Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Overview: Best tips and tricks, Shiny Tornadus debut, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 16, 2025 19:08 GMT
Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular Taken Over
Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular Taken Over (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular Taken Over started at 10 am local time on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, and will go on until 8 pm local time on Sunday, September 11, 2025. The event marks the debut of Indeedee, Shadow Tornadus, Shadow Qwilfish, Shadow Swablu, Shadow Baltoy, Shadow Deino, and Shiny Shadow Feebas.

This article covers all the features and bonuses from the Psychic Spectacular Taken Over event in Pokemon GO and tells you how to make the most of it.

Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular Taken Over features and bonuses

Features

Shadow Pokemon debuts

  • Shadow Tornadus - Can be acquired by defeating Giovanni until the start of the next GO Rocket Takeover event.
  • Shadow Qwilfish - Can be acquired by defeating Poison-type Grunts
  • Shadow Swablu - Can be acquired by defeating Normal-type Grunts
  • Shadow Baltoy - Can be acquired by defeating Psychic-type Grunts
  • Shadow Deino - Can be acquired by defeating Dragon-type Grunts

The Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Special Research will give you access to Giovanni.

Wild encounters

  • Abra [shiny available]
  • Galarian Slowpoke [shiny available]
  • Spoink [shiny available]
  • Lunatone [shiny available]
  • Solrock [shiny available]
  • Elgyem [shiny available]
  • Inkay [shiny available]
  • Beldum [rare encounter, shiny available]

Raids

One-star raids

  • Galarian Ponyta [shiny available]
  • Galarian Slowpoke [shiny available]
  • Girafarig [shiny available]
  • Espurr [shiny available]
  • Shadow Drowzee [shiny available]
  • Shadow Ralts [shiny available]
  • Shadow Bagon [shiny available]
  • Shadow Snover

Three-star raids

  • Alolan Raichu [shiny available]
  • Hisuian Braviary [shiny available]
  • Wyrdeer [shiny available]
  • Shadow Scyther [shiny available]
  • Shadow Aerodactyl [shiny available]
  • Shadow Sableye [shiny available]
Five-star raids

  • Shadow Kyogre [Septembwe 20 and 21, 2025; Shiny debut]

Team GO Rocket Leaders

Defeating Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will lead to the following encounters:

  • Sierra - Shadow Feebas [shiny available]
  • Cliff - Shadow Larvitar [shiny available]
  • Arlo - Shadow Wobbuffet [shiny available]

Bonuses

  • Additional Candy for Nice Throws or better
  • 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period
  • Increased chance for Candy XL for Nice Throws or better for Trainers level 31 and up
  • Lunatone and Solrock will both appear in the wild during the Psychic Spectacular Taken Over event, regardless of your location
  • Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons*
  • You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration*
  • Pokémon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP*
* - Active from Tuesday, September 16, at 12:00 am to Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 11:59 pm local time.

Best tips and tricks for Psychic Spectacular Taken Over in Pokemon GO

  • Catch Shadow Swablu and Shadow Dieno: These are the two most PvP-relevant creatures to receive Shadow forms during this event. Farm their Candy as the former requires a whopping 400 Candy to evolve.
  • Battle Arlo and Sierra: Arlo gives you the chance to get Shiny Wobbuffet for the first time while Sierra introduces a new Shadow Pokemon altogether.
  • Remove Frustration: Remember to use TMs to get rid of the useless Charged Move.
Best shinies to look for during Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular Taken Over

  • Shiny Shadow Feebas
  • Shiny Shadow Wobbuffet
  • Shiny Indeedee
  • Shiny Solrock
  • Shiny Lunatone

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

