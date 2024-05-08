The Rivals Week 2024 Timed Research in Pokemon GO has arrived as part of the ongoing event. It has only one step and provides exciting rewards like several pocket monster encounters, Rare Candy, XP, and Fast TM.

The Rivals Week 2024 runs from Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 10 am local time to Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Rivals Week 2024 Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Rivals Week 2024 Timed Research tasks and rewards (Image via Niantic)

The Rivals Week 2024 Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Step 1 of 1

Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokemon - Mankey encounter

Power up 15 Fighting-type Pokemon - Machop encounter

Earn 10,000 Stardust - Gligar encounter

Earn 20,000 XP - Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Win 3 Raids - Throh encounter

Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times - Sawk encounter

Rewards: 2x Fast TM, 5000 XP, 3x Rare Candy

Pokemon GO Rivals Week 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Rivals Week 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards (Image via Niantic)

The Rivals Week 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):

Catch 10 Pokemon - Mankey encounter [shiny variant possible], Poliwag encounter [shiny variant possible], or Ralts encounter [shiny variant possible]

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Alolan Sandshrew encounter [shiny variant possible] or Gligar encounter [shiny variant possible]

Power up Pokemon 15 times - Lickitung encounter [shiny variant possible] or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant possible]

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Poke Ball, 3x Potion, or 2x Revive

