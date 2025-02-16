Pokemon GO Samurott: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Samurott was released as part of the A Unova Unveiling event in 2019. It has received three new moves since then: Razor Shell, Liquidation, and Hydro Cannon. The Road to Unova event marks the return of Oshawott and Dewott as wild encounters in Pokemon GO. You can evolve them into Samurott using Candies from February 24, 2025, at 10 am, to March 1, 2025, at 8 pm local time.
In this article, you will learn about the best moveset to teach Samurott, the best Pokemon to counter it, and the critter's viability in PvP and PvE battles.
Also read: Transfer Hoopa Unbound to Pokemon HOME from Pokemon GO
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Pokemon GO Samurott best moveset
Pokemon GO Samurott best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Fury Cutter
- Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Megahorn
Pokemon GO Samurott best PvE moveset
Water-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Waterfall
- Charged Attack: Hydro Cannon
Is Samurott good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Samurott in Pokemon GO PvP
Samurott's moveset should be set up based on which PvP format it is used in. Currently, this Pocket Monster is only suitable for the Great League. In it, Samurott uses its Fast Move, Fury Cutter, to deal with Grass-type Pokemon, as their attacks inflict super-effective damage against it. The Fury Cutter attack can also generate energy in less time.
The Great League has a wide range of strong Ground- and Rock-type options. While those picks can severely punish Pokemon GO Samurott, the latter can, in return, deal massive against them with its quickly reachable Charged Attack, Hydro Cannon. When given the role of a safe swap, Samurott can not only bait opponents to use a shield or pressure them to switch out their creature but also land considerable damage on various Pokemon types.
Samurott in Pokemon GO PvE
Samurott lacks the necessary bulk power to become an excellent Gym defender, and can be taken down by powerful attackers. Although it sports an impressive Attack stat, it doesn’t have the combat power to face strong bosses in raids. Nevertheless, you can teach it the best PvE Water-type moveset if you want to use it to challenge Ground-, Rock-, and Fire-type raid Pokemon.
Also read: Gym Attackers and Defenders tier list
Pokemon GO Samurott: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Fury Cutter
- Waterfall
Charged Attacks
- Megahorn
- Blizzard
- Hydro Pump
- Hydro Cannon
- Razor Shell
- Liquidation
Base stats
- Max CP: 3194
- Attack: 212
- Defense: 157
- Stamina: 216
Pokemon GO Samurott's weaknesses and strengths
Weaknesses
- Electric
- Grass
Resistances
- Fire
- Ice
- Steel
- Water
This Pokemon can deal STAB super-effective damage to the following types:
- Ground
- Rock
- Fire
Don't forget to check our Pokemon Type calculator to know the offensive and defensive type effectiveness of your choice.
Counters to Pokemon GO Samurott
Ultra League counters
Jumpluff, Primeape, Charjabug, Serperior, Toxapex, Drifblim, Corviknight, Galarian Corsola, and Mandibuzz.
PvE counters
- Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent
- Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge
- Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch and Wild Charge
Feel free to check out our other Pokemon GO articles:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨