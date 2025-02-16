Pokemon GO Samurott: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Samurott was released as part of the A Unova Unveiling event in 2019. It has received three new moves since then: Razor Shell, Liquidation, and Hydro Cannon. The Road to Unova event marks the return of Oshawott and Dewott as wild encounters in Pokemon GO. You can evolve them into Samurott using Candies from February 24, 2025, at 10 am, to March 1, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

In this article, you will learn about the best moveset to teach Samurott, the best Pokemon to counter it, and the critter's viability in PvP and PvE battles.

Pokemon GO Samurott best moveset

Samurott in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Samurott best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Fury Cutter

Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Megahorn

Pokemon GO Samurott best PvE moveset

Water-type attacker

Fast Attack: Waterfall

Charged Attack: Hydro Cannon

Is Samurott good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Samurott in Pokemon GO PvP

Samurott's moveset should be set up based on which PvP format it is used in. Currently, this Pocket Monster is only suitable for the Great League. In it, Samurott uses its Fast Move, Fury Cutter, to deal with Grass-type Pokemon, as their attacks inflict super-effective damage against it. The Fury Cutter attack can also generate energy in less time.

The Great League has a wide range of strong Ground- and Rock-type options. While those picks can severely punish Pokemon GO Samurott, the latter can, in return, deal massive against them with its quickly reachable Charged Attack, Hydro Cannon. When given the role of a safe swap, Samurott can not only bait opponents to use a shield or pressure them to switch out their creature but also land considerable damage on various Pokemon types.

Samurott in Pokemon GO PvE

Samurott lacks the necessary bulk power to become an excellent Gym defender, and can be taken down by powerful attackers. Although it sports an impressive Attack stat, it doesn’t have the combat power to face strong bosses in raids. Nevertheless, you can teach it the best PvE Water-type moveset if you want to use it to challenge Ground-, Rock-, and Fire-type raid Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Samurott: All moves and stats

Samurott, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fast Attacks

Fury Cutter

Waterfall

Charged Attacks

Megahorn

Blizzard

Hydro Pump

Hydro Cannon

Razor Shell

Liquidation

Base stats

Max CP: 3194

Attack: 212

Defense: 157

Stamina: 216

Pokemon GO Samurott's weaknesses and strengths

Samurott's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Electric

Grass

Resistances

Fire

Ice

Steel

Water

This Pokemon can deal STAB super-effective damage to the following types:

Ground

Rock

Fire

Counters to Pokemon GO Samurott

Ultra League counters

Jumpluff, Primeape, Charjabug, Serperior, Toxapex, Drifblim, Corviknight, Galarian Corsola, and Mandibuzz.

PvE counters

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge

Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch and Wild Charge

