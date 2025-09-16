Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Overview: Best tips and tricks, Shiny Tornadus debut, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular Taken Over started at 10 am local time on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, and will go on until 8 pm local time on Sunday, September 11, 2025. The event marks the debut of Indeedee, Shadow Tornadus, Shadow Qwilfish, Shadow Swablu, Shadow Baltoy, Shadow Deino, and Shiny Shadow Feebas.This article covers all the features and bonuses from the Psychic Spectacular Taken Over event in Pokemon GO and tells you how to make the most of it.Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular Taken Over features and bonusesFeaturesShadow Pokemon debutsShadow Tornadus - Can be acquired by defeating Giovanni until the start of the next GO Rocket Takeover event.Shadow Qwilfish - Can be acquired by defeating Poison-type GruntsShadow Swablu - Can be acquired by defeating Normal-type GruntsShadow Baltoy - Can be acquired by defeating Psychic-type GruntsShadow Deino - Can be acquired by defeating Dragon-type GruntsThe Psychic Spectacular Taken Over Special Research will give you access to Giovanni.Wild encountersAbra [shiny available]Galarian Slowpoke [shiny available]Spoink [shiny available]Lunatone [shiny available]Solrock [shiny available]Elgyem [shiny available]Inkay [shiny available]Beldum [rare encounter, shiny available]RaidsOne-star raidsGalarian Ponyta [shiny available]Galarian Slowpoke [shiny available]Girafarig [shiny available]Espurr [shiny available]Shadow Drowzee [shiny available]Shadow Ralts [shiny available]Shadow Bagon [shiny available]Shadow Snover Three-star raidsAlolan Raichu [shiny available]Hisuian Braviary [shiny available]Wyrdeer [shiny available]Shadow Scyther [shiny available]Shadow Aerodactyl [shiny available]Shadow Sableye [shiny available]Five-star raidsShadow Kyogre [Septembwe 20 and 21, 2025; Shiny debut]Team GO Rocket LeadersDefeating Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will lead to the following encounters:Sierra - Shadow Feebas [shiny available]Cliff - Shadow Larvitar [shiny available]Arlo - Shadow Wobbuffet [shiny available]BonusesAdditional Candy for Nice Throws or better1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event periodIncreased chance for Candy XL for Nice Throws or better for Trainers level 31 and upLunatone and Solrock will both appear in the wild during the Psychic Spectacular Taken Over event, regardless of your locationTeam GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons*You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration*Pokémon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP** - Active from Tuesday, September 16, at 12:00 am to Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 11:59 pm local time.Best tips and tricks for Psychic Spectacular Taken Over in Pokemon GOCatch Shadow Swablu and Shadow Dieno: These are the two most PvP-relevant creatures to receive Shadow forms during this event. Farm their Candy as the former requires a whopping 400 Candy to evolve.Battle Arlo and Sierra: Arlo gives you the chance to get Shiny Wobbuffet for the first time while Sierra introduces a new Shadow Pokemon altogether.Remove Frustration: Remember to use TMs to get rid of the useless Charged Move.Best shinies to look for during Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular Taken OverShiny Shadow FeebasShiny Shadow WobbuffetShiny IndeedeeShiny SolrockShiny LunatoneCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts