceptualize, and one Pokemon GO player has left the community in splits with their masterpiece fusion. When it comes to new Pokemon concepts, Groudon and Lickitung are not two names that you would think of putting in the blender. But that is exactly what u/W0lverine0 had in mind.

This particular Reddit user posted a picture on the r/Pokemon GO subreddit saying:

“Shiny 3*!! Shocked.”

In the Reddit post, we can observe a screenshot featuring a Shiny Lickitung adorned with drawings by the original poster, ensuring the creature resembles a Groudon. One can’t help but admire OP's humor. They went the extra mile to include most of the characteristic designs we usually see on Groudon.

While Lickitung is no pushover, this unique tongue-twisting and earth-shattering amalgamation of these two Pocket Monsters tickled the Pokemon GO community. Not only can this creation by u/W0lverine0 rumble with seismic tremors, it can also lick the opponents into submission.

One Reddit user, u/Adventurous-Sport-45, ridiculed this fusion in light spirit, saying that Groudon has a fairly big tongue. u/trixtopherduke replied to this comment, stating that it can lick them better with a longer tongue. This particular exchange of comments was pretty entertaining.

Reddit user and Pokemon GO player u/Personal_Win_4127 said they would be petrified if this monster visited Earth and evaporated all the water. Losing every drop of water is scary by itself, but to have a fusion of Lickitung and Groudon wreak havoc on the planet would be devastating.

As previously mentioned, this Pocket Monster was a comical brainchild of u/W0lverine0. This idea garnered further support from Redditor u/savagegourd, who typically finds such jokes exasperating but admits that this post has a special charm.

Another GO player, u/i_done_get_it, said that they now feel the desire to have a Lickitung in a Groudon costume in-game. Costumed Pokemon are a wonderful asset of GO, and having a Lickitung in a stylish red Groudon set would be a fine addition to everyone’s collection.

Should Niantic take costumed Pokemon concept art submissions from Pokemon GO players?

Considering the remarkable and captivating creation by u/W0lverine0, it inevitably sparks curiosity about what individuals with artistic prowess and proficient sketching abilities could conjure up.

It would be a commendable endeavor if Niantic were to incentivize Pokemon GO players to craft concept designs for upcoming critters accompanied by costume variations. Such an initiative could further enrich the game's creative landscape and foster a stronger sense of community engagement.

