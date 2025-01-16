Pokemon GO Redditor mentions one important use of Furfrou for Level 50 challenges 

Pokemon GO players participating in the ongoing Fashion Week event (January 10 to January 19, 2024) have been encountering an increased spawn rate of Furfrou, which has sparked mixed reactions in the community. While many players are weary of the frequent appearances of this Pokemon, Redditor u/subie_wrx_bae has pointed out one crucial benefit:

"Everyone complaining about Furfrou except those with the Level 50 challenges"

The Reddit post highlights how the abundance of Furfrou has helped players master the skill of throwing consistently excellent Poke Balls. Furfrou’s increased spawns, coupled with its manageable size and catch radius, make it a perfect candidate for grinding out these throws.

For many players aiming for Level 50, this has turned what could have been a grueling task into a more achievable goal.

The Pokemon GO community has had mixed responses to Furfrou’s prevalence during Fashion Week, ranging from indifference to gratitude. User u/H20WRKS expressed mild annoyance, pointing out that Furfrou has frequently been part of weekly research encounters.

While the user admitted to wanting a shiny Furfrou, they remained skeptical about the current rewards due to the delayed release of Pokemon HOME compatibility, set for May 2026.

u/DerekRayy chimed in with a surprising perspective, stating they would rather grind through 50,000 Excellent Throws than complete the Level 49 requirement of 50 Lucky Trades.

"Id take 50k excellent throws over these 50 lucky trades for level 49"

This sentiment highlights the stark contrast in the difficulty and time investment required for different level-up tasks.

Other players, such as u/scratpac4774, offered useful tips for tackling the Lucky Trade challenge, noting that older Pokemon, particularly those from 2020 or earlier, have a significantly higher chance of turning lucky.

Players added more information to the original post by u/subie_wrx_bae (Image via Reddit)

This insight has encouraged players to revisit older accounts and trade with friends for better odds.

Redditor u/Cigar-Scotch-Coating added another practical suggestion, recommending that players exchange their oldest Pokemon with multiple trading partners.

They also warned that the system appears to throttle lucky trades after a certain number, advising patience and a staggered approach to avoid frustration.

Furfrou’s Pokemon GO Fashion Week impact

While Furfrou may not be the most exciting Pokemon for many trainers, its role in assisting players with Level 50 challenges like Excellent Throws is undeniable. Events like Fashion Week showcase how specific Pokemon spawns can inadvertently provide opportunities for players to make progress on difficult in-game milestones.

By leveraging increased spawns of manageable Pokemon like Furfrou, players can turn tedious challenges into less daunting tasks. Whether you’re chasing Level 50 or simply trying to maximize rewards, Pokemon GO’s seasonal events continue to prove their value in unexpected ways.

