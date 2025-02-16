  • home icon
Pokemon GO Samurott: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Feb 16, 2025 19:32 GMT
Pokemon GO Samurott
Here is everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Samurott's best moveset, counters, and competitive viability. (Image via The Pokemon Company))

Pokemon GO Samurott was released as part of the A Unova Unveiling event in 2019. It has received three new moves since then: Razor Shell, Liquidation, and Hydro Cannon. The Road to Unova event marks the return of Oshawott and Dewott as wild encounters in Pokemon GO. You can evolve them into Samurott using Candies from February 24, 2025, at 10 am, to March 1, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

In this article, you will learn about the best moveset to teach Samurott, the best Pokemon to counter it, and the critter's viability in PvP and PvE battles.

Also read: Transfer Hoopa Unbound to Pokemon HOME from Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Samurott best moveset

Samurott in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon GO Samurott best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Fury Cutter
  • Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Megahorn

Pokemon GO Samurott best PvE moveset

Water-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Waterfall
  • Charged Attack: Hydro Cannon

Is Samurott good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Samurott in Pokemon GO PvP

Samurott's moveset should be set up based on which PvP format it is used in. Currently, this Pocket Monster is only suitable for the Great League. In it, Samurott uses its Fast Move, Fury Cutter, to deal with Grass-type Pokemon, as their attacks inflict super-effective damage against it. The Fury Cutter attack can also generate energy in less time.

The Great League has a wide range of strong Ground- and Rock-type options. While those picks can severely punish Pokemon GO Samurott, the latter can, in return, deal massive against them with its quickly reachable Charged Attack, Hydro Cannon. When given the role of a safe swap, Samurott can not only bait opponents to use a shield or pressure them to switch out their creature but also land considerable damage on various Pokemon types.

Samurott in Pokemon GO PvE

Samurott lacks the necessary bulk power to become an excellent Gym defender, and can be taken down by powerful attackers. Although it sports an impressive Attack stat, it doesn’t have the combat power to face strong bosses in raids. Nevertheless, you can teach it the best PvE Water-type moveset if you want to use it to challenge Ground-, Rock-, and Fire-type raid Pokemon.

Also read: Gym Attackers and Defenders tier list

Pokemon GO Samurott: All moves and stats

Samurott, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Fast Attacks

  • Fury Cutter
  • Waterfall

Charged Attacks

  • Megahorn
  • Blizzard
  • Hydro Pump
  • Hydro Cannon
  • Razor Shell
  • Liquidation

Base stats

  • Max CP: 3194
  • Attack: 212
  • Defense: 157
  • Stamina: 216

Pokemon GO Samurott's weaknesses and strengths

Samurott&#039;s type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Samurott's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

  • Electric
  • Grass

Resistances

  • Fire
  • Ice
  • Steel
  • Water

This Pokemon can deal STAB super-effective damage to the following types:

  • Ground
  • Rock
  • Fire

Don't forget to check our Pokemon Type calculator to know the offensive and defensive type effectiveness of your choice.

Counters to Pokemon GO Samurott

Ultra League counters

Jumpluff, Primeape, Charjabug, Serperior, Toxapex, Drifblim, Corviknight, Galarian Corsola, and Mandibuzz.

PvE counters

  • Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
  • Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent
  • Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
  • Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
  • Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
  • Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge
  • Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch and Wild Charge
Feel free to check out our other Pokemon GO articles:

