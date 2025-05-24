Pokemon Go has a shiny problem, and players are divided over it

In Pokemon GO, the term "shiny" refers to Pokemon that have a different coloration than usual. However, one of the prevailing problems with these shinies is that they are often not very appealing, especially considering the rarity of these alternately colored critters.

The fact that trainers are incentivized to go after these shinies just for their coloration makes this even more frustrating to certain players.

Redditor u/Effective-Fish-21 asked this same question with regards to the shinies in Pokemon GO. They asked their fellow Redditors about which shiny Pokemon they felt were the ugliest, aesthetically speaking.

The comments were soon filled with various opinions on what each of them felt was the "ugliest shiny" in their mind. For instance, u/ohleonine felt that shiny Blissey was not worth the trouble.

Comment byu/Effective-Fish-921 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

In response to u/ohleonine, u/ActivateGuacamole had this to say:

"that's not ugly, it's just boring"

u/SufficientBicycle833 felt that while there were no ugly shinies per se, shiny Garchomp was a letdown compared to how shiny Gible looked.

"I wouldn't say I find any shinies ugly but the shiny Garchomp letdown is wild. Gible looks so good."

In response to them, u/Anton-LaVey remarked that Blissey disappointed as its color is extremely similar to its base form, whereas that was not the case for Chansey.

I caught a high-CP shiny Chansey and was excited to evolve it to Blissey and was so disappointed when it just looked like a regular Blissey. I know the pink is *slightly* lighter, but I was hoping it'd stay green.

u/ShinyRazer went into detail about what they felt were the worst shinies

Comment byu/Effective-Fish-921 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

u/KevinGamesAlone expressed a dislike for all green shinies, especially Tauros:

"The ones that just turn green. Like Tauros."

Pokemon GO: How often do Shiny Pokemon spawn?

Lapras and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

Unlike the mainline games, shiny odds tend to vary between species in Pokemon GO. For instance, the base rate for a shiny Pokemon to appear in the wild is 1 in 512, while Pocket Monsters that appear in 5-star Raids, which are generally Legendaries, Mythicals, or Ultra Beasts, have 1 in 20 odds to be shiny.

These odds can be further boosted by Pokemon GO events. The best odds to get a shiny can be 1 in 10 from some Limited Research events, as well as Raid and Hatch Days.

