The Rivals Week 2024 Timed Research in Pokemon GO has arrived as part of the ongoing event. It has only one step and provides exciting rewards like several pocket monster encounters, Rare Candy, XP, and Fast TM.
The Rivals Week 2024 runs from Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 10 am local time to Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 8 pm local time.
Pokemon GO Rivals Week 2024 Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete
The Rivals Week 2024 Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO are as follows:
Step 1 of 1
- Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokemon - Mankey encounter
- Power up 15 Fighting-type Pokemon - Machop encounter
- Earn 10,000 Stardust - Gligar encounter
- Earn 20,000 XP - Alolan Sandshrew encounter
- Win 3 Raids - Throh encounter
- Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times - Sawk encounter
- Rewards: 2x Fast TM, 5000 XP, 3x Rare Candy
Pokemon GO Rivals Week 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards: How to complete
The Rivals Week 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Mankey encounter [shiny variant possible], Poliwag encounter [shiny variant possible], or Ralts encounter [shiny variant possible]
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - Alolan Sandshrew encounter [shiny variant possible] or Gligar encounter [shiny variant possible]
- Power up Pokemon 15 times - Lickitung encounter [shiny variant possible] or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant possible]
- Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Poke Ball, 3x Potion, or 2x Revive
